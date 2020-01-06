Catching Up With Fastly

The article was also shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more about PRO+ here.

Everything you may have wanted to know-or may be not-about Fastly's brief history as a public company

I initially wrote about Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares last June in the wake of an IPO that didn't go so well. Subsequent to that time, the shares responded dramatically to substantial purchases by Abdiel Capital, a hedge fund known for concentration rather than diversification. Abdiel apparently spent about $80 million + to acquire 3.9 million shares of the stock, probably at prices that are generally comparable to the current share price-although it bought much of its position after the IPO when the shares were rising almost on a daily basis.

At the end of September, the last date of record for Abdiel's 13F filing, its holding in Fastly had been worth $93.5 million. At one time, Abdiel owned a position that was equivalent to 29% of the float, but in the wake of the lock-up expiration its holding is now 10% of the float. Late last summer I had advised my Ticker Target subscribers to leave the shares alone due to the volatility and share price inflation that had come from Abdiel's purchases, as well as the impending expiration of the lock-up. At this point, with those factors out of the way, it is possible to make a recommendation for this company based on its prospects and its valuation without undue concern about exogenous influences. And on that basis, I believe this is an excellent time for readers to consider entering a position.

At one point, Fastly had a very high short position, based, I believe, on the share price spike caused by the Abdiel purchase. The short interest has declined substantially and the latest data are that the short interest is 2.67 million shares out of an outstanding share count of 93.5 million. The short interest fell by 750k shares in the latest reported month.

As I write this, the analyst at Piper Jaffray has raised his rating on the shares from hold to buy and has established a $24 price target. The price target is more or less absurd in that the shares are selling at around $21, I have nothing against the calculations in the analysis, but I have lots against the data inputted and I know that I would never be recommending shares in a recent IPO tech vendor with a 15% upside. While I do not use price targets based on DCF analysis in trying to recommend shares, my own view is that the future for Fastly suggests much higher prices than the target established by Piper. I also would not buy the shares simply based on the spike in traffic coming from particular events which is part of the thesis of the report. Those events will happen, the spike will be there, but eventually the comparisons will be burdened by the spike. I recommend the shares as a great long-term holding to capture the emergence of a new, high growth business component called the edge cloud, and this will be facilitated by providing developers with access to a high performance network through exceptionally able tools that can be used to create applications with exceptionally low latency.

For those unfamiliar with Abdiel, it is an investment manager that has achieved substantial returns through concentrated investments in companies such as Shopify (SHOP), Alteryx (AYX), and Trade Desk (TTD) although it has exited the later name. It also holds positions in Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Zuora (ZUO) and Smartsheet (SMAR). I have no idea if Abdiel is finished buying Fastly shares, and I am not going to try to speculate on future transactions of particular hedge funds. Abdiel latest reported portfolio size is $1.6 billion, and Fastly is its 7th largest position. Its two largest positions are Alteryx, worth a bit more than $400 million, and Shopify, worth around $350 million, although those sizes came about as much through appreciation as through initial purchase. Its investment material says that it is typical for its 10 largest holdings to represent 75% of its portfolio so it certainly might have bought, or will buy more Fastly shares.

Fastly went public on May 16, 2019 at a price of $16. Thus, its lock-up expiration has been over for about 6 weeks at this point and should no longer represent a determining element in the short-term trading of the shares. Shortly after the expiration of the lock-up, Fastly reported its 3rd fiscal quarter-results for the quarter were strong relative to prior guidance and expectations for revenues and the company also raised its revenue growth expectations for Q4. As most of Fastly's revenues come from usage of its network, and that can be difficult to forecast quarter by quarter given that there is noticeable Q4 seasonality for most CDN networks, and not all that much history, it would be prudent not to expect too much a beat in Q4 at this point. The consensus calls for about 10% sequential revenue growth, although the range the company forecast was as high as 13% sequential revenue growth.

At the moment, the consensus for 2020 revenue growth, formed without specific company guidance, calls for 31% revenue growth next year, coupled with a very modest decline in the company's operating loss margin. I would be inclined at this point to guess that revenue growth will remain in the mid-30% range, although the path to profitability is likely to a bit more elongated what might be optimal in the minds of some investors.

