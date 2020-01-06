Four Ways To Play The Market In 2020

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to identify some investment strategies for consideration in 2020. After a strong 2019, investors should be sitting pretty with strong gains to both the fixed income and equity markets. Despite this strong showing, investors are understandably nervous. While the major indices push towards new highs, the headlines consistently discuss the possibility of an upcoming recession, escalating trade disputes, a "hard" Brexit, political uncertainty, among many other risks. Therefore, with an eye on the new year, I am looking for strategies to help limit downside risk and protect the strong gains many investors are sitting with right now. My forecast for 2020 is that it will be markedly different from 2019 in a few key ways. While economic growth will likely be similar, I also expect continued deficit spending, trade uncertainty, and a neutral Federal Reserve. Further, while the "risk-on" trade has come back in force, I expect we will see a shift back to some relative defensive sectors, such as Real Estate, which was a strong performer in 2018 as trade headwinds encouraged investors to look for domestic exposure.

In summary, I see four opportunities that I believe could service investors well. I will explain each one, and the reasoning behind them, in detail below.

Tax-Exempt Municipal Bonds

As my readers are aware, I have been recommending tax-exempt munis for all of 2019, and my outlook for 2020 remains bullish. There are a few primary reasons why I like this sector, all of which will continue to be relevant next year. First, SALT deductions remain capped at $10,000, which has greatly impacted the residents of high-tax states, such as California, New York, and New Jersey, among others. The net result has been a sharp increase in federal tax obligations for these residents, especially among high earners, and this has driven a surge in demand for tax-exempt income. Second, the tax reform also restricted what is known as "advanced refunding" in the municipal sector. Simply, this is a refinancing tool used by state and local governments to issue new bonds to retire old ones, before they come due, to lock in lower borrowing costs. While municipalities still have this option, if they elect to they will need to issue taxable muni bonds to retire the old ones. This is a significant shift in policy, and has kept the supply of muni bonds very tight, helping to fuel asset price gains for the relatively low supply of outstanding bonds in the market.

So what does this mean for 2020? The reality is both of these attributes remain in place, so I expect continued demand and tight supply to be the story for at least another year. Looking further, if President Trump wins re-election, I would not expect a roll-back of the SALT deduction caps, so it would mean the attractiveness of tax-exempt income will remain at high levels. Alternatively, if a Democratic contender such as Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren wins the primary, and then the general election, I would also expect continued demand for muni bonds. Simply, while the SALT deduction cap might be rolled back, both candidates (who are also front runners) have pledged to raise taxes on high-earners. Therefore, I would not expect to see demand for muni bonds wane, especially among the wealthy.

Of course, there are risks to this asset class, as there are with each of the following investment themes I will discuss later. As mentioned, most sectors, whether in equities or fixed income, have performed extremely well this year, so it will be difficult to match 2019 performance. Further, in my view, it will not take much to spark a pullback, given how rich valuations are across the market. For muni bonds, one of the top risks is increasing supply. While the advanced refunding restriction has indeed limited new issuance, municipalities are still keen to lock in lower borrowing costs given the Fed action this year. While we do not know for sure what supply will look like next year, major banks and other analysts are expecting a marked uptick in muni issuance next year, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, the verdict is unanimous and supply is expected to increase. While this could certainly pressure prices, there are a few reasons why I am not overly concerned. One, even if we consider the most aggressive forecast in the chart, that represents an increase of 15%. While this does represent healthy growth, considering the demand has been so strong for this asset class, I believe even the most aggressive target can still be absorbed. Further, muni supply has been flat for the last decade, while the amount of treasury bonds and corporate bonds outstanding has soared, as shown in the graph below:

Source: PIMCO

My point is that supply has been relatively low for some time, so seeing an increase from current levels is not a huge concern. Finally, due to the advanced refunding restriction I talked about, many municipalities are resorting to issuing taxable bonds in order to retire existing, tax-exempt bonds. This has been a workaround to take advantage of lower rates, and there has been strong demand even in the taxable sector. Therefore, so far, it has been a huge win for issuers, and I expect this will continue in 2020, as the advanced refunding restriction will remain in place.

