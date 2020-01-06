GoGold: Potential Triggers In 2020

The cost savings from the SART plant will hopefully bring down the costs significantly.

GoGold will need to prove that the company can consistently produce above 500,000 silver equivalent ounces.

Overview

I wanted to share some thoughts about events and potential triggers to look forward to in 2020.

I will also touch on the fact that GoGold receives relatively little attention in the precious metals industry, which I think relates to good cash flows and low liquidity.

2020 Potential Triggers

GoGold (OTC:GLGDF) did during the most recent quarter reach close to 600,000 ounces of silver equivalent production, which is relatively close the maximum production we can see out of Parral. Over the next few quarters, it will be important for GoGold to prove it can maintain high production levels. The first indication of that will be around mid-January when the Q1 production result is released.

Figure 1 - Source: Quarterly Reports

While costs are always important, the real test of how low the costs of Parral can go, will be after the SART plant is in production. This is likely to be seen in the beginning of May, based on the 2019 release date, when the Q2 result is released.

Figure 2 - Source: 2019 Annual Information Form

The two largest catalysts will however be the resource estimate (43-101) for Los Ricos which is expected in March/April. There will also be a preliminary economic assessment, presently planned for September.

Figure 3 - Source: 2019 Annual Reports

Given current gold and silver prices, the expected cost savings from the SART plant, and a solid working capital; there shouldn't be any problems for GoGold to finance the exploration work at Los Ricos. It is worth highlighting that the cost of the resource estimate is very low, in the area of $20K-$30K aside from drilling, based on information shared by investor relations. Even if everything doesn't go according to the plan, there is likely a buffer which makes GoGold unlikely to need to refinance in the near term.

Figure 4 - Source: 2019 Annual Information Form

Ongoing drill results at Los Ricos will also be important throughout the year even though the results are likely less binary unless we see extremely high grades. Investor relations at GoGold has also shared that the company will be looking to drill at Monte de Favor during the fiscal year, which should be viewed as a separate project. I would keep the probability of that materializing to something substantial as very low, until more is known.

Figure 5 - Source: GoGold - Los Ricos

Lack of Public Attention

When discussing GoGold, some investor express concerns over the fact that the company receives relatively little attention in the industry. However, I rather see that as an opportunity.

The reason most large professional investors buy junior precious metals mining companies and consequently promote those stocks are due to private placements, where warrants are included. GoGold has plenty of liquidity and good cash flows. The company doesn't need to attract large investor with warrants, which are ultimately to the detriment of existing shareholders due to dilution.

The average trading volume for the last 3 months is 99K according to Yahoo Finance, which can be seen in the below chart as well. The relatively low volume makes it very difficult for any large investor to acquire a significant position without moving the stock price.

Figure 6 - Source: TradingView

There are days with higher liquidity, but the liquidity is so low during most days that even retail investors with less capital need to consider the liquidity situation. Buying or selling over several days is likely required not to move the stock price.

The low liquidity should also be viewed as a risk for the short-term investor or anyone trading the stock on margin, as it means the stock has the potential to drop significantly on bad news. For the long-term investor, a significant drop can be a good opportunity to buy or add to the position.

Conclusion

I consider the following items and dates to be the key drivers of the stock price in 2020.

Whether Parral can maintain production consistently above 500,000 silver equivalent ounces going forward. Mid-January and early April are important dates based on 2019 release dates.

Confirmation of the cost savings from the SART plant. The first indication will be in early May, but the full effect could be seen in early August first if there are any delays.

The resource estimate will likely be the biggest potential trigger expected in March/April.

The PEA in September will also be important when more detailed economic considerations are included.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLGDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GGD of TSX.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.