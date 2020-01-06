International Economic And Market Week In Review: 12/30-1/3

Overall, global equity markets are rallying on the decreased tension and hope for further fiscal easing.

Let's begin the new year by looking at the summation of global economic events from the OECD (emphasis added):

For the past two years, global growth outcomes and prospects have steadily deteriorated, amidst persistent policy uncertainty and weak trade and investment flows. We now estimate global GDP growth to have been 2.9% this year and project it to remain around 3% for 2020-21, down from the 3.5% rate projected a year ago and the weakest since the global financial crisis. Short-term country prospects vary with the importance of trade for each economy though. GDP growth in the United States is expected to slow to 2% by 2021, while growth in Japan and the euro area is expected to be around 0.7 and 1.2% respectively. China's growth will continue to edge down, to around 5.5% by 2021. Other emerging-market economies are expected to recover only modestly, amidst imbalances in many of them. Overall, growth rates are below potential.

Here's a general overview of the "Big 7," moving east to west:

China's growth has ground lower due to the natural slowdown that occurs when a country transitions from developing to developed economy. The trade war has also hurt.

Japan continues to grow modestly but is also feeling the effects of the trade war.

Australia's growth has also ground a bit lower, although it is still positive.

Canada's economy rebounded from the oil market collapse a few years ago.

The UK is slowing due to the uncertainty associated with Brexit, although Johnson's victory should ease that somewhat.

The EU continues to expand modestly.

Emerging markets have been hit by the trade war along with other, country-specific issues.

But the biggest problem remains trade uncertainty and the unwinding of the post-WWII order (emphasis added):

The biggest concern, however, is that the deterioration of the outlook continues unabated, reflecting unaddressed structural changes more than any cyclical shock. Climate change and digitalisation are ongoing structural changes for our economies. In addition, trade and geopolitics are moving away from the multilateral order of the 1990s. It would be a policy mistake to consider these shifts as temporary factors that can be addressed with monetary or fiscal policy: they are structural. In the absence of clear policy directions on these four topics, uncertainty will continue to loom high, damaging growth prospects.

For the last 12-18 months, the monthly Markit Economics survey data has contained numerous references to trade and policy-related uncertainty. This, in turn, has slowed global investment activity, which has slowed global manufacturing:

The above chart, which is from the latest series of Markit Economics' reports, shows that global manufacturing activity declined from the end of 2017 through the first half of 2019. It has since recovered modestly.

Next, let's look at the main coincidental indicators for the big seven economies: Data from Tradingeconomics.com and the respective nation's national economics statistics agencies. Red indicates a decrease from the preceding time period; green indicates an increase.

A few data trends stand out.

Inflation isn't an issue. China has the highest rate of inflation but that's due to spikes caused by high pork prices. All other countries and regions have very modest price pressures. Manufacturing is soft; six regions have PMIs below 50, indicating a contraction. The latest retail sales figures have been soft. Japan's situation is unique; it increased taxes a few months ago, which is still altering consumer behavior. But three other regions recently saw softer consumer activity. Unemployment is mostly low. Outside of the EU, Australia has the lowest unemployment rate at 5.2%. Until recently, this was considered .2% above "full employment." The EU's

Finally, let's take a look at the major international ETFs starting with a 2-week time frame: Everybody caught a strong bid at the beginning of December. This was caused by the conservative victory in Britain (which will hopefully lower Brexit-related uncertainty) and the news that the US and China had agreed to a phase 1 trade deal (which will hopefully lower some trade-related uncertainty).

Let's now take a look at the 1-year time frame for the same charts: All regions of the world are doing well, with all at/near 52-week highs.

Remember that equity markets are leading indicators, which means traders are betting on better performance over 2020. In support of that, note that a number of central banks have either been cutting rates or commenting favorably regarding their future rate plans. Very few rate hikes are on the horizon.

For investors that want to add broad international exposure to their portfolio, consider the Vanguard all-world ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU): Like the individual country indexes above, the VEU is in the middle of a strong rally that started at the beginning of August 2019. Prices are currently just shy of a 52-week high.

Next week, we'll see a full plate of economic news from the bigger economies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.