And this is not an insignificant development. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, taxable refunding issuance has begun to make up a substantial portion of overall muni issuance in recent months, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, this is a new trend, as taxable issuance has been a very small portion of total issuance up until August, which was right after another Fed interest rate cut.

So what does this mean for tax-exempt munis? Quite a bit. Specifically, this means that going forward, as much as half of the new supply hitting the market could be in the taxable sector, which will help mitigate overall net gains to supply in 2020, if they materialize. With some much taxable issuance, tax-exempt munis should remain in relatively tight supply, yet demand should be robust. This will support underlying prices of the bonds, and should help investors earn a positive total return on this sector next year.

*Note: My current tax-exempt municipal holdings are PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK), PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX), and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA).

Preferred Shares

My second choice is preferred shares, issued from large U.S. corporations. This is an area I recently pumped up my exposure to, in the latter half of 2019. This is a unique area, and one that can often under-perform during periods of declining interest rates, unlike other fixed-income sectors. The reason being that many preferred shares have call dates, some very short term, which makes it advantageous for companies to call the shares, essentially retiring them, in order to reissue new ones at the lower, prevailing rates. Unlike other fixed-income products, which can become more valuable as rates decline, preferred shares do not always enjoy that level of safety. Therefore, the sector presents a unique risk that investors need to be aware of, which has been especially relevant this year as many preferred shares have indeed been called. The end result has been distribution cuts in the ETFs and CEFs that hold them, as well as generally lower yields in the outstanding shares that are now on the market, compared to a year ago.

On this backdrop, why am I recommending the sector? The primary reason is because the Fed has made it clear that their intention right now is a neutral interest rate policy in 2020. This limits the downside risk to preferreds, and should limit any further income cuts in the sector. In fact, just today (12/18), New York Fed President John Williams was quoted as saying he believes Fed policy is in a "good place" and there would need to be a "material change" to the economic outlook for officials to either raise or lower borrowing costs, according to a report from Reuters.

And the market appears to be buying it. According to data from CME Group, which tracks the futures market for sentiment on interest rate movements, investors are predicting that interest rates will indeed remain in neutral over the next six months, with an almost 72% probability, as shown below:

Source: CME Group

So what should be the net result for preferreds? In my view, a pretty strong start to 2020. To see why, consider some history for how home preferreds have performed in a similar neutral rate environment. Looking back at the beginning of 2019, the Fed maintained interest rates at the prevailing levels during the entire first quarter of the year. Under this environment, guess which fixed-income sector registered the best return? You guessed it, preferred shares. To get a sense of relative performance, consider the chart below:

Source: Charles Schwab

Of course, as the disclaimer goes, this is not in any way a guarantee of short-term performance for the preferred share sector. It is however, a good example of a historical precedent investors could use to justify building a position in this asset class heading in to the new year.

*Note: My current preferred share holding is SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK).

Real Estate Sector

I now want to turn over to the equity market, and pinpoint a particular area of interest for me going in to 2020. Specifically, this is the Real Estate sector, which is an area I have been recommending for a long-time, although generally a less optimistic heading in to Q4. In hindsight, this proved timely, as trade headwinds subsided (for now), and the "risk-on" trade resumed. As the major indices headed higher, Real Estate lagged in Q4, as investors had turned to this sector for above-average yields and domestic exposure. This is a sector that generates the majority of its revenues domestically, so is seen as a good hedge against escalating trade battles. The drawback is, when trade fears subside, as they have recently, the sector has been under-performing, as well see in the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

Clearly, Real Estate has been a relative losing play in the short term.

So, why am I recommending it? Well, I view the general weakness in this sector as a chance to build on to longer-term positions. Relative weakness often corrects, so it makes sense to buy when others are selling. But, aside from just this general philosophy, there are other reasons why I believe Real Estate will see positive returns next year.

One, I do not believe the trade headwinds have subsided completely, and expect to see continued trade-induced volatility next year. While the market has initially reacted positive to the "Phase 1" trade agreement between the U.S. and China, there are many unanswered questions. What are the exact details of the agreement? When will it be signed? At what point will "Phase 2" negotiations begin? All these unanswered questions are headwinds for the market as a whole and, while the market seems complacent in the fact of this reality right now, that may not be the case once next year gets underway.

