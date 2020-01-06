Facebook: A $350 Share Price By The End Of 2020 Should Not Surprise You

Happy new year, everybody!

Last quarter I published an article on Facebook, claiming it was undervalued by at least 25%. Since then, the stock is up ~10%, slightly outperforming the S&P500 during the same period, by around a 2% margin. I intended to be very prudent back then and didn't want to be overexcited. After all, FB is a controversial stock, and I could have easily been miserably wrong. However, considering the market's treatment regarding growth stocks and FB's stellar financials, I feel strongly that the stock is criminally undervalued.

A note

I can already see some people grabbing their pitchforks and torches, so I would like to make a quick note here. Facebook has been a controversial stock, and for a good reason. People have been characterizing it as a "cancer" to society because of its mismanagement of personal information, security breaches, and questionable data collection practices. And you wouldn't be wrong. However, what is controversial is irrelevant to being investable. In this article, I would encourage readers to try and keep their view to the financials, the business model, the moat, and not their hatred for the company, Mark Zuckerberg, or such.

By far the greatest financials on Wall Street

Considering my bold bullish call of Facebook, let's start with the indisputable, being its numbers. The company has been a growth juggernaut, still growing revenues at a mindblowing 28% YoY, while at a 585B market cap. As you can see below, out of the high-growth large caps, Facebook has by far the most significant growth, despite investors often mentioning how the central platform has matured and that Instagram will also be entering the maturity phase too. The closest stock to FB(FB) in my graph is Netflix(NFLX), which for comparison, grows on growing debt, faces steep competition from Disney(DIS), Amazon(AMZN), and potentially Apple(OTC:APPL), but is currently trading at its audacious PE north of 100. I also want to highlight Facebook's strong cash position. The Balance Sheet is sitting on $52B in cash and not a cent of long term debt. For comparison, Apple and Amazon have $108B and $22B for LTD, respectively. While management's decision to not raise debt may have been wrong, as it could have taken advantage of low rates to buy back shares, possibly, it's prudent, displaying a clean and excellent balance sheet.

Moreover, Facebook has top of the range margins. Even after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which caused the company to increase its security expenditure dramatically, the gross margin is still north of 80%.

In my opinion, there is not a single other stock that can match FB's financials. The growth is stunning, the margins juicy, and cash is stockpiling with 0 debt.

I want to make a note about Facebook's net cash position. Firstly, it is clear that the $50B+ not only provide a net of safety for a company that is vulnerable to numerous fines, as seen in the past but also allow for investment space, should management notice a worthy opportunity. However, what's interesting is Facebook's decision to not raise any debt, despite money currently being incredibly cheap. I initially criticized management in my mind, for not taking such an advantage to buy back shares, especially when they were so cheap over the past year. The company whose only problem is that it generates too much cash, also known as Apple, aims to eventually become cash neutral (reduce the cash it holds beyond its debt). This practically means returning more of the hoarded cash, back to its shareholders, through dividends and buybacks, instead of prioritizing paying the debt down. Why wouldn't Facebook do the same, I do not know. What I do know is that a world-class management team must surely know their company better than the average investor, and so we shall see.

The valuation: Facebook to become a trillion-dollar company

The question is not whether Facebook is undervalued, but how undervalued. A simple and common way to find how much Facebook's share price deviates from its "fair value" is by performing a Discounted Cash Flow valuation model. Facebook's case is notably more straightforward because it has $0 long term debt.

For the calculations, the three-month t-bill was used as the risk-free rate, which is currently at 1.54%. A market risk premium of 5.4% was applied. Between 1926 and 2014, the S&P 500 exhibited a 10.5% compounding annual rate of return, while the 30-day Treasury bill compounded at 5.1%. This indicates a market risk premium of 5.4%, based on these parameters.

Over the past four quarters, Facebook generated around $19.5B of free cash flow. However, Facebook would have generated an extra $5B, which was used to pay the fine imposed by the FTC. After the penalty was dealt with, the free cash flow CAGR has returned to a normal positive level. Last quarter, the company achieved a 24.6% FCF CAGR, as seen below.

I want to be prudent with my calculations, so I will assume the 20% growth rate will be gradually shrinking, to a 5% over the next five years, which in my opinion is more than fair, and which currently matches the rate which FCF growth is falling.

As you can see in my table of calculations below, DCF estimates a current share price of $410, which indicates a 100% upside from the current $205/share price. Hold your fire, and let's examine if the estimation is as crazy as it sounds.

