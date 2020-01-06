Shelf Drilling - Well Positioned Driller In Improving Market

We see room for the stock to appreciate by 50-100% and the bonds by 15-18% over the next 12 months.

Shelf has one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector. Net debt LTV of 59%. No debt is maturing prior to 2025 and liquidity is strong at US$251M.

While many of its older rigs will be phased out over time, the company has a strong backlog which amounted to US$977M as of 3Q19.

Well positioned jack-up driller

Shelf Drilling (OTCPK:SHLLF) is amongst the largest jack-up players in the industry with 30 vintage rigs and 8 modern jack-ups. While modern jack-ups can obtain much higher day rates and many vintage rigs will be phased out over time, the company is generating attractive returns on its current vintage fleet. In many areas around the globe, one does not need premium rigs and high spec rigs cannot necessarily compete with vintage rigs on price. This includes work in mature producing fields in India or Saudi Arabia where most of the company’s rigs are active. In today’s market, the company can make US$5M+ EBITDA on rigs that are in the books for US$10-15M. In recent years, the company has added several modern rigs to its fleet which combined with a strong backlog (US$977M as of Q3) and cash flow generation should support both credit and equity story for Shelf.

Shelf’s vintage fleet is largely contracted and well positioned in its core regions. The company applies a “fit for purpose” strategy which includes (a) strategically deploying rigs well-suited for a specific market; (b) leveraging a lean and effective organization, systems and processes streamlined to the specific needs for their business and fleet; and (c) maintaining strong long term customer relationships through outstanding services and a high national content through hiring and developing nationals from the countries in which they operate, including leadership teams. They see local content requirements in certain Asian countries, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria as an important theme and differentiator for their business vs. peers. Modern rigs do have more flexibility to do work in other regions while their vintage rigs in a country such as India cannot accept work in other regions.

Fleet and contract overview

Since the beginning of 2017, Shelf Drilling has acquired 6 modern, premium jack-up rigs at attractive prices with an all-in investment of approx. US$82M per rig. The company had to spend some capex on these rigs so all in price was closer to US$95M per rig. The most recent acquisition of 2 rigs from China Merchants Heavy Marine were originally ordered for US$180M vs. the US$87M purchase price they paid (US$56M per rig adjusted for the premium to share price China Merchants paid as the purchase consideration was paid in shares at a premium to the share price at the time of the announcement). The company also secured options on two additional units (new build CJ-46 jack-ups constructed by China Merchant) until 2H22. In combination with six shallow draft assets offering day rates close to premium levels and 20+ standard fit-for-purpose units and efficient, low cost operations, Shelf has a differentiated operational platform. Its vintage fleet is well positioned towards brownfield operations in its core regions: India, Middle East and West Africa. These markets are characterized by relatively benign operating conditions with activities concentrated in workover and development programs on producing assets with existing infrastructure. The company has a strong operating and safety track record and as a result has had an above market utilization rate.

Shelf’s backlog stood at US$977M, providing for approximately 60% of 2020 revenue estimates. Most recently, the company received awards for the SD Achiever and SD Scepter in Saudi Arabia and Thailand, respectively. The company also saw significant uplift in activity and day rates in India and the company recently got two 3-year contracts with ONGC in India at day rates close to double of a similar award in January. Earlier in summer, Shelf secured a three-year contract for the newly acquired new jack-up Achiever, two-year extension for the Mentor and Tenacious, a one-year contract for the Scepter and a six-month contract for the standard jack-up High Island VII. The other recently acquired jack-up, the Journey, has not been contracted yet. On its recent Q3 call, Shelf pointed out the Journey is their last available high-end rig and that they are patient to lock in an attractive rate.

Strong credit profile

Shelf drilling is one of the few offshore drillers that we expect to generate positive cash flow from operations this year and positive FCF starting in 2H20. The US$900M senior unsecured bond is the main debt the company has outstanding in addition to a small US$20M drawing under its RCF. This compares to an estimated steel value of US$1.3Bn and current value of the contract backlog of US$230M, leaving a LTV of 59%. The resulting NAV of US$610M compares to a market cap of US$275M or a P/NAV of 0.45x.

In terms of credit metrics Shelf stands out from peers. We expect net financial debt/EBITDA of 6.7x for 2019E to decrease rapidly towards 2.9x by 2021 driven by FCF generation and EBITDA interest cover ratio to improve to 3.6x by 2021.

