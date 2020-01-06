Strauss Group: Undercovered And Overvalued

Strauss Group (OTC:SGLJF) has received little coverage on Seeking Alpha - indeed, the last article published on it was one penned by yours truly back in April 2017. I thought it prudent now, more than two-and-a-half years later, to take a look at this undercovered Israeli food stock as a prospective investment. And what has struck me is how little things have fundamentally changed.

For those unfamiliar with the firm, an introduction is in order: Strauss Group Ltd. is the second-largest food group in Israel, after Tnuva. It divides its operations into four segments: Strauss Coffee B.V., which is one of the world's top ten coffee companies, with operations in Brazil, Israel, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine; Strauss Israel, which offers dairy products, drinks, and snacks to the Israeli market; the joint Dips & Spreads sector which is split 50/50 with PepsiCo (PEP) and which provides vegetarian dips and fresh foods; and Strauss Water, which specializes in purified drinking water solutions. These four businesses comprise the Strauss Group's operations, and all contribute to its revenue as can be seen from the results for Q3 2019.

Segment Q3 2019 Revenue (₪) Q3 2019 Revenue ($) Strauss Coffee 986 million 285.70 million Strauss Israel 899 million 260.49 million Dips & Spreads 193 million 55.92 million Water 165 million 47.81 million Total 2.243 billion 649.92 million

These are non-GAAP figures taken from the Q3 2019 Presentation.

In addition to the joint business in dips and spreads with PepsiCo, Strauss Foods also has partnerships with French food giant Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) in relation to dairy products, with Chinese electronics behemoth Haier (OTCPK:HRELF) (OTCPK:HRELY) and British venture capital conglomerate Virgin in relation to water products, and run the Brazilian coffee venture Três Corações in a 50/50 partnership with the São Miguel Group.

The combination of its entrenched domestic position as the largest publicly-traded food company in Israel (Tnuva being privately owned by Bright Foods), its international operations and its multiple partnerships, ensure that the Strauss Group have a wide scope to profit from their portfolio of branded foods and beverages, such as coffee, confectionary and pastry, dairy, dips and spreads, fresh vegetables, health and wellness products, salty snacks, and water. Small wonder that EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 13.55%.

A selection of the brands within the Strauss Group's food and beverages portfolio, which help make the group productive and profitable. Image provided by the Strauss Group.

How profitable the Strauss Group's operations are can be gleaned from the revenue and net income figures that it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (₪) Revenue ($) Net Income (₪) Net Income ($) 2014 5.42 billion 1.56 billion 235 million 67.63 million 2015 5.18 billion 1.49 billion 257 million 73.96 million 2016 5.28 billion 1.52 billion 270 million 77.7 million 2017 5.48 billion 1.58 billion 340 million 97.84 million 2018 5.60 billion 1.61 billion 480 million 138.13 million

These are GAAP figures taken from annual reports available on Strauss Group's investor relations page.

Quarterly results for the current financial year show the continuing trend of steady revenues.

2019 Quarter Revenue (₪) Revenue ($) Net Income (₪) Net Income ($) Q1 1.43 billion 410 million 160 million 46.04 million Q2 1.34 billion 390 million 130 million 37.41 million Q3 1.50 billion 430 million 150 million 43.16 million Total 4.27 billion 1.23 billion 440 million 126.61 million

These are GAAP figures taken from quarterly reports available on Strauss Group's investor relations page. The fact that these are GAAP figures is mentioned for the benefit of those looking at the non-GAAP figures for Q3 2019 listed above for the segment breakdown table.

Dividends have also been steady over the past four years as well (indeed, since 2001 only in 2014 was no dividend paid), and the 2019 dividend of ₪1.74 ($0.50) shows that this trend, too, will continue.

Year Dividend (₪) Dividend ($) 2014 - - 2015 0.93 0.27 2016 1.40 0.40 2017 1.40 0.40 2018 1.39 0.40

Figures taken from Morningstar.

That the Strauss Group will be able to continue providing its shareholders with decent returns on their investment in the form of dividends is borne out by several factors. First, the payout ratio of 39.26% provides scope for the dividend to be raised, or at least to continue being paid at a steady rate. Second, management's ability to wring profits from the company is as dependable as it gets - operating margin trailing twelve months is 10.54%, up from 10.06% in 2018, and return on equity trailing twelve months is 25.26%, up from 24.43 in 2018.

Third, the Strauss Group's long-term and short-term financial position is strong enough to ensure that operations will continue to maintain the same steady trajectory that the past few years have displayed. Long-term debt of ₪1.74 billion ($500 million) is offset by a net worth of ₪2.25 billion ($650 million), and total current liabilities of ₪2.01 billion ($580 million) is offset by total current assets of ₪2.20 billion ($630 million), cash-on-hand worth ₪390 million ($112.23 million, short-term investments worth ₪10 million ($2.88 million), and total accounts receivable of ₪1.23 billion ($350 million).

Now, with all of the above stated - a top-tier consumer goods firm with a firm position in its domestic market and a respectable presence overseas with a number of international partnerships that is financially solid, steadily productive and profitable - it would seem that the Strauss Group would be a no-brainer to include in an investment portfolio. But there is an issue: valuation.

At present, the Strauss Group trades with a share price of ₪106.90 ($30.98) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The P/E is a little less than the five-year average P/E of 24.95, and the dividend yield is less than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.87%. This makes it important to determine fair value for the Strauss Group.

I will note here that I am quoting the share price for the shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange as the OTC tickers on the Grey Market are unsponsored, and thus investors would be better off investing on the primary market if their broker permits this.

As to determining fair value, first I will divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.61 (24.19 / 15 = 1.61). Then I will divide this valuation ratio by the current share price (in U.S. dollars) to get a first estimate for fair value of $19.24 (30.98 / 1.61 = 19.24). Next, I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.97 (24.19 / 24.95 = 0.97), then divide this valuation ratio by the current share price to get a second estimate for fair value of $31.94 (30.98 / 0.97 = 31.94).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.15 (1.87 / 1.62 = 1.15), and then divide this valuation ratio by the current share price to get a third estimate for fair value of $26.94 (30.98 / 1.15 = 26.94). Finally, I find the average of these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $26.04, or ₪90.49. The stock is overvalued by 19%.

In summary, little has substantially changed regarding my view of the Strauss Group. Back in April 2017, I thought of it as a solid consumer goods company that was trading above fair value, and now in January 2020 that remains my view. Fundamentally, for those who have this in their portfolio, it remains a hold. For prospective investors, it may be best to wait for a pullback - even if it does take another two-and-a-half years!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.