50 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2019

By reviewing the tails of the return distribution, I believe we can glean insights that can inform future portfolio positioning.

This article depicts the best performing decile of S&P 500 stocks in 2019.

The S&P 500 (SPY) posted its best annual return since 2013, gaining 31.5%, including reinvested dividends. The top performing decile of the S&P 500 - the 50 stocks with the highest returns for the year - did even better, returning an equal-weighted 76%.

This article details the 50 best performing stocks of 2019, and explores some of the themes that drove their market-beating performance.

Here are some of my takeaways from this list:

Information technology dominated. In a year where the Technology Select SPDR ETF (XLK) returned 49.9%, it is not surprising that 23 of the top 50 performing constituents were technology firms. Including Apple (AAPL), which clocked in as the tenth best performer, Technology firms represented 75% of the market capitalization of this Leaders list. Excluding Apple, it was still a robust 56%, or more than twice the sector's weight in the broad S&P 500.

Tech was so over-represented as a sector that every other market sector was underweight on this leaders list compared to their weight in the broader index as graphed below.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) clocked in as the fifth-best performer, it was a different type of "chip" that drove the best performers. Each of the three top performers - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Lam Research (LRCX) and KLA-Tencor (KLAC) were engaged in parts of the semiconductor industry. Amazingly, AMD was the best performer in the S&P 500 for the second consecutive year after gaining nearly 80% in 2018.

Healthcare (XLV), the second largest sector in the S&P 500, did not have a single constituent among the Top 50 performers. Less surprisingly, Utilities (XLU), a traditionally defensive sector in a risk-on year for equities, also did not include a market leader.

The beleaguered Energy sector featured 1 company - Hess Corporation (HES), which is recording strong gains after expansive discoveries off the coast of the South American nation of Guyana. Energy will be far more represented in the Laggards list in an accompanying article.

The top two S&P 500 constituents - Apple +89% and Microsoft (MSFT) +55% - drove the megacaps to outperformance. However, the equal-weighted average market cap of the Top 50 was just $63B, less than half the size of the median market capitalization of this large cap index.

In a nod to the outperformance of Growth over Value, the average top decile performer traded at 35x trailing earnings.

Returns in 2019 were dominated by the Tech space, and that is reflected on this leaderboard. I hope this article provides readers a framing of the top performing stocks of 2019 as the calendar flips towards a new year.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.