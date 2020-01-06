Intra-Cellular Therapies Wows Investors With Calypta Win In Schizophrenia

The stock is up by 200% on the recent FDA approval, yet there remains significant upside potential.

Today, we will be studying why Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) is an attractive investment for 2020.

Company overview

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs mainly targeting neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The company is working on intracellular signaling mechanisms in CNS (central nervous system) pathways. Lumateperone or ITI-007 is its lead candidate and approved by the FDA in schizophrenia indication. The drug is also being studied in Phase 3 programs for bipolar depression and behavioral disturbances associated with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Lumateperone is being studied in the Phase 2 program for depressive disorders and in the Phase 1 LAI (leucocyte adherence inhibition) program.

Besides, Intra-Cellular Therapies is also studying selective PDE1 (phosphodiesterase type 1) inhibitor and lead candidate from the company’s PDE1 portfolio, ITI-214, for the treatment of symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of heart failure. The company is also leveraging its knowledge of intracellular signaling pathways and targets to develop a drug discovery platform, CNSProfile.

FDA approval of Calypta has been a big growth driver for Intra-Cellular Therapies

On December 23, the FDA approved Calypta in adult schizophrenia indication. Schizophrenia is a serious mental disease and affects around 2.4 million adults in the United States. In 2016, the estimated global age-standardized prevalence of schizophrenia was 0.28% of the total population. In two placebo-controlled trials, the drug had demonstrated improvement in schizophrenia symptoms based on the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale. However, the drug failed to demonstrate efficacy over placebo in ITI-007-302 Phase 3 trial comprising of 696 patients. Calypta works by targeting serotonin, dopamine and glutamate neurotransmitters in the brain. These are implicated in the majority of the neuropsychiatric disorders.

The drug’s approval comes with a boxed warning for elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis. Calypta is not approved in this indication. However, investors do not seem to be hassled with this warning. Schizophrenia drugs are associated with a wide variety of side effects such as weight gain, drowsiness, sexual problems, low blood pressure, and seizures. However, in pooled data from short-term studies, there was no statistically significant difference in weight gain, fasting glucose, triglycerides and total cholesterol for patients treated with CAPLYTA and placebo. The only prominent side effects associated with Calypta include sedation and dry mouth. Sedation can especially prove challenging for elderly people since it can lead to falls. However, BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett highlighted the relative lack of adverse events for Calypta compared to other atypical antipsychotics. It seems that Calypta may prove to be the best of the lot, considering its relatively higher safety.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has planned to launch Calypta in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. While the company hasn’t zeroed in on the size of the sales force, it has identified 15,000–20,000 high prescribers of antipsychotics, who treat schizophrenia. The company claims to have significant sales force potential to reach out to these prescribers.

Analysts see lumateperone as a promising therapy even in other psychiatric conditions

In July 2019, the company came out with top line results from the Phase 3 program for lumateperone, in bipolar depression indication. Here, study 404 met the primary endpoint of improvement in depression measured by change from baseline versus placebo on the MADRS (Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale). This study also met all the secondary endpoints. However, study 401 failed to meet both primary and secondary endpoints. Here, the placebo arm demonstrated a much higher response rate. However, this problem has been seen in a range of studies targeting bipolar disorders.

On December 12, as reported by TheFly, Stifel analyst Paul Matteis sees the recent FDA approval for Calypta as a positive for not only Intra-Cellular Therapies but also other CNS players such as Sage Therapeutics (SAGE), Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), and Biogen (BIIB). He highlighted the FDA’s higher than average flexibility for neuroscience drugs. This has led him to believe that the agency may even approve CNS drugs with mixed efficacy.

On December 23, Canaccord analyst Sumant Kulkarni also highlighted the robust growth potential for Calypta in big indications such as major depressive disorders, bipolar depressive disorder, and dementia associated with Alzheimer's.

Investors should consider certain risks prior to investing in Intra–Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company with only one FDA-approved asset. Hence, the company is exposed to significant R&D failure risk. The company’s share price prospects heavily depend on the clinical and commercial performance of its lead candidate, lumateperone. Hence, the company is exposed to significant business concentration risk.

Things did not go in the right direction for Intra-Cellular Therapies for a major part of 2019. And such challenges can very well repeat in 2020.

The mixed results for lumateperone, in bipolar depression indication, affected overall investor sentiment for the company and pulled down the stock price.

This news was followed by the company’s update of the FDA canceling the advisory committee meeting for discussing the company’s NDA (new drug application) for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia. Previously, this meeting was scheduled for January 31, 2019.

The biggest risk for a retail investor considering an investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies is that the company was a zero revenue and loss-making company at the end of September 2019. It takes a significant amount of time for a loss-making venture to actually become profitable. At the end of September, the company had $255 million cash on its balance sheet. Assuming a quarterly cash burnout rate of $35 million, the company can sustain operations till the end of the second quarter of 2020. This assumes no revenues and no other capital contribution.

Since the company secured FDA approval for Calypta on December 23, there will be hardly any revenue contribution from this drug for the quarter ending December 2019. Hence, fourth quarter performance will not be reflective of the commercial uptake of this drug. According to Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan, there will be pharmacy stockpiling of the drug in the first two quarters of fiscal 2020. It is in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 that investors can start getting a realistic assessment of the adoption of the drug Calypta will compete with other schizophrenia drugs such as Allergan’s (AGN) Vraylar, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Invega, and H. Lundbeck A/S and Otsuka Pharmaceutical’s Rexulti.

What price seems right for the stock?

Wall Street analysts have estimated a 12-month consensus target price as $25.22. However, Canaccord analyst Sumant Kulkarni has increased the target price from $29 to $65. BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett raised the target price from $34 to $73.

According to Evaluate, Calypta’s NPV (net present value) is $2.07 billion. The current enterprise value of the company is $1.49 billion. Comparing these values, there is around 38% upside potential in the stock.

In this backdrop, I believe Intra-Cellular’s target price of $43 is more reflective of the true potential of this stock. Hence, I recommend investors with above-average risk appetite to consider Intra-Cellular Therapies as an investment opportunity.

