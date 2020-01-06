Litecoin May Continue To Lag In Early 2020

Technical analysis shows the same -- and a consistency bearish outlook on future Litecoin price movement. It looks like a coin to avoid in 2020.

It enters 2020 on a slump with not much to differentiate itself from Bitcoin's other "like" coins and continues to lag in value.

Litecoin (LTC-USD) typically mirrors the movements of the BTCUSD pair in its own USD trading pair. Therefore, it is not a surprise to see that the same lackluster moves seen on BTCUSD, where price has been oscillating between $7,000 and $7,300, is being replicated on the LTCUSD pair where price has basically oscillated between $36 and $44. This gives traders a perfect opportunity to study the charts for clues as to the future direction of this pair.

What does our analysis say about Litecoin moving forward?

Fundamental Analysis

In order to improve the confidentiality of transactions on its network and increase adoption of LTC for transactions, the Litecoin Foundation launched a crowdfunding campaign in December 2019 to raise $72,000 for the effort. The funds are to enable the Litecoin Foundation pay the lead developer a salary of $6,000 a month for a period of 12 months to create a new privacy protocol for LTC transactions via MimbleWimble extension blocks (EBS).

So far, only sufficient BTC and LTC tokens that equate to 3 months’ pay for the developer have been donated. The call by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee for the community to continue the donations has not gone well with many. The opponents of the crowdfunding campaign insist that Lee, who sold off $200million worth of LTC close to its all-time highs, should pick up the bill for the project.

These events have not contributed much to recent price action, which continues to be dominated by BTC as a result of the positive correlation that LTC shares with BTC.

Technical Analysis

The weekly charts will show a basically flat feature as the price has been contained within a range that is considered as tight in the long-term. Moreover, LTCUSD is still technically in a downtrend so we shall step down to the daily charts to get a feel of the medium-term and short-term outlook for LTCUSD.

The current daily chart shows that LTCUSD price action was trapped in a consolidative pullback from the lows of December 16. However, the current daily candle has violated the channel to the downside. However, we need to see two successive daily closes below the channel’s trendline to confirm a conclusive breakout. This break may be preceded by a pullback, which is already in progress after the daily candle encountered the short-term support at 39.48 price level (previous lows found between Dec 16 – 20).

LTCUSD Daily Chart: January 2, 2020

Below the channel, the key support levels are located as follows:

34.85, which is where previous highs of December 28, 2018 and February 2, 2019 are found. As a previous resistance, this level is expected to form a new support in role reversal of S-R flip.

29.87, which is where the pair experienced the lows of Jan 19 and Jan 29, 2019.

If the breakdown of the channel is confirmed, then we can expect price to test the 34.85 price level initially, with a potential for further downside to 29.87 if downside pressure continues. With BTC/USD now trading at around $6,920 as at the time of writing, this is looking like the scenario that will play out in the first and second weeks of January 2020.

LTCUSD Daily Chart Showing Channel Violation: January 2, 2020

On the flip side, a price recovery on BTCUSD may drag the LTCUSD pair back upwards, giving it a chance to test the 47.06 price level (previous high of Feb 9, 2019 as well as previous low of October 22, 2019). Above this level, 48.82 (previous highs of March 2 and November 22, 2019) could come into focus if price recovery is strong. However, any price recovery has to climb a number of mountains, notably the 20SMA, the two channel borders and the Feb 24 and Nov 24 2019 previous lows which now constitute a resistance level in role reversal at 42.15.

Market Sentiment

The market sentiment is as follows:

Long-term: bearish

Medium-term: bearish

Short-term: bearish

The long-term sentiment continues to remain bearish as LTCUSD is trading well lower than its all-time highs with little recovery ever since it resumed the downtrend on November 7, 2019.

The medium-term outlook and short-term outlook are also bearish, and this sentiment has been confirmed by the violation of the ascending channel’s trendline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.