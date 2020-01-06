Nick's Picks 2019: Review

Another year is in the books, which means it's time to revisit my annual Nick's Picks portfolio project. I'm so pleased to say that I've kept my undefeated streak against the S&P 500 alive, with the Nick's Picks 2020 posting gains of 33.46%.

For those of you who haven't been following along, Nick's Picks is an annual portfolio management project that I publish here at Seeking Alpha. Here are the prior Nick's Picks articles and annual recaps.

(Since 2016, I've decided to simplify things and no longer break down the portfolio by sector/industry in the annual introductory pieces).

Annual Results

In 2016, the S&P 500 posted 13.9% gains and Nick's Picks posted gains of 16.5%.

In 2017, the S&P 500 was up 22.16% and Nick's Picks posted gains of 22.90%.

In 2018, the S&P 500 was down 4.5% and Nick's Picks posted losses of just 0.79%.

And, in 2019, the S&P 500 was up 28.9% (including dividends, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF was up 30.97%) and Nick's Picks posted gains of 33.46%.

I think it's worth noting, if you include the dividends that the Nick's Picks portfolio has yet to receive, but would in a normal investing scenario in early 2020 due to being long certain positions on their Q4 dividend date of records, 2019's performance would have jumped to 33.95%, widening the out-performance even further.

I post this past data because I want to be 100% clear that the market beating results that I'll be discussing here are not fabricated (which someone in the comment section will invariably declare).

It amazes me, that 4 years into this project, there will be readers who continue to say that it's a fool's errand to attempt to beat the market. They'll say, "4 years doesn't mean anything in the grand scheme of things." Well, my response is simple: 4 years is all that I've got here. I can't go back in time and create more Nick's Picks portfolios. All I can do is continue to grow and expand this series year in and year out and see where it takes me. And, thus far, I'm a perfect 4 out of 4 when it comes to beating the market.

In short, I hope that this series provides hope and inspiration to retail investors who've decided to go the do-it-yourself route (as I have). I hope that it shows that market outperformance isn't a pipe-dream, but a realistic goal and achievement. I hope that over time, Nick's Picks can be a stubborn thorn in the side of those who continue to buy into the notion that retail investors are doomed to fail (or at least, doomed to suffer average performance, at best, and therefore, should simply index and be done with it). I hope that it allows dreamers to dream big and realize that they can achieve many great things through discipline and patience in the markets.

What's Nick's Picks All About?

To describe the project, I'll simply copy and paste the first few paragraphs from my 2019 Nick's Picks piece published back in January:

"For those of you who aren't familiar with Nick's Picks, I'll give you a quick break down (if you want more detail on this project, feel free to look through the archives on my profile here at Seeking Alpha). In short, I believe that anyone can beat the market. I know this isn't what Wall Street or your local financial adviser will likely tell you, but I'm here to stand up for the little guy. Furthermore, I think anyone can beat the market with relatively little work involved. I'm not saying that's the best way to go about investing, but I do think it's possible, and thus far, Nick's Picks is proving that to be true. All I do each year is "invest" the money that I've given myself for this theoretical project on January 1st and let it sit there until Dec 31st. I don't do any trades. Frankly put, I don't even look at the portfolio. I don't think about it. I just let the market do what it does (which, over the long term, is generate wealth). I don't have any limitations on what I can do with the money during any given year. I can invest in stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, gold, real estate, etc. I could hold all cash if I wanted to, but that wouldn't be any fun. Since I focus on the DGI equity space for my personal investing portfolio, that's where the majority of Nick's Picks come from (buy what you know). However, I do branch out a bit within these theoretical portfolios because the goal here is to beat the SPY whereas the goal of my personal portfolio is different (I'm much more income oriented in those accounts)."

I say "invest" in parenthesis because I want to make it clear that this is not real money. This is a theoretical portfolio. I'm personally long many of the picks that I've made throughout the years, but generally speaking, Nick's Picks is much more concentrated than my own portfolio, for two primary reasons.

The first of which being, the primary goal of Nick's Picks is to beat the S&P 500. This is not the stated goal of my actual portfolio. Generating a reliably increasing stream of passive income and preserving capital are the two most important aspects of my personal investing strategy. Beating the market is simply a cherry on top. However, as stated above, Nick's Picks is all about proving that retail investors can beat the market on a regular basis, with relatively little effort and being concentrated helps achieve that goal.