Facebook currently has a forward PE of 22.43. For context, the average PE for all the consumer staple stocks is presently 24.41, as seen in the chart below. Source: PE of the consumer defensive sector- Gurufocus

Moreover, Facebook is expected to report earnings north of $9/share, based on analysts' expectations and the overall trend. This implies a PE of 45.5 for FY2020. Mastercard(MA) currently has a PE of 44 and is growing at 1/3 the rate of Facebook. Paypal(PYPL) currently has a PE of 50 and posted half the growth of FB's revenue, at 19% last quarter.

Investors can overestimate, hype, and speculate stocks often. However, in the case of Facebook, the picture is crystal clear to me. The stock could be trading at the double its current valuation, and it would arguably not be overvalued, based on comparative valuations. The outcome could even be more optimistic in the scenario that FB uses its huge cash pile to buy back more stock.

While a $400/share is indeed quite high, I would not be surprised if Facebook goes under am Apple-like multiple expansion, which could lead to a share price north of $350 by the end of 2020.

But wait, there's more

I get it. The market is trying to price in the scrutiny and political risk that Facebook faces. A great example is the Libra project, which faced global and corporate scrutiny. It makes sense that a stock that other companies don't want to have business relations with (dropping out of the project) should be trading at a lower multiple. However, I believe that this poses an incredible opportunity for investors, who can focus on the underlying financials and not a company's reputation. After all, a project like Libra had always been speculation, and no earnings were even expected on that whatsoever.

Meanwhile, Facebook a fantastic pipeline of products over the next decade.

Social Media: DAUs were 1.62 billion on average for September 2019, an increase of 9% year-over-year. A sixth of the world is using the platform daily, and it is still growing at high single digits. MAUs were 2.45 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of 8% year-over-year. The so-called slowdown merely is nonexistent.

Instagram is King. The platform is currently the pedestal of human interaction on a global scale. The platform accommodates mainly the younger population, below their 40s. In my opinion, while Facebook is currently the better platform to advertise on, Instagram will soon overtake it. As the population of Instagram grows older and their purchasing power higher, Instagram's ad margins will fly even higher. Last quarter Bloomberg priced Instagram at a $100B valuation, one hundred times what Facebook bought it for. Another example of mistreatment and lack of credit by the market when it comes to Facebook's management.

WhatsApp is the greatest opportunity that Facebook posses over the next decade in terms of growth. There are 1.5 billion users in 180 countries that utilize WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in the world – 0.2 billion more than stablemate Facebook Messenger. What's more exciting for me is that the platform has virtually zero revenue at the moment. Just imagine the potential revenue stream that the platform could provide in the future. Where is this priced in?

Oculus: The company’s non-advertising revenue surged to $269M during the last quarter. That’s a 43% increase year-over-year, and while ad sales still account for 98% of Facebook’s total revenue, I believe that Oculus is a great asset. While virtual reality has seen little to no growth over the past five years, the interest is still very much alive. The technology is early, but Facebook is well-positioned to take advantage of it. Huge news came out recently in the VR world, as Valve announced Half-Life Aλyx, exclusively for VR. This is the first AAA title to be released for VR, ever. For those unfamiliar with video games, Half-Life is a legendary series in video-game culture.

Risks

A potential risk for Facebook is the open antitrust investigations by several US states to examine "whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk." While this is not to be taken lightly, I don't think it presents a long-term threat to the company. Facebook has, hopefully, learned from its mistakes and has constantly been increasing its security spending, currently north of $3.7B. Additionally, at the worst-case scenario of Facebook having to face extra fines, the company has built a fortress cash position of more than $50B to cover virtually any possible amount asked.

Another potential threat is the rise of Tik-Tok, which now has over 1.5 billion users. However, I believe that the platform targets way younger audiences and that it does not substitute Instagram as a social media platform. Also because 60% of the app’s monthly active users in the U.S. are 16- to 24- year-olds, it is hard for advertisers to choose Tik-Tok as their ad platform since at this age, its users have limited purchasing power compared to adults. Moreover, the company has not established a definitive way to make money. Tik-Tok's business model is characterized as "... quite unclear" and "... its monetization strategy is still rather complicated at its best."

Conclusion

Facebook is undoubtedly, severely undervalued. The company receives unfair treatment from Wall-street, which gives retail investors an immense opportunity to buy a 28% revenue growth company at a Forward PE of 22. People are not going to give up their phones anytime soon. Investors often forget the leverage of Facebook. Its platforms are not an ordinary product. They are the pipeline of human communication. Sending a gif of John Travolta in an iconic Pulp fiction scene to express ignorance, confusion, or an inside joke to your friends is underappreciated. Facebook sells the gateway for optimized human expression. Betting against Facebook is like betting against human DNA's inclination to make contact. Don't.

I wish you all once more a happy new year! I hope all your wishes come true, and the wisest investing decisions find your way!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOGL, GOOG, V, MA, AMZN, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.