Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF: Actively Managed, 10% Yield, And Reduces Risk

The preferred equity asset class can provide diversification to your portfolio and is likely to perform better than common equity and REITs in a market correction.

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) has outperformed its benchmark since its inception due to effective active management. The ETF provided a trailing yield of 10% in 2019 and is well positioned to continue to generate a high income yield for investors. This relatively new ETF is an attractive investment for investors seeking current income and the desire to diversify from common equity, real estate, and/or traditional fixed income.

Introduction

PFFA is a relatively new ETF that is actively managed by Virtus ETF Advisors LLC. The ETF was created on May 15th, 2018 and has steadily been deploying capital since then. Currently, the fund has Assets Under Management (AUM) of only $95m, but this has been growing consistently. The ETF invests primarily in US preferred stock but also has some exposure to common equity, REIT and other ETF securities. Virtus seeks to outperform the benchmark (S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index, SPPREF) through active selection of preferred equities that have a greater average yield than that of the benchmark, with secondary consideration for preferred equities with higher upside capital appreciation potential.

Virtus ETF Advisors manages a range of investment products and accounts including mutual funds, ETFs, CEFs, institutional investments, retail accounts, trusts, and variable insurance funds. Virtus had a total of $104 billion in AUM at Sep. 30, 2019, however, the family of ETFs makes up only 1.1% of these funds. Similar to PFFA, many of the other ETFs were initiated in 2018 and 2019 and are still acquiring and deploying new capital.

December Dividend

Throughout 2019 PFFA has paid a regular monthly dividend of $0.19/share out of net investment income (NII), which provides for a current yield of 8.7%. However, the December dividend was increased to $0.55, elevating the trailing yield to 10.1%. Virtus has indicated that this dividend is paid out from a combination of net investment income as well as short-term and long-term capital gains:

Source: Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Note that the prior dividends paid out $0.19 in investment income, while the December dividend paid out only $0.12495 which equates to a 5.7% yield and is a troubling decrease. It's clear that the amount of the December dividend will vary each year depending on the capital gains earned in that year, however, the annual yield is largely determined by the pay-out of the regular monthly dividends. This article explores the ETF's sustainable level of net investment income that can be paid out as yield to investors, in addition to other considerations for including PFFA in your portfolio.

Active Management

The investment advisors specify that they outperform the benchmark through active management. Their rationale is that the benchmark includes a number of callable preferred stock securities which provide relatively poor yield due to the optionality provided by the call features. By focusing on higher yielding sectors and individual securities, management expects to increase the income return in the managed portfolio.

One challenge in validating management's assertion is that the fund has only been in existence for a year in a half. This means that publicly available information is limited, and much of the information that has been issued is not reflective of current run-rate operations. Comparing the July 2019 portfolio sector holdings, it becomes clear that PFFA management is indeed focusing on different sectors, as compared to its benchmark index.

Source: SPPREF data from S&P website PFFA data from July 2019 NPORT-EX filing with the SEC

As can be seen above, PFFA has significantly less exposure to financials and has instead deployed more capital in the energy and real estate sectors. These energy investments are mostly MLPs while the real estate investments are mostly REITs, both of which tend to have higher yields than many of the other preferred sectors. This sector allocation and relative concentration is one way that management plans to outperform the benchmark.

In analyzing the actual yield on these assets, the results are somewhat surprising. As of December 20, 2019, $93m of the total $95m AUM is deployed in preferred stock and other income generating securities (some common stock, REITs, other ETFs, money market funds). The analysis shows that the income generated on the preferred stocks held in the ETF, 6.5%, is actually underperforming the income return on the Benchmark, 6.8%. However, the managers employ leverage so that that actual net investment income yield is closer to 8.1%.

This 8.1% NII yield works out to the equivalent of $2.10/share, or $0.175 per month, which clearly is not sufficient to support the historic $0.19 dividends. However, the figure above includes only the dividend income received by the ETF and does not account for other cash flows in the ETF. Most significantly, the future yield of PFFA will be further impacted by the management expenses and the other income generated.

The above table is representative of the net yield, which includes the cost of interest expense for the leverage employed. The only other expense is the cost of management fees. Virtus is paid 0.8% of the average daily AUM per annum. While some ETFs have management expenses ratios (MER) down to 0.04%, these are passive index funds and do not require the same level of management as PFFA. 0.8% MER is not uncommon or unreasonable for actively managed funds and ETFs, especially if there is evidence that the active management provides a benefit in excess of the cost of this management.