At the end of Q3, the company had US$46M in cash in addition to a capacity of US$205M under its RCF that will expire in 2023. This provides for adequate liquidity over the next years. The company has significant maintenance capex coming up through 2020 as it prepares its new fleet additions for work. In general, they have to spend approx. US$15M per rig in maintenance capex over a 5-year cycle. With several rigs starting work, a lot of that capex will be spent in 2019/2020. As a result, they drew US$20M under their RCF in the third quarter and we expect them to increase that further in the next couple of quarters. At the time of their third quarter call, the CFO indicated to put all rigs to work they will probably draw US$50-75M on the facility. Earlier this year, the company announced a share repurchase program of US$25M. While a relatively moderate amount, after the sharp selloff in the offshore drilling space this does represent 8% of the company’s market cap at the time of announcement. While positive from a shareholder’s perspective, given we expect the company to draw on its revolver, this is credit negative.

Capitalization

Source: Own Estimates, Company Filings

Jack-up market recovery

Offshore drillers credit (and equity) got a significant hit over summer with the timing of the deepwater rig recovery in doubt, in particular after negative comments from Valaris. However, the jack-up market has performed very differently from the deepwater market which has seen limited price momentum. In contrast, jack-up rates have doubled off the bottom in some basins while momentum has been positive across basins. Working rigs and fixtures are also showing good momentum.

Shelf has noted the steady recovery in jack-up utilization with marketed utilization up from sub 70% to 85%. After day rates troughed in 2017, pricing has started to recover in all basins. On the Q3 results call, Shelf said they have seen day rates increase in aggregate by 40%. In India day rates moved up by as much as 60% while West Africa was a bit slower with an increase of 25%.

Global Jack-up Fleet Summary

Recovery in Jack-up Market

Source: Shelf Drilling 3Q19 Results Presentation

Risks

Delayed recovery in jack-up market: A delayed recovery or renewed slow down might hold back day rates. Shelf does have a high utilization today and solid backlog. Moreover, the company does have enough liquidity with US$46M in cash and a US$205M undrawn RCF to provide them with flexibility in case of a slower recovery.

High dependence on its vintage jack-ups: The ability for Shelf to continue securing new contracts for its vintage jack-ups is key for its financial profile. The company expects a large part of its vintage rigs to remain active for years to come. Any slowdown might force the company to retire rigs though as operating/capex costs would be too high compared to the steel value of the rigs.

Issuance of secured debt subordinating the bond: Shelf has a significant amount of unencumbered assets it could potentially use to raise secured debt. The bonds have covenants in place limiting the issuance of additional debt. Thus, Shelf can incur the greater of US$235M or 15% of total assets in additional debt. This would be equivalent to approx. US$240M which would still leave substantial asset coverage.

Covenants

Bond covenants include among other things limitations on incurrence of new indebtedness, restricted payments, disposal of assets, limitations on incurrence of new lien consolidation, merger and transfer of assets, and impairment of security interest.

Additional indebtedness: In terms of additional indebtedness under the bond indenture, Shelf can incur the greater of US$235M or 15% of total assets in additional debt. This would be equivalent to approx. US$240M in capacity.

Call features: Shelf can redeem the bonds at a declining redemption price starting from Feb 2021 at 106.188%. The company may redeem some or all of the notes prior to Feb 15, 2021 at a redemption price of 100% plus accrued and unpaid interest plus a make whole premium. Shelf may also redeem up to 35% of the aggregate principal amount of the notes at a redemption price of 108.25% plus accrued and unpaid interest from the net cash proceeds from one or more qualified equity offerings.

Change of control: if Shelf experiences a change of control and a decrease in the rating of the 8.25% Senior Unsecured Notes by both Moody’s Investors Services and Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC by one or more gradations, it must offer to repurchase the 8.25% Senior Unsecured Notes at an offer price in cash equal to 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Financial covenants: RCF includes a financial covenant, total net leverage ratio of maximum 5.0:1 through 2020 and 4.0:1 thereafter. Dividend payments are restricted through April 30, 2023 if the total net leverage ratio exceeds 4.50:1.0. The company was in compliance with all covenants as of Jun 30th, 2019.

Summary

Shelf Drilling is one of the largest jack-up drillers with a strong balance sheet relative to peers. Its net debt LTV stands at 59%. The company has no significant debt maturing prior to 2025 when bonds come due. Liquidity is strong with US$46M in cash and US$205M undrawn under its revolving credit facility. Despite its solid credit profile, the stock is trading at a steep discount to NAV (0.45x) and its 2025 notes are trading at 91 cents for a 10.6% yield. We see potential for the stock to re-rate 50-100% over the next 12 months while bonds offer 15-18% upside with limited downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.