In fairness, the recent progress we have seen is certainly good news and a welcome sign, in my view the reaction has been a bit too positive. This makes me cautious, especially considering where the equity markets are currently sitting. And there are reasons for caution. Specifically, according to a report from Reuters, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow was quoted:

Phase Two and its outcome will depend in some way on the success of Phase One. The two are going to be linked"

This tells me that "Phase 2" is not going to come easily, and likely not quickly. If trade negotiators are going to wait for confirmation that agreements in "Phase 1" are being adhered to, that is going to take some time. Furthermore, "Phase 1" has not been signed yet, with speculation that it may be signed in January. As we have seen over the past few years, trade sentiment can derail quickly, and a setback is truly only one "tweet" away.

With this in mind, I am focusing on once again building up positions that have a more domestic focus, and Real Estate fits that bill. In fact, the sector as a whole averages 85% of its revenues domestically, which is second only to the Utilities sector, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: FactSet

As you can see, Real Estate has very little foreign exposure, which could make it an ideal choice for someone looking to hide from trade volatility. Further, the sector continues to offer an above-average yield. With interest rates to remain low in the U.S., and around the world, for the foreseeable future, the sector has another important tailwind that could help its performance going forward.

*Note: My current Real Estate holdings include Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) and Public Storage (PSA). For broader sector exposure, I regularly cover and would advise investors consider Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) and iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF).

Covered Call Equity Funds, With A Tech Focus

My last point also concerns the equity market, but with a different twist. While I do expect positive returns from equities next year, I believe returns will be considerably lower than what we saw this year, and likely with more volatility. This is not a wild assumption, considering equities are up over 25% this year, as measured by the major indices, and volatility is near historical lows. While this could absolutely continue, I expect a bit of a breather, with some more bumps along the way. As the market contends with ongoing trade battles, impeachment proceedings, and political uncertainty regarding the 2020 U.S. presidential election, I see larger market swings in the coming months.

So, considering this outlook, what is a good way to play this type of equity market? In my view, covered call funds could offer some "alpha" as a way to profit off this uncertainty, while also banking on an ultimate rise in equity prices. These funds differ from traditional equity funds because they are actively managed through the use of options writing. While the fund may passively track an index, such as the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq 100, fund management will simultaneously write (sell) call options on the same index, or stocks within the index. The benefit here is, if the index or stock does not move much during the option period, the fund can profit off the premium charged for selling the option. Essentially, in a down or flat market, this type of fund should out-perform its index, because it is earning an income stream from expired options, even if the index itself is now moving much. However, on the flip side, if the index is moving markedly higher and calls wind up "in the money", investors will exercise their options, and the fund will under-perform the index, due to the cost of paying off those investors.

My takeaway here is I expect covered call funds to perform well in 2020 because I see stretches of increased volatility and less upside to the market. By offering call options in this environment, I would expect an increased total return to investors, all other things being equal. One I have my eye on recently is the Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD). This fund holds the top names in the Technology sector, such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), among others. I like this exposure, because I see this sector as being more volatile, offering exciting opportunities for options writing. Furthermore, exposure to companies like Microsoft, among others, are benefiting directly from increased demand for IT services, which is a trend expected to accelerate next year. For example, spending on cloud computing is forecasted to rise almost 20% next year, continuing a multi-year trend that shows no sign of slowing down, as shown below: Source: Lord Abbett

My takeaway here is investors can benefit from rising demand in the IT space, while simultaneously capturing "alpha" if the sector faces increased volatility next year, which I expect. While covered call funds generally under-perform in consistently rising markets, I believe next year offers an opportunity for them to make up some of the ground they lost in 2019.

*Note: I do not own Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF, but am considering opening a position in the fund this month.

Bottom-line

It is 2020. There is an upcoming Presidential election. An ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. Renewed geo-political risk in the Middle East. This is a lot to digest, yet U.S. stocks are at all-time highs. In times like this, taking a macro-view and determining some specific strategies that may work for this environment is all an investor can do. While I admittedly do not have a crystal ball, I believe the above strategies will offer investors profitable ways to play the year ahead. Despite some volatility to start the year, I am advocating investments that will hold up over the longer term, and not just for short-term trades. In summary, I believe there still is value out there in this market, and would recommend investors consider the above recommendations at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAA, PSA, PSK, PMX, PCK, NEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.