Summit Midstream: Roosting Chickens

This was the year for Summit Midstream (SMLP) to self-destruct. Guidance was not going to be met and the finances would deteriorate out of control. The company has a lot of money coming in from non-core areas and some empty midstream capacity that the bears figure would stay empty while incurring ever lower volumes.

But the natural gas industry has always been cyclical. The advent of the Permian and other shale production extended the cycle to make it look as though "this time it was different". Now, finally, the rig count in the dry gas areas is decreasing to bring on that cyclical bottom that normally would have occurred a long time ago.

That bottom should bring about higher gas prices to eventually begin a cyclical recovery in gas prices. The inclusion of other basins like the Permian mean there are more input areas that do not care about gas prices. But the main source of supply continues to be dry gas parts of major basins. As long as that is the case, then the dry gas areas will be the main drivers of gas prices and gas supply for the foreseeable future.

That means that Summit Midstream non-core areas that currently handle gas volumes could soon experience a volume handling recovery. Mr. Market (as is typical for cyclical bottoms) had imputed continuing volume declines as far as one could project. So, the realization that some of the now idle gas basins will see a return to cyclical upswing activity should result in more realistic assessments of the long-term value of out-of-favor non-core assets.

Source: Summit Midstream Citi 1:1 Midstream/Energy Infrastructure Conference Slide Presentation August 2019.

As shown above, two of the legacy areas have caused market concerns. The first is the take or pay part of the deals that basically have some companies paying for unused capacity. The worry is that as contracts expire, the companies will just walk away from the capacity and no one will use them.

That is a rather extreme result. There is always a realistic chance of a contract expiring at a time of weak pricing with the customer demanding a lower volume commitment. The company can counter this with a shorter term contract or just wait until the cyclical recovery to renegotiate contract conditions. The terms shown above for the Piceance are very long term. Therefore, the declining volumes allow for a fairly predictable cash flow that can be invested in higher growth or more profitable basins. Declining cash flow is only a problem if it is unpredictable, very fast (as in off a financial cliff) or not properly reinvested. Here, the cash flow is declining, but it is relatively slowly declining and easily forecast. Not much capital is needed to maintain the assets. So, much of the cash flow generated is free cash flow.

In the meantime, the Barnett Shale has seen some new activity as Total (TOT) recently purchased a major stake in the basin. As shown above, the new wells are exceeding previous results. That probably means these wells are profitable at current weak pricing or Total would not be drilling (let alone purchasing a significant interest in the basin recently). Evidently, Total knows something, the market does not, which is not surprising.

Management has repeatedly stated that the volumes in these non-core areas generate a fair amount of cash flow while needing minimal maintenance. That translates into a lot of free cash flow for reinvestment purposes. While the market focuses on the slowly declining cash flow of these areas, it should also take into account a cyclical recovery and the reinvestment of that cash flow. Right now, the market really values neither possibility very well.

Source: Summit Midstream Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

Clearly, the emphasis on gas collection has affected the partnership during the downturn. At the same time, management has invested in some growth areas and those investments are beginning to show results. Both the Permian and the DJ Basin have begun to show upticks from completed expansion plans. It turns out that the Utica Shale is about to report some very good numbers too.

"The Utica Shale segment is benefitting from a consistent level of drilling and completion activity, including two new wells that were commissioned at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and a new rig that was mobilized in August 2019 to drill a 5-well pad site. This pad site is expected to commence initial production in the second quarter of 2020 with flow rates in excess of 150 MMcf/d, which is approximately 60% of our third quarter 2019 pad level volumes"

Source: Summit Midstream Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

The conference call detailed that these wells are often quite large by industry standards while maintaining a flat production profile for about 8 months. All by itself, the Utica Shale will report some impressive production comparisons for the next several months. Management also knows of more wells in the collection area to come online at a later date.

The Williston Basin reported a healthy volume increase also. This is one of the areas that focuses more on liquids midstream activities and is, therefore, not affected as much by the weak gas pricing.

