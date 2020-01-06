Sector Returns For The Decade

Energy was by far the largest laggard with a return trailing the S&P 500 by 10% per annum.

This article looks at sector-level returns for the U.S. equity market in the 2010s.

In a pair of recent articles, I have examined the Best and Worst Returning Stocks of the past decade. In this article, I wanted to take a closer examination for Seeking Alpha readers at sector-level returns. It was a banner decade for the S&P 500 (SPY), which returned 13.4% annualized, including reinvested dividends.

Within this strong market-level return was fairly wide dispersion of sector-level returns. This dispersion occurred across an economy that experienced an unprecedented ten consecutive years of expansion. In the table below, I have listed the sector-level returns as realized through investments in the suite of Sector SPDR ETFs. These sector-focused funds offer investors ways to make targeted sector-level bets, and collectively have $148B of combined assets under management.

Here are some takeaways for this work product:

Consumer Discretionary (XLY) was the best performing sector in the 2010s, but that was largely driven by the Amazon (AMZN) effect. Amazon makes up a whopping 24% of that index after its extended rally. The gains at Amazon, fueled by both its e-commerce and cloud businesses, more than offset weakness from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers within the sector. On the decade, Amazon contributed 2.9% of the 17.1% total return for the sector on the decade. Ex-Amazon, the sector would have been the third highest returning, behind Tech and Healthcare.

The aforementioned Tech and Healthcare, the largest components of the S&P 500 at 23% and 14% respectively, were the next best performers. Tech ended the decade with a whopping 39% return for 2019 that drove it towards the top of the leaderboard.

Financials, which obviously had a tough decade in the 2000s returning -2.7% per annum, were a fashionable bet to be a bounceback candidate in the 2010s. At $25B of assets under management, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is the second-largest sector fund behind only the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which has boosted its AUM through market outperformance. Despite the active bets on the Financials ETF, it still managed to underperfom the broad market in the 2010s. In the early part of the decade, banks were held back by crisis-era fines and rising costs from increased macroprudential regulation. Banks and insurance companies were both hamstrung by a lower and flatter yield curve, which reduced investment income on their loan and securities portfolios.

Despite the fact that High Beta (SPHB) still underperformed Low Volatility (SPLV) during this extended market expansion, more traditionally defensive sectors like Consumer Staples (XLP) and Utilities (XLU) lagged the broad market.

Energy (XLE) was the notable loser on the decade, trailing the broad market by more than 10% per annum. This was in a decade where domestic oil production more than doubled from 5.6 million barrels per day to 12.8 million barrels per day. The industry was in part a victim of its own success as new unconventional onshore plays in shale increased supply and pressed on prices, particularly in natural gas. Two days into the new decade, we are reminded that geopolitical concerns can add a risk premium into global energy prices that can benefit privately owned resource plays. The success of the domestic energy sector has given the U.S. a strong hand in its dealings with agitators in the Middle East, but that has been a hollow victory to shareholders who have dramatically lagged the broad market. Could rising Middle East tensions stem this tide in the short-run? Are longer-term ESG concerns around climate change and the rise of alternative fuel sources strong enough secular pressures to continue to reduce long-run returns? Is increased supply growth simply outstripping sub-trend demand growth?

Real Estate (XLRE) and Communications (XLC) were split out as separate sectors in 2015 and 2018 respectively, and have lagged the broad market in the interim.

As we look towards the 2020s, Technology will continue to be a sector that continues to shape our way of life, but I have doubts that the tech giants will be allowed to continue to expand at above market rates without regulatory restrictions. Regulators and consumers alike have become increasingly vocal about the concentration of market power in the tech space, and that would seem at this point to be a regulator on returns. Conversely, Technology will continue to be on the vanguard of the New Economy, which may lead to new technologies and new market winners within the space.

Similarly, Healthcare appears to be approaching societal limits as the percentage of the economy it can represent. While neither party appears to have actionable legislative reform in the near-term, both tacitly agree that limiting drug price growth is in their constituent's best interests.

With Financials further removed from the crisis, could this be a decade that they produce market-beating returns? While the stocks have been lower risk, lower leverage has also reduced the upside to returns on equity. Do multiples correctly reflect the new risk profile of the sector?

After an historic decade of economic expansion, the smart money would suggest that there is an economic contraction at some in the next ten years. How long excesses are allowed to build in the system could impact its severity. More defensive stocks like consumer staples and utilities could move up the leaderboard. In Returns By Decade, I suggested sub-trend returns, which could augur for defensive plays.

I hope this article provides Seeking Alpha readers with a sector-level view of returns in the 2010s and some food for thought on potential leaders and laggards in the decade ahead.