I have used an estimate that Fastly will be able to maintain a 35% growth rate for the next 3 years. My revenue estimate for 2020 is $265 million, and at that level, the EV/S ratio is 6.4x, considerably below average for the mid-30% growth cohort. Cloudflare (NET), often considered both a competitor and an analog of Fastly, and with comparable growth expectations, has a current EV/S of more than 11X-again on a forward basis. I am not about to try to figure out everything that might be involved in making a valuation. Even though both Cloudflare and Fastly are considered to be in the same space, Cloudflare sells its solutions at more of a consumer level and is better known in the world. Part of the opportunity is to take advantage of that kind of anomaly.

What is Fastly and what is its opportunity

Fastly operates a service that as its name implies, delivers user application to what is called the edge cloud with very low latency. Its network and its software allow developers to create applications that produce very high performance services for end users that are a competitive tool for the vendors using its network. It is a programmable platform and its target market is developers and in that sense it has opportunities that are similar to those that have been realized in the recent past by both Twilio (TWLO) and by MongoDB (MDB). This is a new paradigm in terms of the way software is sold, but basically appeals to the user community that creates much of the software being created. The following quote is indeed from the FSLY S-1 but is valid all of the same. "Developers are the new decision-makers. As enterprises embrace digital transformation, the future will be built in software, in the cloud, by developers. Developers are being empowered to make their own technology choices around which cloud platforms, services, programming languages, and frameworks are needed to create new and improved applications." Fastly's customers are those who have the need for very substantial capacity based on particular events. For example, the NYT election night service is a typical use case where the need for performance spikes dramatically as end-users look for election returns. Ticketmaster is another typical user and sees its end-traffic spike dramatically when tickets to specific events go on sale.

The edge cloud is a new category of Infrastructure as a Service. Many readers will know of and use Content Delivery Networks such as the one offered by Akamai (AKAM). What Fastly offers includes that, but also includes functionality that has typically been delivered by Application Delivery Controllers, Web Application Firewalls and Distributed Denial of Service solutions. These days, trying to manage networks including all of those parts has become trying, to say the least. In addition, some applications operate better if computing and logic are "near" the end user. As Fastly's S-1 states, and which is more than a commercial, "When milliseconds matter, processing at the edge is an ideal way to handle highly dynamic and time sensitive data." Fastly basically is all about empowering developers to write code that optimizes performance and network reliability at the edge. This is different than what has come before and while some readers may find it difficult to understand the need for speed, it is clearly one of the ways in which modern enterprises are able to make their digital transformation journeys better than those of their competitors.

While Fastly does have the typical season spikes and spikes occasioned by specific events that are well known to those who follow providers of video on demand (VoD) technology, the nature of its use cases has led to less Q4 seasonality than has been the case for most other CDN vendors.

Recently, the company introduced an offering called Compute@Edge. I am not going to try to produce an analysis of this new service which is still in beta. It is a service that facilitates what is called serverless computing. For those with an interest in such things, please follow the links to see what serverless computing and Compute@Edge is all about. Basically, though, serverless is a service that is available from AWS (AMZN)-Lamda, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM) and which dynamically manages the allocation of resources. It has a different pricing formula based on the usage of those resources. In any event, the availability of Compute@Edge is likely to be a significant competitive factor and demand driver for Fastly. The company, as can be seen in the link above, maintains that its new offering has 100X faster startup time than other offerings on the market. But in addition to performance, Compute@Edge has some built-in features such as multi-language support and security based on a per request paradigm that is new to the market. It should be noted that Compute@Edge is not currently included in the company forecast for revenue and that this, more than any spike related revenue, is one of the more potentially interesting components of this story.

There are many other components to the Fastly offering that are of specific interest to developers, and particularly to developers of applications where performance and security outweigh other factors in a competitive evaluation. One other significant differentiator is something that Fastly offers called Developers Library. Developers Library is apparently producing a flywheel effect amongst Fastly users and it is one of the major growth drivers for this company. And just for the record, your writer claims very low literacy when it comes to all of the components that users can take advantage of in the Developer's Library.

Fastly undoubtedly has lots of technology that has created a significant competitive moat. That moat showed up a bit last quarter in that the company saw an expansion in its gross margins which rose from 54.3% to 55.2%. Many people think of the CDN space as somewhat of a commodity, with cutthroat price competition. Fastly services and software appeal to a very specific market segment that is not nearly as price sensitive as the overall space.