Finances

The company long ago partnered with Exxon Mobil (XOM) in the Permian. At the end of December 2019, management announced the financing for the Double E pipeline project. TPG will purchase some redeemable preferred interests in the project for a seven-year period. TPG will be funding the first $80 million along with an option for another $60 million in preferred interests in the future. The commitment appears to take care of about 70% of the financing needed by the partnership to fund its share of the pipeline. In return, the preferred interests will receive 7%. This project should be ready to go in 2021 (at some point).

So, despite market concerns, this partnership is going to grow. The partnership has a further option under consideration for a gas plant in the DJ Basin. That one is on the optional future planning table at the current time. But with the "loose ends" of the Double E project "wrapping up", this next project in the DJ Basin would be a logical step.

Sometimes Mr. Market worries when there really is no reason to worry.

Summary

The bottom line is that the market appears focused on the gas industry downturn without considering the usual cyclical turnaround. Evidently, Mr. Market thinks that gas prices are bound to go down forever and never come back. For some reason, that logic bucks industry history.

The latest warm weather forecast appears to reinforce that thinking. However, winter is just getting started. Some may remember that this fall had some record low temperatures before this warmth. In many ways, this is a very normal winter with cold and warmth alternating as usual. The market gyrates between overly happy and currently depressed about gas prices as the weather changes. Investors can take advantage of the short-term swings.

Source: Summit Midstream Citi 1:1 Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference Slide Presentation August 2019.

There is also a lot of concern about the leverage. If the deferred payment is included, then that leverage is easily 5. That is not as bad as some partnerships. But this increase is far higher than the under 4 cited by management not that long ago.

The good news is that the deferred payment was recently cut in half while the main backer took a hair cut on the receivable. So, the DPPO noted above is now not due until 2022. A cyclical gas industry recovery should help the debt leverage return closer to historical norms.

In the meantime, the company has a great project ahead with one of the most industry desirable partners.

Source: Summit Midstream Citi 1:1 Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference Slide Presentation August 2019.

The Double E pipeline should provide a considerable boost to this partnership. In the meantime, the recently completed expansion projects will provide positive comparisons against the current numbers. The partnership itself should hold EBITDA relatively steady for a year or two while shifting towards higher growth areas.

Management has noted that they may have to sell a core area or two to get the debt down to manageable levels. That is fine as long as they continue to invest in more profitable areas than the legacy basins and the sales are accretive. Otherwise, management is better off decreasing the current payment to reinvest in debt reduction and growth projects.

The DPPO shows the conflicts committee in the worst possible light. Frankly, a DPPO (deferred variable payment) should never have happened. The sale to the partnership should have been straight forward. However, that is now water over the dam basically. That issue is nearly resolved. Management stated that they intend to regain investor confidence. The first thing to do would be to promise never to do an arrangement like that again.

More importantly, this management needs to make conservative projections and meet those projections. This partnership got into trouble through inactivity. Simply stated, management was not investing enough in growth areas as it becomes too passive. The new CEO has promised to change that and more.

Mr. Market is waiting for proof that things will change in the future. But the first change is likely to be a cyclical gas pricing recovery that the market clearly does not expect. That would bring some currently idle basins like the Piceance Basin back to at least a minimal activity level. The other thing beginning to sweep the dry gas basins is the continuing technology improvements sweeping other basins. This is shown by Total's purchase of a position in the Barnett Shale and subsequent drilling activity. How those technology changes affect the gas cycle has yet to be determined. But, it is clear that gas prices are finally approaching the bottom with weak gas prices causing a drop in rig activity. That drop should eventually ignite higher gas prices to begin a new industry cycle.

This partnership has begun to cure the inactivity that brought on the current situation. Midstream, in general, has not been a market favorite for some time. This partnership definitely has nothing in the future that would be positively priced into the current price. The current distribution is well covered. If that distribution is cut, that extra money would be reinvested for debt reduction and partnership growth. Both of those would benefit investors long term. This partnership is suitable for speculators as part of a basket of well-chosen speculations based upon a probable gas industry recovery and a decent performance by the new CEO.

