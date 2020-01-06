Despite the significant recovery in BTI, the company still has an excellent upside going into 2020, viewed from virtually any conservative perspective.

Back when Tobacco stocks were taking the beating of a several-year period, I loaded up on the largest and most undervalued of them.

I didn't just load up on Altria (MO) back when Tobacco was ridiculously cheap in November. Those of you who follow my monthly reports know that I also bought British American Tobacco (BTI), coincidentally at a similar position size as Altria. Aside from these two, I also have a small stake in Philip Morris International (PM) and the Swedish Tobacco company Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF).

All in all, I've got a pretty significant tobacco exposure and I'm very comfortable with it, even considering buying more (despite my own complete lack of consumption - ever). In this article, I'll show you exactly why I would be buying more, and why even after a significant nearly 18% rally the company still holds material upside based on forecast expectations, no matter what way you swing it.

British American Tobacco - A quick presentation

Few people should be unfamiliar with British American Tobacco, so I'll try keeping this section concise while still following my overall format for initial articles on a company.

BTI is in a similar position with other tobacco companies, with perhaps Swedish Match being the only outlier due to their focus on chewable/snuff, which hasn't been as impacted by the anti-tobacco/nicotine debate as traditional combustible/e-cigarette companies.

(Source: Ciggiesworld)

The company is one of the largest in the world, with market-leading positions in over 50 countries and operations in 180 countries across the globe. It's the owner of one of the most iconic brands worldwide - Lucky Strike - as well as other popular native brands. It has a market cap of almost $100B and has an investment-grade credit rating.

BTI was formed over 100 years ago in a JV between two massive tobacco companies. Over the years, it's made a significant number of M&As, including:

Italy's state-owned tobacco company, Ente Tabacchi Italiani, making it the second-largest in all of the EU.

making it the second-largest in all of the EU. Reynolds American in a $47B takeover, thereby creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company.

in a $47B takeover, thereby creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company. Several national brands/companies around Europe, including Bulgartabac and Croatian TDR D.o.o ,

and Croatian , Turkish state-owned Tekel.

Today, the company operates in two areas which also makes up the company's portfolio.

Cigarettes or Combustible Tobacco Products , including some of the world's leading brands such as Lucky Strike, Newport, Dunhill, Pall Mall, American Spirit, Camel, and Rothmans.

, including some of the world's leading brands such as Lucky Strike, Newport, Dunhill, Pall Mall, American Spirit, Camel, and Rothmans. The so-called Potentially Reduced-Risk products, including Vapour products, heated tobacco, modern oral products (such as pouches) and more traditional oral products (such as more common, loose snuff). These include brands like Vype, VIP, Glo, neo, Epok, Lyft, Velo, Granit and Mocca to name a few.

(Source: BTI Investor Presentation)

BTI is working on simplifying its lineup in both of these segments, and its current program involves the steps seen above. The company is targeting a 3-5% CAGR in revenues until 2023-2024, driven in part by the winning products in its lineup, savings/modernization, increasing digital engagement, introducing more advanced product technologies, and increased retail engagement.

BTI is a market leader in many product categories and brands. Let's get some relevant examples. The company dominates key markets with its ePen3, such as the UK and France where competitors are lagging behind in terms of market share. BTI is releasing new glo products, and is growing market shares of the total nicotine market in Japan as well.

(Source: BTI Investor Presentation)

In geographical segments such as Scandinavia (as well as Switzerland), the company owns some of the more popular brands for youths, including LYFT. In Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, the company has an over 50% market share in all markets 98% of the Danish oral market, and 99% of the Swiss modern oral market.

In short, things in the EU are working well, and their products are beloved by the target consumers of snuff, vaping and tobacco, which helps the company in its goals to accelerate gross margins even further (which the company has been doing successfully since 2016 by the way).

(Source: BTI Investor Presentation)

Company goals for the year are achievable, and in many ways, have already been achieved for the year, thanks to strong results (more on that in the recent results section).

A lot of the pieces focus on BTI's mounting potential forward problems with changing regulations and an over-exposure to the American menthol market (through the Reynolds M&A) with inherent risks when looking forward. The focus is justified - and I'll look at that in the risks portion. For now, let's establish a few more things.

