Hurco Grinding Through The Machine Tool Downturn

U.S. orders may have already bottomed and Hurco is near the end of the typical 4-6 quarter downturn window, but weakness in Europe needs to be watched closely.

Hurco saw significant declines in revenue and orders as the industrial downturn works its way through the machine tool industry, and decremental margin leverage was steep.

Although the shares were down on the day of the announcement, I can't really say that Hurco's (HURC) fourth quarter earnings surprised me all that much. True, revenue and margins were a little worse than I expected, and so too with orders, but this is what downturns look like and I had written previously that I expected at least two more soft quarters as the company worked through this downturn.

Additive manufacturing remains a long-term threat to machine tool companies like Hurco and DMG Mori (OTCPK:MRSKY), but I still see enough demand to support low single-digit long-term growth in Hurco's core high-spec market. I expect revenue to decline for the full year next year, but I believe Hurco will start seeing a recovery in orders (in the first or second quarter of 2020) and I do believe that low single-digit long-term revenue growth, double-digit EBITDA growth, and long-term FCF margins in the mid-single-digits can support a double-digit annualized return from here.

Another Step Down

With weak IP numbers in Germany and other key markets, Hurco's demand environment remains quite weak. Although Hurco has never broken out its end-market exposures, connecting the dots has led me to believe that the company depends heavily on various "general industrial" machinery and heavy machinery markets, including autos, with some exposure to medical and aerospace, but not enough to really move the needle.

Revenue fell 26% in constant currency terms in the fiscal fourth quarter (ended October 31), with North American revenue down 13%, European revenue down 32%, and Asia-Pacific revenue down 38%. I've said before that Hurco lacks relevant peers to benchmark against; most of the publicly-traded machine tool companies, including DMG Mori, have large businesses in China and Japan, while most of the machine tool companies that are more Hurco-like in terms of revenue splits are private. Nevertheless, I would note that DMG Mori saw an 11% decline in sales to Germany, while sales in the Americas were up 9% (helped by medical and aerospace).

Hurco's gross margin fell 640 basis points, which was a little worse than I'd expected but nothing out of the ordinary for cyclical declines. Unfortunately, this is a business with considerable operating leverage and the sharp decline in sales drove an 81% decline in operating income and a 10-point decline in operating margin.

Relative to my expectations going into the quarter, Hurco missed on the top line by about 3% (split between Europe and Asia-Pacific and offset by stronger results in the U.S.), with half-point misses at the gross and operating margin lines.

It's Not Getting Better, But The End Of The Downturn May Be Close

Hurco reported a 26% decline in orders for the fourth quarter, with the book to bill slipping to 0.88. All regions saw double-digit order declines with North American orders down 22% and European orders down 32%.

Orders were basically flat on a sequential basis, but with some surprising underlying trends. U.S. orders improved almost 25% on a sequential basis, while European orders declined 15%. The European numbers worry me a bit for two reasons. First, it's traditionally the largest market for Hurco. Second, it flies in the face of my prior expectation that Europe would start showing signs of a recovery in the first half of the year. With weakening order trends at both Hurco and DMG Mori, that's a harder thesis to support now, though the sequential rebound in the U.S. order number would tentatively support the idea that short-cycle industries will return to growth around midyear.

While this is an inexact indicator, this was also the fifth straight quarter of year-over-year declines for Hurco. Downturns have often taken about four to six quarters to resolve in the past for industrial companies, so I do believe Hurco is much closer to the end of this downturn than the beginning. The biggest "but" for me in that analysis is the health of major European markets like Germany and Italy - if there's another leg down for industrial production in those markets, Hurco's downturn will likely extend beyond six quarters.

The Outlook

The biggest long-term threat I see to Hurco's business is the rise of additive manufacturing, as Hurco's specialty has long been short-run, high-spec systems (technically demanding products that are produced in relatively small amounts, like prototypes or custom components). Unfortunately, that's a natural market for additive manufacturing, and companies in the 3D printing space continue to make strides with respect to print times, print qualities, and available materials. I don't believe Hurco is going to see its market vanish, but it will be a competitive factor to consider.

Hurco also announced a small acquisition in the automation space that it placed within a new internal business called ProCobots. This business is focusing on automation and automation integration for tasks like machine tending - using a robot arm (sourced from Teradyne's (NASDAQ:TER) Universal Robots) to move parts in and out of machine tools and reduce idle time. As a workflow improvement and labor-saving offering, that could make sense for Hurco's customers, but I'm skeptical that it will be material in terms of near-term revenue or profit impact.

source: ProCobots (Hurco)

I've made some fine-tuning adjustments to my model, and I'm now looking for a 7% revenue decline in 2020 (roughly 3% decline previously) and a 12.5% rebound in 2021 (+8.5% previously). I've trimmed back my gross margin estimate slightly, and also factored in higher SG&A spending for a trade show later in 2020. Long term, though, not a lot has changed and I'm still looking for core revenue growth in the low-to-mid single-digits and long-term average FCF margins in the mid-single-digits, with roughly 10% EBITDA growth over the next five years (with a trough in 2020).

The Bottom Line

Valuing Hurco with an EV/EBITDA approach is harder given the trough EBITDA I expect in 2020, but discounted cash flow still suggests a double-digit annualized potential return from here. The weakness in Germany is my biggest concern with respect to near-term performance expectations, but given the valuation and where we are in the cycle, I think this is a name to consider for investors willing to accept high risk in the pursuit of playing an industrial rebound in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HURC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.