Overall, Fastly has estimated that its TAM is likely to reach $36 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 26%. Is that a reasonable number? The preponderance of the evidence suggests that it is. There are bits of the number that are easier to validate than others. For example Edge Computing is supposed to grow at a CAGR of more than 35% over the next 3 years to a TAM of $7 billion. That is consistent with much that has been written about Edge Computing by various 3rd party consultants. While the overall CDN market is not a particularly high growth business with a CAGR projected at a bit less than 12%, the component of CDN that focuses on delivering content to end users at a much faster pace (low latency) is supposed to more than double over the next 3 years to a TAM of $10 billion. By that point the high speed CDN market will be about 40% of the projected total CDN market. I think it is fair to say that Fastly has a huge opportunity to support hyper-growth for several years into the future.

Competition

The CDN market has been around for something like 20 years and it has many competitors. I think many readers will know some of the names in this space particularly including Akamai, Verizon (VZ), Limelight (LLNW) and many others. Much of the traffic on the web these days is based on on-line video services. Gaming companies are also prodigious consumers of bandwidth that delivers quality user experiences. Almost all industry publications will have articles about latency because improving latency is one of the ways that retailer and media/entertainment providers compete these days. To a certain extent, that is what Fastly is all about.

I am not going to try to evaluate Fastly vs. the legacy vendors with which it competes. In particular the service called Akamai Edge is a response of a legacy vendor to the strong trend toward edge computing. To an extent, Fastly both competes with and interoperates with the cloud vendors. It is designed to help developers create high performance websites; that is not exactly the focus of the web vendors. There is no reason to believe that the Cloud Titans and Fastly will not live in coexistence for the foreseeable future.

But many investors will compare Fastly to Cloudflare. To an extent, the comparison is not really apples to apples. Fastly is designed for what I might describe as the mainstream enterprise. Cloudflare is designed for start-ups and really focuses more on security than on CDN. NET has a pricing structure that is best utilized by smaller businesses and new websites. Cloudflare, based on its focus and its zero-cost CDN option, is very well known in the CDN world and has a huge number of customers producing far less revenue per user than Fastly. I do not see the growth of Fastly as being materially influenced by competition with Cloudflare and I do not think there is all that much in the way of convergence between the two vendors that should concern readers/investors. I have linked here to a 3rd party study that evaluates to one degree or another the competition in the CDN space. While the article is designed to be objective, like most such blogs it does have a point of view, not necessarily positive to the specifics of the Fastly technology. There are other articles focused on various parts of the CDN world that are more complimentary to the Fastly strategy.

Overall, my reading strongly suggests that users looking for speed (low latency) and are trying to provide capabilities for larger enterprises are more likely to use FSLY services, and that is more than enough market to provide a lengthy growth runway for this company.

FSLY's recent results and its business model and relative valuation

Fastly's most recent quarterly results, as mentioned earlier were quite strong. Revenue growth accelerated a bit to 35% in the quarter. Perhaps of more significance, the DBE ratio climbed 300 bps to 135%. The enterprise customer count continued to rise, reaching 274, up from 213 12 months ago. The company now has 66 Points of Presence, up from 60 when it went public. In writing about the competitive situation for Fastly, some observers look at POP as an issue. In fact, the software capabilities of the network have led to a reduction in CPU utilization for common platform workloads. This is one reason why gross margins have risen for Fastly even though other vendors have reported price degradation.

One thing I would note is that Fastly is not exactly an analog of what this company calls legacy competitors. It is hard to think of video on demand as a legacy application, but to an extent, the current crop of users are developing different classes of applications. So, without being able to quantify seasonality, it will probably remain at lower levels for Fastly than for some of its competitors, which will make sequential revenue analysis less valuable than otherwise might be the case. Sequential revenues were up about 8.7% last quarter and that is precisely equivalent to the annual revenue growth of 35%.

OpEx rose 45% year over year on a GAAP basis, and by 37% non-GAAP. The steep rise in stock based comp is partially a function of the calculation of stock based comp for a public company. Overall, the company has been allocating a higher ratio of expense to sales and marketing than in the recent past. On a GAAP basis, sales and marketing expense is now 35% of revenue. It is hard to precisely evaluate that level of expense compared to other CDN vendors simply because this company has relatively few customers at this point who wind up spending at significant rates. I would expect the ratio of sales and marketing expense to grow a bit more from this point-the company-despite a stellar list of users, is simply not as well known as would be optimal for its growth.

The operating loss on a non-GAAP basis was 16% this past quarter compared to about 20% in the year-earlier period. The company is projecting a non-GAAP operating loss margin of 16% in its Q4. Generally CDN companies are most profitable in Q$ when VoD usage spikes. I would be surprised, even if Fastly has less seasonality than other CDN vendors, if it did not see some noticeable operating leverage in this current quarter. The guidance increase in terms of margins was barely perceptible, and I think it is reasonable to anticipate the company will beat on EPS as well as on revenues.