British American Tobacco is a historically profitable and high margin company. Operating margins for the company are near all-time highs at almost 40% on an LTM basis and the FCF margin is well above 20%.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Both the earnings and the FCF history show an excellent historical trend, and despite the recent M&A which loaded BTI with a mountain of debt, the company's strong cash flow allows it to relatively quickly chip away at this net debt on a quarterly basis. As of the time of publishing this article, the net debt/EBITDA is below 4X again and stands at 3.79X with an outlook of 3.6X for FY19, closing on the company's own goal of <3X net debt/EBITDA. The company expects to reach 3.2X in 2020.

In terms of actual capital, the company's net debt/capital is even below a 0.5X thanks to the Reynolds M&A. The company has excellent cash flow conversions, over 90% on an operating cash flow basis, and is on track for a post-dividend FCF of over £1.5B.

In terms of current company finances, the only worry that could be stated is the company's uncomfortably high leverage - and that leverage is going down very quickly, considering the size of the 2017 M&A.

Aside from this, British American Tobacco is a company that's relatively simple to understand, in that it researches, develops, manufactures, markets and sells tobacco products in two portfolio categories with a number of sub-categories. They do this across the world and are, as such, exposed to a variety of different legislation and risks. The size and scope of their operations combined with the simple fact of selling an addictive substance means, however, that human nature will always be a tailwind for the company, regardless of current legislative concerns.

Recent Results

Recent company financial results echo this overall positive outlook based on fundamentals, despite a large number of current risks. The company is delivering on many of its FY19 goals, including:

Potentially one of the best years in a long time, expecting a 3-5% revenue growth and a 5-7% growth in operating profit, reflecting excellent combustible performance as well as good growth in newer categories.

The simplification and rationalization mentioned above is showing results, with strategic brands up 55 bps (among others).

Despite legislative headwinds in the US, business performance is excellent and the US as a geography is expected to also land in the 3-5% revenue growth, lending credence to the theory that vaping headwinds will only really do so much (despite a guided industry decline of 5.5%)

US volumes down in line with pricing/regulatory environment. Vapor growth excluding US vapor is on track despite this.

The company will deliver both the 0.4X net debt/EBITDA reduction as well as a £1.5B post-dividend FCF, for now securing the company's generous dividend.

In short, the expectations following a trading update for 4Q19 is a strong performance during 2019 with revenue growth and continued market share gains in the combustible segment, with additional revenue growth from the risk-reduced portfolio segment.

The company has, as a matter of fact, yet to see any sort of major sales impact due to vaping regulations. In fact, vaping volumes are recovering on the short term and BTI is currently outperforming comps.

"In terms of sales to retail, I mentioned volumes in terms of cartridge comparing the position that we had in mid of the year that was before all this new flows coming through the market, we had a decline around 20% to 25%. And we are seeing recently a recovering around 7% when you compare the first positions of November compared with October. So, we are seeing some recovery from that. For sure that we are performing better than that because we are gaining share in that depressed industry." (Source: Tadeu Marroco, 4Q19 Trading Update)

So, despite all the risks and negativity, BTI is actually slated to deliver record results compared for many years, characterized by revenue growth and high single-digit/constant EPS growth. Deleveraging is on track, again despite the headwinds, and the combustible business which many tobacco critics declare as dead is actually gaining due to pricing/market share gains. The company's organization is evolving to become more agile and simple, and restructuring is completely on track, with more news coming in February 2020.

Risks

I couldn't publish an article like this without speaking to risks, of course. Much like when I wrote about Altria (or any tobacco company), it's important to point out that the entire Tobacco space is going through a sort of a legislative hurricane. New technologies set against old combustible products, the U.S is talking a raised minimum age, vaping bans and all manner of things which could influence the industry.

I don't believe anyone at this stage could make a fair assessment of what the ultimate impact of these changes will be in the end, or how they turn out. BTI certainly can't. When speaking to the legal age increase for instance, the company acknowledges this will, of course, be an effect, but all they can do is "flag it" as a possibility at this point. There's also the flavored vaping product ban which is currently making its way through NYC (the first city). I must confess that I have trouble understanding the reasoning here. The closest parallel I draw is to the prohibition era, which didn't work out all that well. To me, a regional ban like this just means more black-market trading.

Regardless of how I feel about it on an individual level, however, these risks need to be considered when investing in any tobacco stock today.

You're investing in something which is harmful, and which seems to be far more hated than alcohol or other substances/products. Every investor needs to make this decision, and I know many investors who won't even touch the space at all.

Let's look at some overall risks to BTI's business.

