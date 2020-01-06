Kodiak Sciences: Stock That Skyrocketed In December

Stock jumped more than 1000% since the start of the year.

To say that Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD), a US-based biopharmaceutical company, has enjoyed a great year would be an understatement. Shares of the company opened this year trading at $7.06 a share before they rose more than 1000% to hit an all-time high of $81.00 per share on December 26.

Successful year

A few days ago it was announced that J.P. Morgan initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating. The banking giant cited "positive development data from a new drug that could be used to treat multiple eye diseases that can cause vision loss" as the reason to initiate coverage of the stock.

J.P. Morgan set a target of $82 per share, which was around 24% higher compared to the price of the stock on the day of the announcement. Earlier, shares of Kodiak Sciences jumped from $29.83 to $74.50 in just a few days after the company announced the pricing of a public stock offering.

Just three days later, Kodiak Sciences reported that it had successfully sold 6 million shares at $46 per share. The proposed offering of common stock reflected the strong position the company is in.

Investors' interest in Kodiak Sciences shares doesn't come as a surprise. The company has already entered an agreement to sell a capped royalty right on global net sales of KSI-301, its experimental eye-disease drug, to Baker Bros. Advisors (BBA) for $225 million. The deal opened the door for another wave of optimism about KSI-301's future and sparked wider interest.

In the 3rd quarter, the company reported a net loss of $0.33 per share as compared to a net loss of $1.33 per share for the third quarter of 2018.

Where from here?

Earnings-wise, Kodiak Sciences is expected to earn $2.19 per share for the current quarter, which is nearly 976% higher than the year-ago reported number. On an annual basis, market analysts expect the drugmaker to earn $0.92 per share.

Strong economic projections reflect Kodiak's strong position at the moment. Healthy financial status equips the management with the tools to continue advancing its clinical programs. The $225 million agreement with BBA is set up in a way that Kodiak will receive $100 million up front in January 2020.

In addition to $100 million expected from BBA, Kodiak has also reported $60.6 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities reported. Thus, the company is well-positioned to continue with its planned research and development activities, with a special focus on its main product KSI-301.

In 2020, I expect biotech companies to join forces with other related health sciences organization and be even more aggressive in the field of development. The drug research has already improved greatly, however the continuous digitalization in the life sciences means there is tremendous room for further growth.

Bulls will target $85

Technically, the price hit the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of a Dec 04 - Dec 10 retracement ($74.50 - 57.36) at $79.30. The next target for the bulls is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension, which sits at $85.30. Strong volume that is behind a rise in the stock's price is also a good sign for the bulls. On the downside, the price is supported by the descending trend line near the $71 handle.

Summary

Kodiak is in good financial shape to move forward with the development of the treatment and others in its pipeline. The company is an interesting option for investors given the improving earnings outlook and strong 2020 projections.

While the stock more than doubled its price in December, further upside should still be left given the positive momentum surrounding Kodiak Sciences and its KSI-301.



