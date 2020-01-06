Our Earnings Distortion Scores empower investors to combat management efforts to obfuscate financial performance.

As corporate managers bury key data in footnotes to manipulate earnings, and investors miss them, investment opportunities arise.

For the week of 1/6/20-1/10/20, we focus on the Earnings Distortion scores for three companies.

We measure earnings distortion using a proprietary human-assisted ML methodology featured in a recent paper from Harvard Business School (HBS) and MIT Sloan. This paper empirically shows that street earnings estimates are incomplete and less accurate since they do not consistently and accurately adjust for unusual gains/losses buried in footnotes.

Weekly Earnings Distortion Insights

Figure 1 contains the S&P 500 companies, plus those with market caps greater than $10 billion, that report earnings the week of Jan. 6, 2020.

Figure 1: Earnings Distortion Scorecard: Week of 1/6/20-1/10/20

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Details: WBA’s Earnings Distortion

In fiscal 2019, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had $601 million in net earnings distortion that cause earnings to be understated. Notable unusual expenses found in the firm’s 2019 10-K include:

$477 million in transformational cost management expenses primarily recorded in SG&A – Page 47

$303 million in acquisition-related costs – Page 47

$196 million in store optimization costs primarily recorded in SG&A – Page 47

$73 million in impairment charges on its pharmacy licenses primarily recorded in SG&A – Page 80

The transformational cost management expenses are part of WBA’s Transformational Cost Management Program, which aims to deliver more than $1.8 billion in costs savings by fiscal 2022. Similarly, the store optimization costs are part of WBA’s Store Optimization Program, which aims to close around 750 stores in the company’s Retail Pharmacy USA segment.

In total, we identified $0.65/share in net unusual expenses in WBA’s 2019 results. After removing this earnings distortion from GAAP net income, we see that WBA’s 2019 core earnings of $4.96/share are down just 8% year-over-year (YoY). Meanwhile, GAAP net income paints a much worse picture, as it is down almost double, or 15% YoY.

This article originally published on December 30, 2019.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector, style, or theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.