Needless to say, like any other company selling network services, the company does not generate any deferred revenue of any remaining performance obligations. It will, over time, likely see its depreciation grow at significant rates as it expands the capacity of its network, but that is not a major generator of cash flow at this point. Overall, the company had an operating cash burn of $13 million last quarter, up substantially from year-earlier levels. Most of the increase was basically generated by balance sheet items and particularly A/R's. The company had a modest level of capex last quarter for a company with this kind of growth. Capex is running at around $4.3 million a quarter or about 9% of revenues. The company has a current cash balance of more than $200 million, so it has the ability to sustain current levels of cash burn for some time.

At this point, the consensus expectation for loss next year shows just modest improvement in the operating margin metric. As with much else concerning out year forecasts, I would not put great stock in expectations for fiscal 2021 for Fastly. The company has a substantial new product that will become generally available next year and which is not yet included in any specific forecasts. And while this company does not get the same spike in revenues from specific events that other CDN vendors will receive, it will see some benefit from the calendar and the major events taking place in 2020. That should be enough to see non-GAAP operating margins fall to single digits, I expect. As there is no deferred revenue to offset operating losses, it would be too much to anticipate that the cash burn will be eliminated. I might look to at least operating cash flow break-even in fiscal 2022. It is harder for outsiders to form some informed view of capex over future periods. To an extent, the faster FSLY grows, the more PoP's it will need, and that in turn would lead to higher capex. But the company has said that capex will run at around 9% of revenue going forward, and that will be almost offset by depreciation and amortization.

About the only way to value Fastly at this point is through use of the EV/S metric. To repeat, my calculation of 12 month forward EV/S is less than 6.4X based on a forward revenue estimate of $265 million. That is one of the lowest EV/S valuations to be found, and coupled with the very high DBE ratio of 135%, suggests that the shares are substantially undervalued. Just as a comparison, Coupa (COUP) with a comparable growth rate, commands an EV/S of more than 21X. I guess E-procurement is considered a better space than edge computing, although why that might be so, is not something easily determinable.

I suspect that the one significant reason for Fastly's low valuation is that it is burning cash and has a relatively high cash burn ratio, one of the worst in its growth cohort. Free cash flow is an important metric for me in assessing relative valuation, and yet it can be one of the hardest metrics to forecast. And this company, as mentioned, is totally dependent on the growth in non-GAAP profitability to create cash flow. The CFO did not give any indication that the company will make a major push in terms of reining in opex ratios in the next few years, and indeed was quoted as saying that the company needs to invest more in its sales and marketing function. I do think the general and administrative category, where the expense ratio reached 21% last quarter on a GAAP basis can see dramatic improvement over time. My expectation in making a purchase recommendation is simply that revenue growth will persist at higher levels than anticipated, and will overtake the growth in opex.

Fastly is led by its co-founder, Artur Bergman. Mr. Bergman can fairly be labelled as a tech-centric executive-as well as looking like a very shaggy dog. He founded Fastly in 2011, reputedly because he saw a gap in the offering of then extant CDN's when he was CTO of Wikia/Fandom. I think there is little doubt that he has deep technical expertise, focused on this area. Mr. Bergman is considered in the industry as a futurist and a technology trend setter and has been interviewed intermittently for TV and press, and obviously investors are betting on his view of the future of the CDN space.

The company's president is Josh Bixby. In essence, his background is complementary to that of Mr. Bergman and he has served in various sales and marketing roles for this company and other ventures including Radware (RDWR). He has been affiliated with Fastly since 2013.

The VP of Sales is Wolfgang Maasberg who was promoted into that position after 3 years running field ops for Fastly. Prior to that, Mr. Maasberg ran the sales operation for Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) marketing cloud and he has other stops along the way in tech vendors on his resume.

Currently, there is a bit of a discount for companies in the IT space that are burning cash and are not showing a strong current path to profitability. I get that, and in a way, I do not dispute the emphasis. But I think that Fastly is a major disruptor in a super-high-growth space with a visionary as its CEO. The DBE ratio is high enough, in my mind to offset the cash burn, and I anticipate that the company has more than enough cash to support its growth until its starts generating cash. While I personally do not yet own Fastly, I have included it in portfolios for some managed accounts. From here, I see positive alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.