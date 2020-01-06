The Berkshire Hathaway That Will Actually Beat The Market

With the company seemingly more focused on shareholder value, instead of entirely on "moonshot bets", Alphabet has become extremely attractive.

With the resignations of Sergey Brim and Larry Page, Alphabet has reoriented itself in a way befitting of a more mature mega-cap stock.

In the 21st century, Google Maps has helped to lay the foundation for decades of prosperity for Alphabet.

In the 20th century, Sanborn Map Co. helped to lay the foundation for prosperity of Warren Buffett's ventures.

Explaining the Sanborn Map Co. Reference

I discovered the curious case of Sanborn Map Co. while reading the book entitled, "Warren Buffett's Ground Rules" a few years ago. You can read more about this educational and entertaining investment via the hyperlink provided. Warren Buffett made his Sanborn Map Co. investment near the beginning of his partnership in 1958, and it was one of his first demonstrations of his incredible investing acumen. Aside from it being an admittedly reaching analogy to Google Maps and Alphabet, the story of Sanborn Map Co. is extremely educational, as it was a classic "special situation", which became a hallmark of Buffett's investment career.

The Berkshire Hathaway of Tech and the 21st Century

The Berkshire Hathaway reference derives from the idea that Google is truly a cross section of the American technology industry in the 21st century, as we will explore later in this article. Similarly, Berkshire Hathaway is a cross section of American industries, most of which originated in the 20th century.

Both trade in similar ways with betas hovering around 1, and possess a number of other financial qualities that make them almost identical companies, representing two eras of American business respectively.

GOOG: A Cross-Section of Modern Technology

Alphabet describes the ways in which they generate their revenues in their 10-K's and 10-Q's. For your convenience, I have extracted the pertinent information, by which the cross-section of modern technology is illustrated.

The tables hereafter depict revenues for the first nine months of 2018 and 2019, as well as the fiscal third quarters for 2018 and 2019.

The revenues are broken into relatively specific segments; however, the breakdowns do leave some things to be desired, such as YouTube's financials, but that's a discussion for another day. Let's dive into the individual components to further illustrate the meaning of Alphabet being a cross-section of modern technology.

Google properties revenues consist primarily of advertising revenues that are generated on: • Google search properties which includes revenues from traffic generated by search distribution partners who use Google.com as their default search in browsers, toolbars, etc.; and • Other Google owned and operated properties like Gmail, Google Maps, Google Play, and YouTube.

Google properties is especially noteworthy because it contains the highly controversial, ever-coveted YouTube. Some analysts speculate that YouTube could be worth around $300B alone! I am of the opinion that this valuation is not excessive in the least. The generations that have grown up on YouTube as their primary means of content consumption haven't even reached their 30s yet, leaving decades of growth ahead for the platform.

Google Network Members' properties revenues consist primarily of advertising revenues generated from advertisements served on Google Network Members' properties participating in: • AdMob; • AdSense (such as AdSense for Content, AdSense for Search, etc.); and • Google Ad Manager.

Google other revenues consist primarily of revenues from: • Apps, in-app purchases, and digital content in the Google Play store; • Google Cloud offerings; • Hardware; and • YouTube subscriptions.

This is Alphabet's fasting growing segment, largely due to the rate at which their cloud offering is growing, the specifics of which are not entirely revealed by the company's management unfortunately.

• Other Bets is a combination of multiple operating segments that are not individually material. Other Bets includes Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, among others. Revenues from the Other Bets are derived primarily through the sales of internet and TV services through Access as well as licensing and R&D services through Verily.

Nearly every major technology trend is represented in the above tables. Online advertising, cloud databases, internet communication systems, social media, crowdsourced content, smartphones/laptops, smartphone operating systems, and computer operating systems are all represented in Alphabet's revenues, and nearly all of them are financial successes.

Hopefully by now I've fully illustrated the extent to which Alphabet is a cross section of modern technology. Now let's look at the financials!

Financial Comparison: Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway

While Berkshire Hathaway's holdings far outnumber those of Alphabet (which also diminishes certain risks such as regulation), Alphabet is quickly becoming the "king of cash". Their free cash flow eclipsed that of Berkshire Hathaway over the course of the last two years, and there's no indication that this trend will slow.

Of course, the market understands that this free cash flow is growing enormously, hence a slight premium is placed on Alphabet's valuation in comparison to Berkshire Hathaway, as can be seen below.

Interestingly, the two holding companies's valuations seem to rise and fall in near lockstep. However, Alphabet's price to free cash flow commands a noteworthy premium over Berskhire Hathaway's, and rightfully so, as Alphabet's free cash flow has grown faster than Berkshire Hathaway's over the last 10 years and is forecasted to continue that trend.

The Buyback Has Arrived!

Recently, Alphabet announced that they plan to initiate at $25B share repurchase program. Hallelujah! In my concluding remarks, I discuss why I and other investors, especially on SeekingAlpha, have been demanding that the company begin stewarding its shareholders' capital in a more responsible way. From my perspective, the combination of the buyback and the resignation of Alphabet's founding partners indicates a meaningful re-alignment has taken place at the company, thereby unlocking significant trapped value.

