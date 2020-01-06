Top 5 Chinese Stocks To Watch In 2020

Investment Thesis

2019 has finally come to an end, which has certainly not been an easy year for many Chinese companies listed on the US market. Although the overall sector seems to be doing ok, returning ~20% for the year, it's still not catching up with the major US indices:

Data by YCharts

Some fast-growing companies contributed to the overall performance gain for the whole sector with nearly three-digit returns:

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, some big/hot names have suffered significant losses due to the slowing economy and regulatory environment:

Data by YCharts

In this article, we want to discuss the top 5 Chinese companies that investors should pay attention to in 2020. They are either on a really good growth trajectory or largely undervalued which poses great potential for future returns. At the end of each section, we give our assessment of the company in 2020 from the Risk/Return perspective. Readers should note that we are proposing the companies based more on potential instead of safety. Also, note that the sequence of the list does not necessarily stand for our ranking of the companies.

1. NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)

As the Chinese version of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), NIO has been under the spotlight throughout the year. Not only because of the recall and the management change, but also the fact that it has burnt over $1.8 Billion within a year without being able to tell how far it is from profitability. NIO's share price went down to nearly $1.5 in the middle of 2019, marking a 90% loss compared to its peak around $12.

However, we still put NIO at the very first on our watch list. Despite the negative atmosphere around NIO on the market, the company keeps delivering good sales numbers. In the most recent Q3 earnings release, the company reported deliveries of 4,196 ES6s and 603 ES8s, totaling 4,799 compared with 3,553 vehicles delivered Q2 2019. The growing sales numbers show that customers somehow are getting a different story as the market does. Either the company is really good at selling cars or it is actually making killing products. But either way, the company is not going to lose hope as long as it is building up a loyal customer base. Given how low the share price is right now, NIO could be a real beast in 2020, just as how it returned over 50% on the earnings day (December 30th).

The biggest risk for NIO, of course, is the financial distress it is facing. Although improving on business operation, the company burnt another $350MM in Q3, with only $270 MM left in liquidity. Close attention should be paid as to how NIO can solve the funding problem.

Return Potential: ★ ★ ★ ★

Risk Score: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

2. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

As the fastest-growing Chinese e-commerce company in recent years, PDD has attracted so much attention as well as controversy ever since its IPO. On one hand, the company has been growing at a crazy speed, gaining market share from market leaders (such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)), which to most people was unthinkable. But on the other hand, PDD was able to achieve that and continue to deliver growth results that are out of expectation. The YoY growth rate of 144% on PDD's GMV makes people wonder where is the limit to the company's growth.

Source: PDD's Q3 Earnings

Although people have been concerned about PDD's strategy, which was to start off by going "down" to lower-tier cities, they started to notice that PDD has been gaining shares from first and second tier cities lately. If this would continue, the valuation of PDD will certainly have to change, as it would look a lot like early stage of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The key challenge though is still the concern on its profitability. The nice numbers reported in the earnings were largely interpreted as achieved by aggressive marketing/subsidiary strategy. The share price movement in the past year shows clearly how the market has been debating about this company. In the coming year, PDD will be an interesting target to watch. If the company could maintain high growth while improving on the margin, there would be huge potential for the share price.

Data by YCharts

Return Potential: ★ ★ ★ ★

Risk Score: ★ ★ ★

3. Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK)

2019 has been an interesting year for LK. The share price has been stagnating for half a year since its IPO in May, but realized ~80% of return in the last month.

Data by YCharts

Just like PDD, the company is loved by a lot of people, but hated by almost as many. This is a typical case of running a business in "traditional" industries with the "Internet" mindset. LK has been growing just like any internet company, opening thousands of stores on an annual basis. Slightly two years since founded, the company has passed Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) recently as the coffee chain with the most outlets in China. For people who are negative about the company, profitability is definitely the No.1 concern. Although the margin seems to be improving, the overall profitability is still far from the scene. The more stores LK opens, the more losses it is suffering.

2020 will be a key point for LK. As the number of stores reaches the temporary saturation, whether LK is able to keep improving its margin and show its capability (doesn't have to realize it) of turning profitable will determine whether we will be looking at a $100 stock or a $20 one.

Return Potential: ★ ★ ★

Risk Score: ★ ★ ★

4. 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)

People who followed me should know that I am a big fan of the Fintech industry. It has been another tough year for China's Fintech companies, as the impact of regulatory shock still persisted.

On one hand, we don't expect the regulation to be totally "loosen" in any near future. But that doesn't mean the industry would have perished ever since. On the contrary, we believe the basic investment theme in China's Fintech industry has never changed.

The country has a huge population that has no access to the normal credit service (such as commercial banks). There will be a huge demand when the growing "middle-class" starts to shoulder the core of China's economic growth.

Out of the top players in the market, QFIN is the only one listed in the US market that is backed by one of the leading Tech Giant, the Qihoo 360 Group. Its connection with Qihoo 360 Group provides a significant advantage in traffic acquisition, risk management, and funding.

Data by YCharts

The company has suffered quite a big loss in share price in the past year. But its fast growth and healthy financials make us believe that QFIN is largely undervalued. The year 2020 will likely be a year for the company to come back from the bottom, along with the clearance of the overall regulatory environment.

Return Potential: ★ ★ ★

Risk Score: ★ ★

5. GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

The recent-listed Chinese online platform aims to provide Chinese K-12 students with supplementary educational resources. The company has been really favored by investors, generating over 100% returns in less than six months:

Data by YCharts

Private educational service is an area with huge potential in China. Not only education is so much valued in Chinese culture, but the rising middle-class population has also shown its financial capability in spending on educational services for the next generation. Readers should easily understand the booming of the market by looking at price movements over the past few years for top players (New Oriental (NYSE:EDU) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)):

Data by YCharts

The educational services market is highly fractional. It's very hard for a national brand to monopolize any profitable local market. This leaves huge potential for companies specialized in certain areas or regions. We are optimistic about GSX's technique-driven, online-based business model. This will largely fill in the current gap in the market left by traditional service providers. The naturally high-margin nature of the business model will help the company to grow faster and healthier compared to its peers.

Return Potential: ★ ★ ★

Risk Score: ★

Conclusion

Overall, we find the five companies listed above all with huge potentials in 2020. Some of them are subject to higher risk (such as NIO, PDD, LK), but also bigger return potentials. Others are good targets either with underpriced value (QFIN) or in a market that will grow steadily (GSX).

Disclosure: I am/we are long QFIN, GSX, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.