The second of which is that one of the goals of this project is to prove that investing doesn't have to be rocket science and therefore, I didn't think it made sense to include a ton of different holdings. Over the years, I've actually highlighted this point by reducing the amount of holdings in the annual picks. A couple of years ago, the Nick's Picks portfolio included 28 holdings. In 2019, that figure fell to 11. And, without giving away any spoilers quite yet, I'll say that the 2020 portfolio includes 13 holdings.

I don't mean to sound arrogant when I say that beating the market can be simple. I understand that beating the market is no small feat. I don't want investors to begin to take the notion for granted, or think it's easy to do, even. But, I also don't want retail investors to buy into the idea that it's impossible for the mom and pop type of investors to beat the market.

In my opinion, this sentiment has been spread by the professionals in the investing industry to convince averages Joes like me and you to pay them fees to manage your money. If you're okay with paying a trusted adviser some fees to manage your wealth, that's totally cool. Some people don't like investing. The market stresses them out. Some are simply happier passing along this aspect of their financial responsibilities to trusted professionals. And you know what? More power to them. Honestly, so long as you're not hurting others or breaking any laws, do whatever makes you happy in this life. However, I'm not a fan of the idea of paying others to do perform an act that I could do relatively easily myself (in the past I've written about my negative experiences with professional money managers, which ultimately drove me towards the self-directed route), and I wanted to prove that there are other avenues that investors can choose to reach similar (if not, better) results.

So, what I mean when I say relatively little work is this: I spend about an hour putting together a portfolio every new year's eve and then I don't think about it for the next 365 days. That's it. This is the strategy that has allowed me to grow a theoretical $100,000.00 into nearly $191,000.00 in just 4 years.

Obviously my personal knowledge of the market is what allows this process to be so abbreviated. A novice who doesn't follow the markets at all wouldn't be able to make successful picks in such a manner. But, I'm also not using overly sophisticated means or metrics when it comes to making my picks.

Every year, I do my best to own high quality companies that are trading at fair (or better) valuations. I believe that buying and holding blue chip stocks is the best way to make money in the markets. And, buying them when they're undervalued, providing yourself an extra wide margin of safety is an easy way to bolster these returns further.

I do my best to stay diversified, so that the annual picks have the potential to perform well in a variety of economic environments. I think this is really important. I never know what the upcoming year is going to bring, but by maintaining a well diversified list of stocks, I'm preparing for any number of potential outcomes.

And ultimately, these two things, alongside the buy and hold aspect of the Nick's Picks portfolio strategy (oftentimes we can be our own worst enemies, allowing emotions to taint our rational minds and inspire trades driven by fear or greed, rather than our better judgment) have allowed it to post such great performance.

So, without further ado, let's get into the 2019 picks and results.

The 2019 Portfolio and Results

Name Ticker 12/31/18 Price Shares Year Start Value 12/31/19 price Year End Value Dividends Gain/Loss % Alphabet (GOOGL) $1,044.96 12 $12,539.52 $1,339.39 $16,072.68 $0.00 28.17% Altria (MO) $49.39 264 $13,038.96 $49.91 $13,226.15 644.16* 6.37% Apple (AAPL) $157.74 82 $12,934.68 $293.65 $24,079.30 $249.28 88.10% AT&T (T) $28.54 456 $13,014.24 $39.08 $17,820.48 $930.24 44.10% Comcast (CMCSA) $34.05 382 $13,007.10 $44.97 $17,178.54 $313.24 34.48% Constellation Brands (STZ) $160.82 81 $13,026.42 $189.75 $15,369.75 $242.19 19.85% Disney (DIS) $109.65 120 $13,258.00 $144.64 $17,356.80 $211.20 32.50% iShares Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) $39.06 333 $13,006.98 $44.87 $14,941.71 $324.34 17.37% Nike (NKE) $74.14 175 $12,974.50 $101.31 $17,729.25 $115.5** 37.53% Philip Morris (PM) $66.76 195 $13,018.20 $85.09 $16,592.55 672.75*** 32.62% W.P. Carey (WPC) $65.34 200 $13,068.00 $80.04 $16,008 $620.40**** 27.25% $142,886.60 $186,375.21 $4,323.30 Cash $9.35 $9.35 *****5023.68 Total $142,895.95 186384.56 $190,707.86 33.46% *****$191408.24 33.95% *I was "long" MO on the Q4 date of record, so while it's not being factored into these results, a shareholder here should expect to receive another $221.76 on 1/10/20 *I was "long" NKE on the Q4 date of record, so while it's not being factored into these results, a shareholder here should expect to receive another $42.87 on 1/02/20 ***I was "long" PM on the Q4 date of record, so while it's not being factored into these results, a shareholder here should expect to receive another $228.15 on 1/10/20 ****I was "long" WPC on the Q4 date of record, so while it's not being factored into these results, a shareholder here should expect to receive another $207.60 on 1/15/20 *****Would-be total return with declared dividends included.