Valuation

While I was a staunch advocate of buying it at $1000 when politicians were trumpeting calls for things like nationalization of mega-corporations, the valuation has become certainly less attractive, up 35% from the point where we went "all-in".

Over the last ten years, Alphabet's free cash flow has grown at an annualized rate of approximately 15%, which is a reasonable growth rate to assume going forward. Using a 15% free cash flow growth rate for the next decade, $39.55 per share of FCF, and a discount rate of the average annualized return of the S&P 500 (9.8%), we arrive at a fair value of about $1350.

However, if Alphabet executes their $25B stock buyback and continues to employ buybacks moving forward, they will likely double their free cash flow per share by 2030, from buybacks alone. Further, Alphabet's CAPEX is massive at present. CAPEX will revert eventually to their mean CAPEX spend in the future, which means our above assumption for FCF growth is likely conservative. In light of persistent buybacks approved by the new managment regime, and reductions in CAPEX, I believe a fair value for Alphabet today would be $1700, making it a strong buy.

As with any valuation method, do your own due diligence and decide for yourself if my assumptions were warranted. Comment below what you think!

Risks

Before I leave you with my concluding remarks, I want to discuss the risks that Alphabet faces. The primary risk Alphabet faces revolves around the potential for regulatory action by the government, the most egregious of which would be the Accountable Capitalism Act. Elizabeth Warren recently published her Accountable Capitalism Act, which strives to rein in mega-corporations. The likes of Alphabet, Facebook, and Amazon are at the center of her regulatory crosshairs.

However, barring any departure from America's history of supporting business, big and small, I believe that the risks of such regulation that would harm Alphabet's financial standing are relatively low. Further, if the other option of regulation, i.e., breaking up Alphabet, were to occur, the amount of value that would be unlocked with Google, Youtube, and Android, just to name a few, as standalone companies would be massive!

We'd all walk away significantly wealthier were Alphabet to be divided into, perhaps, 4 or 5 individual companies, in which we would retain interests.

Concluding Remarks

Ostensibly, Alphabet has spent its corporate lifespan hyperaware of "The Innovator's Dilemma". I won't delve too far into this concept, but essentially, it's the idea that companies need to invest in severely unprofitable ventures early, and develop them over time, lest the incumbent firm be dethroned by a nimble disrupter. You can read more about the idea in the book "The Innovator's Dilemma".

While Alphabet is approaching maturity as a company (if you consider 20% yoy revenue growth and massive free cash flow maturity), I believe the fun is truly just beginning. Alphabet's near trillion dollar valuation causes controversy in that, especially the left, look at extreme success as examples of "policy failures". But that's nothing a massive share buyback can't fix!

To that end, Alphabet's management has signaled to the market that they are becoming more shareholder friendly. In a letter penned by Sergey Brim and Larry page, which was published on December 3rd, 2019, the two founders, in not so many words, acknowledged that the company had evolved and that the company needed to be managed in a way commensurate with its present stage in its evolution. While I don't believe the two were actively hampering shareholder value creation, I think their departure is a meaningful signal to all involved that the company is reorienting itself moving forward.

Interestingly, Larry and Sergey began the article with the following quote from their first shareholder letter:

“Google is not a conventional company. We do not intend to become one. Throughout Google’s evolution as a privately held company, we have managed Google differently. We have also emphasized an atmosphere of creativity and challenge, which has helped us provide unbiased, accurate and free access to information for those who rely on us around the world.”

This was followed with the following paragraph:

"However, since we wrote our first founders’ letter, the company has evolved and matured. Within Google, there are all the popular consumer services that followed Search, such as Maps, Photos, and YouTube; a global ecosystem of devices powered by our Android and Chrome platforms, including our own Made by Google devices; Google Cloud, including GCP and G Suite; and of course a base of fundamental technologies around machine learning, cloud computing, and software engineering. It’s an honor that billions of people have chosen to make these products central to their lives—this is a trust and responsibility that Google will always work to live up to."

I highly recommend everybody read the letter, regardless of whether you're an investor in the company, as it represents the thoughts of one of the most transformative, if not the most transformative, companies mankind has ever seen.

That is, the Larry and Sergey, as well as management at Alphabet, essentially capitulated to shareholder demands, relinquishing their youthful ambitions of being "unconventional" and reinvesting aggressively instead of never paying a dividend. Such an attitude brought Alphabet to where it is today; however, such an attitude has done nothing but destroy shareholder value for at least a few years now. Further, with Alphabet generating such enormous sums of free cash flow the idea of never returning capital through "conventional means" simply became an untenable position to hold.

As I said, their letter and their resignations, signaled to the market that there's a new sheriff in town, so to speak. The new sheriff wants to reward shareholders, and the new sheriff also acknowledges that Alphabet has grown so strong financially that no team of humans could properly allocate the massive amount of left over cash that could be used for company purchases, infrastructure improvements, buybacks, or dividends.

I cannot overstate the extent to which this is positive for Alphabet shareholders. This is what I mean when I say the fun is just beginning. The resignation and the realignment with respect to shareholder capital policy means that extraordinary value is about to be unlocked.

