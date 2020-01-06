Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - January 5, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers retained is place as the largest mover this week following an SEC Form 13D filing. The filing contains details of an additional activist investor entering the situation. In this case, VIEX Capital Advisors has disclosed a holding of 867,426 shares equating to 6.7%. This explains the rise in the stock and that the announcement is only now being made following the required official filing (as opposed to during the stock's rise).

The stock continued its upward trajectory during the week by an additional $1.67 to close at $32.70 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital. This leaves the simple spread at 22.32%. This caps an impressive performance since the start of December when the stock dipped below $27. Our intention from early on in this deal was to trade the volatility of this spread rather than hold until deal completion. Now that this announcement has been made, it is possible the stock may drift as investors and traders undertake to analyze the situation in greater detail and try to figure out the next move. Should this be the case we are position to buy back some stock at lower levels which we have recently sold. However the stock may continue to move forward as the story picks up pace. Traders should be prepared for things to move quickly once we get to the business end of this saga.

Bitauto Holdings (BITA)

Bitauto Holdings (BITA) trended upwards throughout the week. Monday saw the announcement of Mr. Xiaoke Liu, the current chief operating officer, being appointed as the president of the Company effective as of January 1, 2020. However, despite there being no specific deal news announced during the week, the stock regained all of last week's losses and a considerable amount more to close on Friday at $15.18 against an offer of $16 from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY). A rise of 2.92% for the week. This leaves the arbitrage simple spread at only 5.40%. Similar to RRGB, movements of this magnitude indicate some news or an announcement will be forthcoming. We maintain our position as we await news from Tencent Holdings as to their intentions. Should no announcement materialize, we may choose to lighten some of our holding so as to free up capital for alternative opportunities.

Changeyou.com saw an impressive rise during the week which culminated on Friday morning as the stock rose 1% ABOVE the offer price. This rise, which caught us unaware at the time was and wholly unanticipated although we managed to hit the sell button just in time. We are yet to see any news or announcement explaining this rise. By the close on Friday, the stock had settled at $9.96 up 1.63% against an offer price of $10 from Sohu (SOHU). As we previously suggested, we had already initiated our active arbitrage strategy on this deal. This involves actively buying and selling the stock to take advantage of the volatility of deal closing probability (DCP). As the stock rose above the offer price we have now sold our entire holding at a reasonable profit. The rise on Friday morning may imply the possibility of a higher bid forthcoming but as we have seen no evidence of this, we are happy to remain on the sidelines for the time being. Should this be a case of over exuberance, and the stock subsequently declines, we would still not anticipate re-entering a long position in the foreseeable future.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market initially got of to a slow start to the holiday shortened week but accelerated on Thursday, the first trading day of the year to set a new all-time high. Geo-political concerns returned on Friday however as the U.S. initiated an airstrike killing a prominent Iranian general. This also caused a spike in oil prices. The domestic political and economic scene had been typically quiet over the festive period and makes the airstrike even more stark in contrast. However, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) only finished down 0.13% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) had a steadily improving week avoindinf the decline on Friday suffered by the broader market. By the end of the period the MNA ETF was up 0.42%, identical to the previous week. This restores the upward trend which has seen only one weekly decline in the last three months. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 14 advances and 5 declines this week with 1 non-mover. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads continues with a full complement of constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com advanced 0.60% and the dispersion of returns was 1.36%. This is broadly in-line with the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages. The positive performance of the portfolio was primarily attributed to the continued improvement of RRGB, supported by BITA & CYOU.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of only 3.60%. This is significantly below recent levels. The reason for this decline is the abandonment of the PACB takeover by Iluminia (ILMN). By removing the largest spread from our index the portfolio loses one of its major potential source of profit. However, this removal will also reduce volatilty of the spreads covered and increase relative importance to other spreads which we have had less opportunity to report upon. In addition to deleting PACB from the list the weeks significant performance of RRGB & BITA have also helped narrow the average spread. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio now has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. Althoug new deal announcements were thin over the festive period it appears the index will maintain a full complement of spreads well into the new year. The portfolio (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) is now dominated by RRGB but is significantly more diverse than previously. The RRGB simple spread continues to be the largest but is now below 23%.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "Like" button below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRGB, BITA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.