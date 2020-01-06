The SECURE Act And The Demise Of The 'Stretch IRA'

On December 20, Congress formally passed and the President signed into law the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019. The SECURE Act has multiple effects on employer retirement plans, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) and other individual tax issues. But what will affect most households, and some households substantially, is the loss of the 'Stretch' provision on inherited IRAs for many beneficiaries.

Prior to 2020, if a non-spouse inherits an IRA or employer-sponsored retirement plan, the life expectancy of the beneficiary from a standard IRS table is used to determine the annual required minimum distribution, or RMD. Under the SECURE Act, the full balance of the inherited retirement plan must be distributed within 10 years, beginning the first year following the year of death of the plan owner. The new law does not specify the timing of these withdrawals, only that the full balance of the inherited IRA must be out by December 31, 10 years after the death year of the IRA owner. There are a few exceptions to this new rule that begins for those who inherit an IRA or retirement plan from the plan owner who dies in 2020 and later (inherited government and labor union retirement plans do not apply this provision until 2022). These exceptions are:

The spouse as the sole beneficiary may continue to roll over the inherited IRA/retirement plan amount into their own IRA and treat it as their own and so will not be affected by the SECURE Act. Any named beneficiary who is less than 10 years younger than the deceased owner. The principal beneficiaries here will be siblings Any beneficiary who is permanently disabled, chronically ill or a minor. For minors who later reach the age of majority in that state (usually age 18) the 10 year rule will then apply. To qualify, the minor must be the child of the IRA owner and so this exclusion would not include a grandchild. Any retirement plans that have been annuitized and are paying a life annuity benefit when inherited

This new maximum 10 year distribution requirement for all non-Eligible Designated Beneficiaries (NEDBs) will have the most pronounced negative tax effect on those NEDBs who are:

Only Children

Only Children of widow/widower with large Traditional IRA (TIRA) + Employer retirement plan balances

Young

Single tax filer

Not needing the RMD for income

In a high Fed tax bracket

Resident of a high income tax state

So let's look at an example.

Sue is single, age 40 in 2020, is a surgeon and resident of Oregon and the only child of her mother, a widow, age 70, who dies February 2020 being diagnosed terminal in 2019 due to colon cancer. Her father died two years ago, leaving $800,000 from his self-employed 401(k) that was rolled over and combined with the mother's TIRA. The balance of the mother's TIRA is $1,000,000 after her 2020 RMD withdrawal. The estate plan was to name Sue as the sole beneficiary of her mother's IRA who due to her young age would be able to 'stretch' out the RMDs over her life expectancy. The $1,000,000 balance was recently rolled over into Sue's inherited IRA she recently had set up to receive it. Sue's AGI for 2020 is expected to be about $220,000, putting her in the marginal 35% Federal tax bracket and the 9.9% State tax bracket. She will remain in the 35% and 9.9% tax brackets, combined 44.9%, after reporting the inherited IRA distributions over the next 10 years.

Sue is a conservative investors, so for this calculation, we'll assume her annual average return on a 50% equity/50% bond portfolio is 7% in her inherited IRA and 5% after-tax return on investments held in a taxable account.

The following is the chart comparing the equal annual withdrawal schedule under SECURE to what would have been the RMD schedule for 2019 and before.

Note that Sue elected to take a withdrawal in 2020 thus drawing down the inherited TIRA over 11 years rather than 10. Due to the 10 year rule, with the assumptions given, she will have to add another $133,357 to her AGI each year, which over 11 years results in adding $1,466,927 of ordinary income to her AGI, which will be $969,319 more than the $497,608 she would have included had the SECURE Act not passed. Had Sue waited until 2021 to take her first RMD under SECURE, the annual RMD amount would have increased to $142,378 each year for the next 10 years.

How much more will Sue have to pay in Federal + State tax? Here's the numbers:

Sue's Fed + State income tax bill over the 10 year period will go up by $658,650 under the SECURE act, which will be $500,399 over the $158,251 she would have had under the old inherited RMD rules.

