Westell Technologies, A Possible Turn-Around Play Trading Well Below Cash

If that works, the payoff for investors could be substantial, and given that the company isn't in immediate danger there is time to get this right.

The new CEO is cutting costs and diverging resources from ailing product lines which are piling up inventories and write-offs, to products with more prospects.

Years of declining sales and CEO turnover have left the shares of Westell trading below cash.

A turnaround candidate with no debt and trading below cash, but this is only for risk tolerant investors, needless to say.

Things are not going well at Westell Technologies (WSTL), but is there a turnaround in the making? If there is, it's not suggested by developments the last five years:

Data by YCharts

It has been impressive enough for the company to actually increase EBITDA and net income on declining revenue, but even the latter have turned south the last 18 months. The share price has been struggling for much longer:

Q2 results

Here is the development per segment, from the 10-Q:

For reference:

IBW: In-Building Wireless

ISM: Intelligent Site Management

CNS: Communications Network Solutions

This isn't a pretty picture, here is the new CEO Tim Duitsman (earnings PR):

Despite continuing growth in public safety, revenue declined broadly across our legacy product lines and profitability followed.

Not only did sales shrink for their legacy products, this led to inventory accumulation and write-offs ($0.6M in Q1, $1.3M in Q2), compounding the downdraft on gross margins from the lower sales.

Needless to say it's concerning for investors for management to essentially say that they have products that do not sell sufficiently, the obvious remedy is to try to shift production to products that do. This is indeed what management intends to do (see below).

IBW’s revenue decrease was driven by lower sales in commercial repeaters, RF system components, and passive DAS conditioners offset in part by an increase in public safety revenue.

ISM’s revenue decrease was due to lower sales of remote units, primarily due to a decrease in orders for one large domestic service provider customer.

The one relative bright light is that the ISM (Intelligent Site Management) segment didn't shrink, even when suffering from lower sales of remote units, primarily due to a decrease in orders for one large domestic service provider customer.

ISM gross margin nevertheless slumped due to a $0.4M inventory charge, but this segment is still responsible for most of the company's earning power, given that its gross margins are still way above those of the other segments.

Quite worryingly, CNS’s revenue decrease was due to lower sales across nearly all product lines.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The margin development is pretty scary but keep in mind these are GAAP figures including the inventory write-offs, which at $1.2M in Q2 reached a whopping 17% of revenue. Excluding these write-offs, gross margin would have been 38.5% in Q2 and 43.2% in Q1.

Management argues that this will be reduced considerably going forward and they also have started a cost-cutting program the effects of which will be noticeable from Q3 onward, Q2CC:

Over the last two months we took direct actions to improve our results by reducing our operating expenses. This included a significant restructuring in October that covered the entire company. As a result we expect to bring down non-GAAP quarterly operating expenses to under $4.4 million for the near term.

Operating cost were $5.26M in Q2, so that would be a notable decline.

Cash

Data by YCharts

With the declining revenues the company's cash position is also deteriorating. In the quarter there was a $1M licensing payment associated with public safety products in their IBW segment.

The company still has $21.7M in cash at the end of Q2 (down from $24.1M at the end of Q1) so they can survive for quite a bit but a turn-around in fortunes becomes pretty imperative. Luckily, the company doesn't have any debt.

On present rates the company is losing roughly $8M a year so they have a year or two to turn this around and this could stretch considerably when the cost cutting program and reduced write-offs show up in the figures. So far dilution isn't a problem though:

Data by YCharts

Outlook

There isn't any formal guidance that management provides but the CEO did mention that they expect the turnaround plan to stop the cash bleed in the third or fourth quarter of next fiscal year and the goal is to reach operational break-even by the end of fiscal 2021, a little over a year from now.

New products

Any revival will have to come mostly from new products, as management recognizes (Q2CC):

I think the problem -- our largest problem is getting back to growing revenue. This current revenue trend is not acceptable and we need to grow our revenue while watching our expenses. And the way we're going to do that is through new products. We've realigned our resources and the products that are most likely to yield significant revenue, public safety, fiber connectivity, and integrate site -- integrated site monitoring.

Starting with the IBW segment (Q2CC, our emphasis):

Westell is devoting more resources to our In-Building Wireless business and in particular to IBW's public safety offerings. Public safety is a promising business, driven by strong market demand as an expanding number of local jurisdictions are requiring public safety coverage in commercial buildings. We're addressing that demand with the successful introduction of our new family of Class A repeaters and a new licensing agreement that provides greater control of our manufacturing lead times, inventory and costs. We expect to begin shipping product to customers under this new license agreement in our fiscal fourth quarter. In addition, this new agreement affords us the opportunity to expand our public safety product offerings. As part of this refocusing effort, we are deemphasizing our activities related to OnGo and the CBRS market... We also will have a BBU unit which will bring us up to UL 2524 in the second quarter of next year.

The BBU units is growing a pipeline of quotes rapidly, according to management.

The ISM segment remains their best hope and management argues there are promising signs here as they are developing a new monitoring product which is specifically designed for small cell fixed wireless sites, which is a growth market due to the roll-out of 5G. Management is confident of the competitive position here (Q2CC):

our actual monitoring products that fit out on the end are pretty high level and can do quite a bit. They manage -- you can manage things. You can put in Ethernet connections. You can monitor power. There's quite a few things that that does and brings the data back to the user. So, those are pretty useful to us. And we're at a larger scale than most of our competitors and the quality is very high.

They are in field trials and a new smaller version is 9 months away.

There is also a new fiber connectivity product for the CNS segment, which is necessary after they experienced problems with their fiber access below-grade product.

The company was working with two lead customers but one lost funding and the other one ran into approval problems as the municipality didn't approve digging in so many locations, so the company is shifting resources away from this product line and into new products which deliver quick and easy fiber deployments with reliable connections for 5G, broadband and IoT (Q2CC):

Right now, the most promising one is to help Tier 2-level customers attach to their 5G installations. So, we're working on boxes that easily allow them to quickly and reliably attach to a 5G radio. So, it's a custom cable and a custom box. And those prototypes will be going out within a month... what's different about us is, we're working with the end customers to learn their needs and then designing a product specifically for them. So, it's not a generic product.

It's also a much shorter sales cycle, so that could lead to some near-time improvements.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

This is something one doesn't see often, the cash holdings exceed the market cap, hence a negative EV and negative EV/S. Basically investors expect the company to continue to detract, rather than add value.

Conclusion

The company is an interesting turnaround candidate given that its market cap is well below its cash, so any turnaround in its fortunes is liable to produce a substantial return for investors willing to take that gamble.

How likely is that? That's difficult to say, the company has a history of declining revenues but they seem to be doing the right things with its restructuring and shifting resources to more promising lines of products.

That should produce the triple benefit of lower inventory write-downs, increased revenues and lower cost. But we can understand many investors will be skeptical (some of them expressed their frustration on the CC).

The company has a history of declining sales and is on its fourth CEO in as many years. To the frustration of a large shareholder, it declined to be bought out four years ago, but perhaps they are more willing now, which is another possibility.

As company isn't in any immediate danger of going under and is amazingly cheap and has no debt, risk tolerant investors could take a (small) bet here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.