The next cash flow to be considered is the other income generated within the ETF. Management pursues a covered call strategy, which is used to generate additional option premium income in exchange for a 'cap' on the capital appreciation for that particular security throughout the life of the option. Accounting for the MER and the option income generated by management, the current run-rate cash flows to the ETF are as follows:

As seen, the current investment portfolio and option writing strategy are expected to provide $2.47 of cash per share per year. Note that this is after expenses (interest and MER) but before and capital gains or losses. One limitation of this analysis is that extrapolation of past results may not be indicative of future results. In particular, I was concerned that management may have generated a high net option yield by aggressively writing options too close to the money, which would result in losses (foregone gains) if the prices rise above the strike and the option is assigned. However, the interim financial statements show that the fund has achieved both realized and unrealized gains, not losses. Also, the fund has generated more cash from selling investments than it has expended on purchasing investments which also supports the conservatism and sustainability of management's option writing strategy. Finally, we note that the PFFA price return, which closely mimics the ETF's NAV, has generally outperformed the benchmark well in excess of the income yield. This indicates that capital appreciation is being realized therefore the covered calls are not too aggressive so as to excessively reduce the upside potential:

Source: Author's calculations. Data from S&P Capital IQ.

Future Dividends

The expected cash flow to be provided by investment operations is $2.47/share, which corresponds to a monthly dividend of $0.21 and an annual yield of 9.5%. Realized gains/losses are not included in this calculation, because they are not a predictable or a primary source of income used to pay dividends and will only impact the December dividend each year. The conclusion is that the most recent dividend that included only $0.12495 of payout from net investment income is not suggestive of the ongoing 2020 dividend. Instead, it is more likely that the regular monthly dividend in 2020 will be kept closer to $0.19, which corresponds to a payout ratio of 92%. Such a payout ratio is sustainable when you consider the stability of the preferred income and expenses in the ETF. Even if the ETF continued to pay out only $0.12495 each month, the excess earnings would be accretive to the net asset value per share and would cause equivalent increases in the price of the security. The bottom line is that the underlying net income before gains and losses yields an attractive 9.5%, and therefore PFFA should be considered for inclusion in an income generating portfolio.

Asset Class

Before investing in PFFA however, it is helpful to assess the asset class as a whole to determine if this is a desirable location to park your investment dollars. First, I assessed the diversification benefits that can be offered by the preferred stock asset class. Given the limited historical data available for PFFA, the following analysis was conducted on the benchmark instead.

The above calculations indicate that preferred stock provides moderate diversification benefits when added to a portfolio of common stock or REIT assets, and strong diversification benefits when added to a balanced U.S. fixed income portfolio. However, this diversification is not groundbreaking. With the stock markets pushing new highs daily, I'm more interested in assessing the relative performance of the preferred asset class in times of market correction or economic shocks.

If we look back to the 2008 housing crisis, the preferred stock benchmark lost 51% of its value throughout the market downturn. This is better than REIT assets, but also worse than common equity assets. This relative performance is unsurprising given that this particular crisis had a real estate focus.

Source: Author's calculations. Data from S&P Capital IQ

Looking ahead to the near future, I think that a market correction similar to the one in December 2018 is far more likely than a repeat of 2008. In this instance, we see a different story in relative performance. In December 2018 the preferred stock index fared much better than both the common equity asset and the REIT asset class.

Source: Author's calculations. Data from S&P Capital IQ

This indicates to me that preferred stock may be a desirable allocation as the common equity indices are pushing new highs daily and there is the risk of a market correction in the near future. Note, however, that PFFA's use of leverage provides for greater sensitivity than the benchmark, as was exhibited in December 2018:

Source: Author's calculations. Data from S&P Capital IQ

Overall, the asset class appears to provide moderate diversification benefits and is likely to fare better than common equities in a market correction. One final consideration for the preferred asset class is interest rate risk. As pseudo-fixed income instruments, these are subject to much greater interest rate risk than common equities. Should interest rates rise (or fail to decrease as much as expected), then the price will be adversely affected to a significantly greater degree than common stock equivalents. Generally, however, the share price gradually recovers from this impact so this is not a major concern for those with longer investment horizons.

Conclusion

The preferred stock asset class provides attractive benefits such as diversification and better performance against common equities in some market downturns. This is especially true when we see a 'flight to safety' and funds flow from more risky common assets to fixed income and preferred investment allocations.

PFFA's current investment portfolio and management activity provide for an underlying income yield of 9.5% on the security. This income will ensure sustainable high yields of dividends, likely set at $0.19/month or 8.7% while also ensuring sufficient funds retained for short term obligations and variability in asset prices.

PFFA has managed to outperform the benchmark with a YTD total return of 28%, versus the benchmark's 15.5%. I believe that with the use of leverage, the active selection of more attractive sectors, and the option writing strategies, management can continue to outperform the index on a total return basis while still providing steady fixed income in regular dividend payments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please consult your investment advisor and perform your own investment analysis before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisory capacity and is not recommending, offering, or accepting the purchase or sale of any securities. The information presented herein consists of opinions, estimates, and judgements made by the author as of the time of writing. The analysis does not consider all factors that may be relevant to your own investment profile, including but not limited to the suitability of the investment for you and your portfolio. The information presented in this article is subject to change without notice.