What's New For SA Premium Members In January?

Happy 2020! We hope this is a successful year for you, and that you achieve your goals, both personally and in your investing. Our goal? To make Seeking Alpha Premium so valuable to investors that the annual subscription pays for itself in less than one month. To that end, we've devoted our largest product team to Premium, so you should expect valuable new features and constant improvements.

What's new for January?

We made three changes recently which are particularly worth highlighting:

New portfolio design, including ratings. We've entirely redesigned the portfolio experience for Premium members. The new portfolio experience offers richer data, better presentation of articles and news, and displays ratings on each stock and ETF. The new Ratings sub-tab gives you the precise scores for each rating and the factor grades for Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and EPS Revisions, helping you to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the stocks you own or are considering. And the Up/Downgrades tab shows you recent upgrades and downgrades of the stocks in your portfolio. This is an important new tool for managing your stocks. Seeking Alpha was already a must-use service for investors to track the stocks in their portfolio, because we have broader coverage of stocks than anybody else. The new Premium portfolio experience adds to that by strengthening the data on your portfolio, and providing ratings which give you a quick summary view of your stocks and alert you to changes you should know about.

Upgraded Key Stats Comparisons. One of the most popular features of SA Premium is the Key Stats Comparison, which enables you to compare five stocks or ETFs, including their ratings. We've significantly upgraded this feature. You can now save your comparisons with ease. And we've created some default comparisons which we think are particularly interesting and will give you a taste of the feature. You can download a Key Stats Comparison as a spreadsheet or PDF, and share your comparisons with colleagues by clicking on the link icon at top right.

REIT ratings. Many investors choose dividend paying stocks and REITs based on the company's history of raising dividends, and its current yield. The risk of doing that is that the investor doesn't take account of the company's future growth prospects, which may be deteriorating. For that reason, we felt that it was important to extend our quant ratings to REITs. Our quant ratings take account of companies' future growth prospects via the factor grades for growth, earnings revisions and momentum. Our quant team developed a separate methodology and set of metrics for evaluating REITs, resulting in a must-use tool for REIT investors. Before you buy a REIT, you should check the overall quant rating and the factor grades for Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and Revisions, and at the very least pause before buying a REIT with a poor rating. The introduction of REIT quant ratings also allowed us to add REITs to our ratings screener, so REIT investors can now periodically check the list of top ranked REITs.

These three features are currently available on desktop and mobile web (if you log in), and will be available in our mobile and tablet apps in the near future.

A money-making example of Premium in action

There are almost no guaranteed money-makers in investing, but I (David) personally think this is one of them. You've probably heard about the largest brokerages cutting stock trading commissions to zero. One of the benefits of $0 commissions is that you can use short-term bond ETFs to earn more interest on cash than you would receive from a bank savings account, money market account or CD. With zero trading commissions you can buy or sell as little as one share of a bond ETF at a time, making it easy to transfer money in and out. Bond ETFs have remarkably low fees, you can sign up for automatic dividend reinvestment, and you know exactly what you're getting. In contrast, banks and brokerages profit by paying you less on your cash than they make to lend out your money, and their spreads are invisible to you. As a result, many savers will be able to make more money by parking their cash in a short-term bond ETF than in a savings account, money market account or CD.

But which bond ETFs should you consider? Here's a Key Stats Comparison of short-term bond ETFs to consider using instead of a savings account, money market account or CD. You can view the ETFs' dividend payments (effectively the interest rate they pay), their expense ratios, and trading liquidity. For a true cash equivalent, the price performance should be as close to zero as possible. Larger movements in price indicate that the bond ETF has exposure to interest rates or the health of the economy, which might be worth it to you if the interest rate is higher.

Three tips for how to get the most out of Premium

Make sure you have Seeking Alpha portfolios for stocks you own and stocks you are watching. That way you can track content and ratings on them. It's easy to set up multiple portfolios on Seeking Alpha, and to switch between them. Make sure you've downloaded the mobile app, and log into it using the same email address you use for your Premium membership. As a Premium member, you have access to all articles via the mobile app. Check the Premium Overview periodically for a complete list of Premium features. We update the article and the summary bullet points when we add new features.

We'd love to hear your suggestions, feedback and requests for features or improvements. Please use the comments below this article.

