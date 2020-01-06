Ethereum Technical Analysis Shows Possible Breakout Following Hardfork Upgrade

Technical analysis shows ETH with a potential short-term breakout, though longer-term analysis is not so bright. Keep following ETH charts in 2020 as the price moves.

Its price, however, continues to suffer from ICO sell-offs and a lack of value propositions within the global financial ecosystem.

As we move into 2020, crypto enthusiasts are citing the changes and updates within the Ethereum (ETH-USD) community as sparks for the coin returning to its height of value in 2017. This comes after the coin's second expected hard fork known as Muir Glacier occurred.

Fundamental Analysis

Earlier in the month, Ethereum underwent the Istanbul hard fork. This network upgrade, the 8th in the series, was done to improve the performance of the Ethereum network as well as reduce the costs of the opcdes. It also enabled Ethereum to be interoperability with ZCash in its atomic-swaps. 6 out of 38 proposals were included in the Istanbul hard fork, with a possibility of adding 8 more in the proposed hard fork of June 2020 known as the Berlin hard fork.

In the meantime, there are reports that emerged in the past week that a major holder of Ethereum had started to sell off holdings. According to the report, an Ethereum holder whose wallet had been identified, had sold off more than 300,000 Ethereum coins since it initially was used in some ICOs in 2015. This may have contributed to the failure of ETHUSD to get significant lift off, even at the time that other major cryptos such as BTC and LTC were experiencing some appreciation.

Technical Analysis

The technical analysis for ETHUSD starts from the daily chart, where we see that the pair has been trapped in a descending channel since August 2019. This channel has therefore pointed the direction for this pair in the same direction as the long-term trend, with pullbacks along the way presenting opportunities to sell on rallies.

ETHUSD Daily Chart: December 30, 2019

Within the daily chart, significant price levels that have acted as support and resistance at various times have also been identified. With price presently trading at 131.92, the chart shows support targets at 131.63, 123.14 and 102.34. To the upside, resistance can be found at 144.97, 157.64 and 168.62 and 180.75. 194.00, the previous highs of Oct 9 and November 6, rounds off the resistance areas for ETHUSD.

The 4-hour chart shows some of the technical levels within and outside the descending channel a lot more clearly. Notably, the presence of the dynamic support-resistance line (20-period simple moving average) could be a game-changer for short-term traders. A look at the chart reveals that this chart has seen several points where price either bounced on the 20SMA or broke through the moving average line with an opportunity for a pullback re-entry.

ETHUSD 4-hour Chart: December 30, 2019

With these technical levels in mind, what is the outlook for ETHUSD going forward?

Outlook for ETHUSD

Within the context of the daily chart, price continues to trade within the channel, with price expected to trade from the channel’s trendline above to the return line below. Price seems to have found some short-term support at 131.63, and is poised for a possible test of the 135.80 horizontal resistance level, where price recently made highs on Dec 18/23, with a previous low also being formed at the same level on November 25.

There is a need to watch the 20SMA line to see if the price candles will bounce on it or not. A bounce could send the ETHUSD pair to the 135.80 resistance. We need to see a break above 135.80 for the gateway to be opened first to the lower border of the broken descending triangle, and then to the Nov 26 previous low/Dec 15 previous highs at 144.97.

On the flip side, a break of price below the 20SMA line opens the gates towards further downside to the 123.14 support and below this area, the 102.34 support.

Sentiment

Long-term: bearish

Medium-term: bearish

Short-term: bullish

The long-term trend remains bearish as can be seen on the monthly chart, with ETHUSD well below its all-time highs. The medium-term trend is expected to remain bearish with traders looking for possible rally points to sell from in line with the long-term trend.

However, the setup for the short-term trend supports a brief rally, especially if price eventually bounces off the 20SMA line. However, this rally only supports the medium-term and short-term traders who would prefer to sell on rallies.

JOIN THE COIN AGORA Did you know the crypto market is up +180% since Jan 1, 2019? Is the bear market over? Is Bitcoin going to shoot up like it did in 2017? We provide news, research, technical analysis and more at the Coin Agora on all things crypto! Sign up now and get instant access to our 2019 Pick Portfolio—where three of our picks are up more than 80% since January!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETH-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.