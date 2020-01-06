Valaris: Risk Shifts To The Downside After The Recent Run In Stock Price

Valaris DS-10

Valaris has once again proved its ability to deliver volatility, rising from under $4.00 to $7.50 in just a month. The company (and its stock) remains as speculative as ever - and highly interesting to watch. At the very end of 2019, Valaris (NYSE:VAL) announced several important news regarding an arbitration cash payment, new contracts and additional cost cutting targets. Now that holidays are behind us, it's time to get back to business and look at recent fundamental developments.

Cash payment

Back in May 2019, Valaris (which was named Ensco Rowan at that time) announced that an arbitration tribunal has awarded the company $180 million in damages in proceedings against Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), a South Korean shipyard. Now, the parties have finally reached an agreement, and SHI paid Valaris $200 million in cash. The cash payment comes in very handy for Valaris since the company had just $130 million of cash left on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter after losing $428 million in operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2019. Obviously, this is a positive development for Valaris which will improve the company's liquidity situation. This additional cash payment should be sufficient enough to push the company's year-end cash balance to the upside, unless the Q4 operating cash flow performance comes with a major negative surprise (I don't believe in this scenario).

New contracts

Valaris reported the following new contracts and extensions:

Drillship Valaris DS-10 contract was extended by one year by Shell (RDS.A). The rig will work offshore Nigeria from March 2020 to March 2021 in direct continuation of the current contract. Three one-year priced options remain. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $210,000. Jack-up Valaris JU-107 got a one-well priced option from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) offshore Australia with an estimated duration of 30 days. The rig will work from late February 2020 to late March 2020. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $105,000. The rig also got another contract in Australia from Jadestone Energy which has an estimated duration of 115 days and should keep the rig busy from June 2020 to September 2020. The dayrate is estimated at $115,000. Jack-up Valaris JU-101 got a contract from Ithaca Energy in the North Sea. The job will begin in March and has an estimated duration of 45 days. The rig's most recent contract ended in December 2019, so the rig will experience a little gap in employment. Jack-up Valaris JU-75 got a one-well contract from Walter Oil & Gas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The contract started in December 2019 and has an estimated duration of 40 days.

The drillship contract is a positive development in current conditions, but it's hardly a surprise, given the number of one-year priced options that were attached to the original contract. The company's floater segment continues to underperform - incremental contracts are clearly needed to change the picture. As for jack-ups, additional contract news on the jack-up side should be expected as the whole segment continues to recover. Investors and traders alike should continue to focus more on the floater news from the company as the floater segment is the key moving part in the current situation - there's plenty of available floater rigs to employ.

Cost cutting

Valaris stated that it had achieved approximately $135 million of annual run rate operating cost savings related to Ensco-Rowan merger. The company anticipates that these savings will increase to $235 million by the end of 2020 and to more than $265 million by the end of the second quarter of 2021. Valaris also stated that these cost reductions should provide a sustainable benefit to operating cash flow in the future - and that's where investors should look for synergetic effects rather than focusing on numbers provided by the management. In every merger, synergetic effects are promised to investors, but only the actual cash flow performance matters. As mentioned above, the operating cash flow performance has been bad for the first nine months of 2019. Hopefully, this will change soon, but investors and traders alike should keep a close eye on the cash flow section of the next earnings report.

Luminus Management

There is no news from activist shareholder Luminus Management (read the discussion of its latest proposals here), but it looks like we'll soon hear from this company since it wanted to call an Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders to push its agenda.

Stock price performance

Valaris shares had a good start to 2020 due to oil price upside amidst U.S. - Iran tensions. The stock has reached levels last seen in September, when the Brent oil price (BNO) also reached $70 after an attack on Saudi Arabia oil facilities. From a short-term point of view, the future of Valaris stock depends on whether current U.S. - Iran tensions will support oil at $70. If not, we'll see the same drop as in the second half of September 2019. Unlike the short-term stock price performance, the fundamental situation cannot change quickly. The above-mentioned cash award and contract news are positive developments, but they are not strong enough to make a decisive change to the big picture. Valaris remains in a challenging situation due to the softness of the floater recovery, and its shares are speculative. At the current price level, the short-term risk is more likely to the downside, unless you see oil prices storm past $72 - $75 on the expansion of the current Middle East conflict.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.