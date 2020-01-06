Quanex Building Products: Industry Challenges Look Too Significant

FY20 guidance is reasonably strong in the context of valuation, and the balance sheet has improved notably in the past few years.

For the last decade, the trade in Quanex Building Products (NX) has been simple. Buy around $16, sell around $22:

Data by YCharts

As I've written in recent years, the trading makes sense in the context of the fundamentals. At the low end of the range, NX stock looks simply too cheap, particularly given impressive free cash flow generation that outpaces reported adjusted earnings. Toward the high end, structural issues in the operating model and inconsistent growth come to the fore.

And so I've played the range in the past, and I'm intrigued as a recent sell-off has pushed Quanex stock back below $17. But to use the reputedly most dangerous words in investing, this time seems different. Quanex is facing significant challenges in its end markets — and likely is running out of levers to offset those challenges. NX probably is a bit too cheap here, but another rally to $20+ could be difficult.

Industry Problems

Fiscal 2019 (ending October) results from Quanex look rather strong on the window side of the business. North American Fenestration revenue increased 3.8% year-over-year; the European Fenestration segment posted constant-currency growth just over 9%. Margin performance was even better, with NAF EBITDA margins up 140 bps and 300 bps of expansion in the European segment. As a result, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA rose 14%; with some help from lower interest expense, adjusted EPS increased 46% year-over-year, including a 91% jump in Q4.

But this is a case where the news isn't quite as good looking closer. Over half of the revenue increase in the North American segment came from pricing, per figures from the 10-K. More than 40% of even currency-neutral growth in Europe was driven by the same factor. What volume increases Quanex did drive were created by market share gains. Per industry figures cited on the Q4 conference call, window shipments in the U.S. actually declined 1.6% year-over-year. Quanex outgrew the market in Europe as well.

In the cabinet segment, meanwhile, end markets are in disarray. Revenue declined a stunning 18% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, and 8% for the year. The shift to stock cabinets and away from semi-custom has created significant pressure on demand. The outlook for fiscal 2020 isn't any better: Quanex expects segment revenue to decline mid-double-digits. The loss of a customer is a factor, but based on commentary from the Q4 call that aside sales still are expected to drop ~10%.

The pressures on both the window and cabinet markets are a shift from the outlook in recent years. Quanex has faced some disruption on the window side, most notably in walking away from ~$80 million in business in FY17 in a bid to protect margins. But window shipments on the whole were rising thanks to the economic recovery. Industry analyst Ducker, according to data cited in the 10-K, is expecting a rebound to 2% growth in CY20 and 3% the following year, after a "slight decline" in calendar 2019. But those projections already have come down from where they were a year ago, and could fall further. Management said guidance for low-single-digit revenue growth in both window segments was "conservative," and likely is a reaction to the disappointing industry figures for CY19, but that conservatism makes some sense.

On the cabinet side, there's not much reason to see the trend reversing. American Woodmark (AMWD) hasn't show much optimism toward the category in recent quarters, and on the Q2 call specifically highlighted price competition at big-box home retailers that has been going on for "three or four years".

Semi-custom cabinets may simply be another example of the "consumer hourglass theory". An analyst even asked on Quanex's Q4 call whether the company might consider exiting the business entirely. It's not an unreasonable question. Backing out impairment charges, segment-level operating income was barely positive. Management is hoping for some level of margin expansion in fiscal 2020 despite the revenue declines, but even assuming that holds the return on capital for the cabinet business is getting rather thin.

Such a move wouldn't necessarily break the case here. The cabinet business only generated 12.5% of segment-level Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2019. Based on guidance, its share likely will move closer to 10%-11% in FY20. The window businesses still are driving enough growth for Quanex to guide for EBITDA to be flat to up 7% in fiscal 2020, even with a comparison to FY19 results that benefited from lower incentive accrual. (It's not clear how large that tailwind was, but corporate segment EBITDA improved nearly $3.4 million year-over-year.)

Still, in terms of projecting upside, industry weakness is an issue. Quanex has been able to take some modest share in terms of volume. Higher capex in 2020 will build out capacity in Europe and go to a new screen facility in the U.S., which hopefully can help share gains going forward. But switching is difficult in the spacer and extrusion businesses, as customers have to re-work lines. Share gains simply aren't going to provide more than a couple of points of revenue growth at most.

As a result, if window shipments on the whole are down or even flat, it's going to be quite difficult for Quanex to drive revenue growth even in those segments. The company is guiding at the midpoint for ~60 bps of margin expansion next year, but incoming CEO George Wilson admitted that the rate of improvement going forward would "not [be] near the rate that we have captured in previous years."

From a broad standpoint, this is a cyclical business whose growth outlook already has begun to moderate. In year eleven of an economic expansion, that's a combination that suggests some caution.

Valuation and the Case for NX Stock

It seems like the market has seen the Q4 report as somewhat worrisome as well. NX stock didn't move on the report, losing less than 1% the day following the after-close report. But shares now have lost over 14% of their value since the release:

source: finviz.com

That said, there may be another factor at play. Housing and construction stocks have weakened over the same stretch. Lennar (LEN), for instance, has declined 5.5% over the same stretch even with modest gains the last three sessions, and the iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB) has declined as well.

Whatever the cause, after the sell-off NX does look intriguing for reasons that go beyond the chart. Valuation is more than reasonable, as the stock trades at about 6.5x EV/EBITDA at the midpoint of fiscal 2020 guidance. P/FCF is in the range of 10x based on the 2020 target, and ~11x excluding working capital help. Following a torrid year for construction stocks — AMWD, for instance, has risen 81% over the past twelve months, and ITB is up 48% — those multiples are among the cheapest in the sector. The balance sheet is as healthy as it's been since Quanex entered the cabinet business in late 2015, with net debt at 1.2x EBITDA. Quanex can continue to buy back stock, and the dividend, which yields nearly 2%, may see a hike after being held flat for the past six quarters.

Margin expansion isn't necessarily over following fiscal 2020. The CEO change should be relatively seamless, as Wilson is being promoted from COO. This still is a business that should throw off a hefty amount of free cash flow — and that free cash flow probably gets returned to shareholders. I'm not sure there's a logical acquisition target out there, and the disappointment of the Woodcraft deal (which followed the divestiture of aluminum and steel businesses) probably tamps down enthusiasm for another major purchase.

But, valuation aside, it's tough to be too excited at this point, and difficult to see much of a catalyst. Quanex probably won't be an acquisition target itself, though a go-private could be possible in theory assuming deleveraging continues. The low-hanging fruit on the margin front has been captured. The cabinet business needs significant structural change in its end market to see even stabilization at this point.

Yet investors still are taking on cyclical risk while lacking that catalyst. That doesn't seem like a compelling bet, even if valuation is attractive. I would expect that Quanex stock will bottom at some point in the not-too-distant future, as it had in the past. But I don't yet expect material upside to follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.