2019 Reflections

Obviously Apple was the strongest pick this year and played a large role in my eventual outperformance. Oftentimes, that's how it works. In a fairly concentrated portfolio, just one or two picks can essentially carry you across the finish line. On the contrary, just one or two major mistakes can do the opposite (which is why I don't manage such a highly concentrated portfolio when it comes to my real dollars). But, needless to say, I'm very pleased that I included Apple shares. The company has drastically out-performed my short-term expectations and frankly put, as noted in this recent Apple piece, I've been surprised by the stock's performance during a year in which its top and bottom lines were relatively flat. Bullish sentiment is strong here however and I still don't think that anyone can argue with the strength of Apple's shareholder return profile. To me, the company's cash pile, dividends, and buyback continue to drive a lot of its success. Oh, and obviously, the continued shift that the company has made towards the software side of the tech world, rather than relying purely on hardware sales to generate its results.

Apple experienced significant multiple expansion during 2019 and it certainly wasn't alone. Nike, comes to mind as another stock on the list that has had a fantastic run-up and now trades with a multiple rarely seen in recent history. You could say the same thing about Disney as well. Apple, Nike, and Disney all trade with multiples well above their longer-term averages, leading me to believe that their margins of safety have been significant diminished, creating cause for concern moving forward in the short term. However, this isn't an article about forward expectations (Nick's Picks 2020 will be released shortly), but instead, to reminisce on the success that they've had during the last year and frankly put, the market's appetite for these blue chip names amazes me.

AT&T was a top performer in 2019. That amazes me as well. Coming into the year, I picked T because I thought shares were irrationally cheap. I thought they had major upside because of the wide gap between the multiple that they started the year off with and their long-term averages. Any mean reversion here would have led to significant gains (assuming we didn't see the bottom-line erode). All year, I've been saying that as T's management reduces debt, I expected to see bullish sentiment result in multiple expansion. That thesis proved to be correct and combined with its high dividend yield, AT&T was one of the best picks that I made in 2019.

Most of the picks I made posted performance that was essentially in-line with the broader market. Ultimately, I'm pretty pleased with that. When attempting to beat the broader market, avoiding large mistakes is paramount. Having such a high batting average, in terms of in-line or better achievement is what allows Nick's Picks to succeed year in and year out. The one major exception that I had in 2019 was Altria, which posted measly single digit performance (generated primarily by its dividend yield), relative to the SPY's ~30% gains.

However, whether I'm being stubborn or not, I continue to believe that the market is wrong about Altria. The company faces major headline risk (2019 was fraught with negative news for the company, primarily regarding its investments in the vaping space). However, while all the loud and negative noise swirled around the company, it just continued to produce. MO posted strong EPS growth in 2019, making it the only stock on the list that is cheaper today than it was when I picked it on Dec. 31st, 2018. Even though I said that I'd avoid spoilers earlier, I'll go ahead and say, with this cheap valuation in mind, MO is on the 2020 list as well.

With regard to the Nick's Picks 2020 article, stay tuned. I'll post it in the next week or so (the picks have already been made, but I promised my subscribers that they'd have an exclusive grace period to evaluate them for themselves). Here's to keeping the undefeated streak alive as we move into the new year!

Best wishes to everyone in their own pursuit of market beating performance (or better yet, simply financial freedom). As always, I'm looking forward to learning and growing with all of my readers, followers, and subscribers as we enter into the new year!