But the 'bottom line' effect of the SECURE act must take into account the values of the TIRA AND the value of the taxable accounts holding the after tax RMD amounts that will include investment returns. This chart shows this effect:

The TIRA after 10 or 11 years (depending on when the first withdrawal is made) will have $0 value as all of the pretax dollars have been withdrawn, while the TIRA under pre-SECURE Act rules, still has a balance of $1,499,128, given these conditions. Hence, the 'bottom line' effect after the mandatory full withdrawal period for Sue, taking into account taxes paid and investment returns, is a reduction in value of $692,594, due to the much higher taxes being taken out so quickly. And to show the value of that extra year of withdrawal in the year of death, had Sue's mother died in December and not allowed sufficient time to set up the inherited IRA and make a withdrawal in 2020, or had Sue simply not known she could do this, the 'Bottom Line' effect to her would have been a reduction in value of $749,769. But the loss of $692,594 in net account value represents 69.3% of the value of the inherited IRA.

This comparison is not completely accurate for some, as the future tax on the withdrawal of the inherited TIRA under pre-SECURE rules is not taken into account, net of earnings. Also not shown for high income households is the effect of a possible Net Investment Income Tax on investment income and the .9% Medicare Surtax, and for those 65 and older, the increased cost of Medicare Part B under IRMAA rules. The above simply compares the financial effect to the household at the end of the mandatory 10 year withdrawal period under the new withdrawal rules of the SECURE Act as compared to the former required minimum distribution rules on inherited IRAs.

Now, without showing all the supporting graphics again, let's look at a case where the negative tax effect of the mandatory 10 year withdrawal vs. pre-SECURE RMDs will be much less.

Jake is married and one of 4 siblings named equally in his father's TIRA as beneficiaries. His widowed father died at age 85 in February 2020 with a TIRA balance of $200,000, directing it be divided equally, or $50,000 each to his adult children. Jake is 60, with an AGI of $110,000 (about half of Sue's) his marginal tax rate is 22% Federal which he expects to drop to 12% in retirement at age 62 and he lives in Texas, a state with no income tax. His expected investment returns are the same as Sue's. And like Sue, he takes his first distribution in 2020.

His additional ordinary income reported over the 10 years following the year of death of his father is $43,028. Over this period, he'll pay $4,361 more in tax than what he would have paid under the old RMD rules. Bottom line, the SECURE Act cost him $9,468 more under the SECURE Act in the end of 10 year net account value over RMDs under the pre-SECURE rules, or 18.9% of Jake's inherited $50,000 value.

Baby boomers with TIRAs, be advised: The SECURE Act will almost certainly negatively effect the net amount your adult children will received from the IRA they inherit from you if they do not need the distribution amount to live on.

What Can You Do?

The financial planning community is abuzz in strategies for dealing with this new tax law for those clients who will be the most negatively affected. Here are a couple of preliminary idea being batted about:

1. Do Roth conversions now and do them each year. There are two factors leading to such high annual distribution taxes: a larger distribution amount and the fact that the adult children are usually in their prime earning years (read: high marginal tax rate), while retiree tax rates are generally lower. So for some, it may make sense to do Roth conversions up to the top of the retired households tax bracket each year. The inherited Roth, for 99% of retirees, will be tax free to beneficiaries.

2. Annuitize a portion of the TIRA. How much and at what time will depend on other retired household variables, such as age and household income need.

3. Conduit and Accumulation Trusts will offer no benefit to the NEDB as they will be subject to the maximum 10 year distribution rule.

4. Naming grandchildren the beneficiary of a large TIRA is definitely a bad idea, as they will be subject to the 10 year rule, so this beneficiary designation should be changed for most. The good news is that part of the SECURE Act eliminates the trust tax rates that the Tax Cut and Jobs Act had applied to the 'Kiddie Tax', or the tax rate minor dependents pay on unearned income, and reverts this back to the tax rate of the parents. But the bad news is this still means a high tax rate for minors receiving high amounts of unearned income such as TIRA distributions.

The dust has not yet settled on viable strategies retirees with large TIRAs should be considering, although I'm sure there will be more to come. Right now, awareness is the order of the day.

Anyone who would like a copy of this Excel SS to try your own numbers, send me a PM with your e-mail and I'll reply with the Excel SS attached.

