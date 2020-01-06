Merger Arbitrage Mondays - A SPAC Finds A Home

Merger activity decreased with one new deal announced, eight deals closing, and one deal falling apart.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 4 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 1 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 20 Stock & Cash Deals 4 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 72 Aggregate Deal Consideration $404.78 billion

We did not have any traditional mergers or acquisitions announced last week, and the only deal inked was the merger of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQ), with the operating company GTWY Holdings Limited in a one-for-one share exchange. The enterprise value of the combined entity is expected to be $1.115 billion. SPACs or blank check companies are publicly traded companies with no operations of their own. They are set up to find an operating business and eventually merge into that operating business, which in this case is GTWY Holdings, the Canadian holding company for Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited.

The combined company will be listed on the NYSE with the symbol GTWY. Since all outstanding public warrants to purchase Leisure shares will be converted automatically into warrants to purchase shares of GTWY at an exercise price of US$11.50 per share, we are treating this as a "Special Conditions" deal in our Merger Arbitrage Tool with a price of $11.50.

The deal also includes "earn-outs" (similar to the Contingent Value Rights or CVRs we often see with biotech deals) in the form of warrants for existing GTWY Holdings shareholders that become exercisable if the stock rises to $12.50 or $15 at specific time intervals.

Overall, the deal is worth looking into further, considering it is priced at around 7.5 times expected 2020 adjusted EBITDA, and there are both earnouts as well as additional warrants for existing GTWY Holdings shareholders that align their incentives with shareholders.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $8.02 $5.18 01/31/2020 54.77% 799.65% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.37 03/31/2020 24.26% 104.16% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $9.13 03/31/2020 20.70% 88.89% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (N/A) $7.35 $6.44 06/30/2020 14.13% 29.30% LACQ 12/30/2019 GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A) $11.50 $10.43 06/30/2020 10.26% 21.28% TSG 10/02/2019 Flutter Entertainment PLC (OTC:PDYPF) $28.39 $26.02 09/30/2020 9.10% 12.39% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $117.55 03/31/2020 6.34% 27.21% SORL 11/29/2019 Ruili International Inc. (N/A) $4.72 $4.44 06/30/2020 6.31% 13.08% YTRA 07/17/2019 Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) $3.32 $3.1500 03/31/2020 5.33% 22.90% ACHN 10/16/2019 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) $6.30 $6.07 06/30/2020 3.79% 7.86%

Disclosure: I am/we are long S, MLNX, PACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.