A Menthol ban will go in effect in May 2020 in the EU, something the company has known about since 2016. There are similar menthol bans being discussed in other nations, including Brazil and Canada. This means that in effect, BTI took on a ton of debt to become more of a regulatory risk, with so much of the company's sales coming from Menthol cigarettes.

The FDA can't outright forbid smoking or tobacco products - this is forbidden in the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act. The FDA can, however, regulate nicotine levels in cigarettes. The battle is whether such a lowering in nicotine levels is feasible - which Big Tobacco, of course, says it is not. If this is lost, it could cause problems for the entire US industry.

The industry has seen e-cigarettes and vaping as a sort of bridge for future growth as combustible volumes are set to decline. This development seems to be fraught with some issues on a macro level, as regulatory bodies seem intent on disrupting the growth bridges in this segment - through limiting flavors, ages and so forth.

Cannabis remains illegal at federal level for the time being, meaning the industry is currently caught at having to work with declining volume combustibles and regulation-fraught vaping.

All of this could threaten the overall sustainability of the dividend. BTI's credit rating was downgraded to BBB equivalent by both Fitch and Moody's, and Fitch remains at a negative outlook for the company given the Reynolds debt.

In short, there's no shortage of risks to the company - and anyone would be challenged to argue that BTI is the "safest" tobacco stock you can invest in.

Valuation

Despite this, my stance for the company is obviously a positive one - otherwise, I wouldn't own it or write about the company. This is because of the valuation on offer in relation to the risk as appealing - and because I believe that tobacco, regardless of form, will persist for longer than 100 more years.

Take a look at this.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Is it entirely possible for the company to keep dropping back down in valuation? Of course it is. But the degree of undervaluation, despite excellent sales, cash flows and positive metrics here is astounding - especially in the light of recent results.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

A mere return to fair value presents a potential upside of almost 27% until 2022 - and while the forecast accuracy isn't perfect, it's far from horrible here, coming in at an 80% accuracy rate on a 1Y basis with a 10% MoE (Margin of error).

The stock is currently trading at a 57% potential upside to 2020's fair value - and the company just proved that even in a tough regulatory environment, it still manages good results. Even expecting sideways trading at 10 times earnings, the company would still net a 14-15% CAGR until 2022, and even dropping in value to 7.5 times earnings, you'd still be earning 4% CAGR, not losing money.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even mimicking extremely stagnating earnings, and a flat dividend with 1-cent dividend increases - which is ridiculous for a company which will manage a post-dividend FCF of $1.5B for FY19, and speculating at a flat 2% EPS growth rate until 2025, indicating a near-lethal regulatory environment, your returns are still in the double digits. Even in this scenario, you'd still not be losing money at a drop to 7.5X in terms of earnings.

The undervaluation here is bordering on ridicule, as I see it - but I'm happy to partake of what I view as incorrect valuation on part of the market.

Remember, current share prices are actually up in terms of where they were a few months back. When I loaded up, the opportunity was even better, and even now it's astounding (as I see it).

Unless you view the entire sector as uninvestable, I argue that BTI should definitely be on your potential shopping list in the beginning of 2020.

Thesis

BTI is one of the largest tobacco companies in the world. While riskier than some due to a more leveraged sheet, and at a higher rate of exposure to regulatory risks due to heavy-weight menthol portfolio focus, it nonetheless commands an attractive collection of brands and innovative products divided into two categories.

The headwinds and risks that the market is seeing to trade the company at near recession-level valuations are risks and headwinds I strongly disagree with. I believe the company to be a strong performer in a market enjoying the tailwinds of human nature, and even broad-based regulatory impacts would do little in the long run to offset company profitability. I draw on recent results and indicators here, which show that the company's results are very much in line with guidance, expectations and hopes despite difficult regulatory questions.

Combined with an almost unheard-of upside (outside of the real estate segment) in this market in terms of valuation, a double-digit potential CAGR at a mere return to fair value (or lower), I find the stock an almost must-consideration, lest you are fundamentally against investing in tobacco stocks.

I see the chance as very high that BTI will be able to grow your capital at an extremely attractive rate to a very good valuation - and that's why I consider the company a "BUY" here. My stance was an informal "STRONG BUY" back during the extremes of undervaluation, but the upside has thinned somewhat since then.

Nonetheless, I remain convinced of the investability of BTI.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

A combination of regulatory headwinds and long-term volume fears in legacy segments have brought this company low, and it's currently being traded at an extreme undervaluation. I say "Bullish", and I say that my stance is "BUY" at this juncture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, MO, SWMAF, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.