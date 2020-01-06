Perseus Mining: Time To Take Some Profits

Last year was an exciting year for investors in the metals space (GDX), but especially those holding Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF). The stock had gone virtually nowhere since Q3 2013 but finally managed to break out of a multi-year base last year, and strung together a 160% plus return. This recovery was tied to improved operating metrics at the company's two operating mines (Edikan and Sissingue), but also the beginning of construction at their new Yaoure Mine. While the Yaoure Mine should bring down the company's consolidated all-in sustaining costs and improve margins, Perseus is beginning to get a little pricey at current levels on a relative basis to its peers. Based on this, I believe traders would be wise to book some profits above the C$1.03 level.

Perseus Mining is an Australian gold producer operating out of Africa, with two mines in operation currently, Sissingue and Edikan. While the company's all-in sustaining costs aren't anything to write home about near $1,000/oz, the company may finally be coming due for a re-rating with the addition of a new operating asset in Cote d'Ivoire. The company's Yaoure Mine, which is currently in construction, is expected to produce over 200,000 ounces per year for the first five years at all-in sustaining costs of roughly $735/oz. These are exceptional costs when compared to the company's FY-2020 of approximately $900/oz, and Yaoure has the potential to not only increase Perseus's total annual production by over 70% but also drop all-in sustaining costs by over $100/oz on a consolidated basis. This is significant as it would move Perseus from a tier-3 jurisdiction producer at roughly industry-average costs ($900/oz), to a tier-3 jurisdiction producer with well below industry average costs ($810/oz~).

If we dig into the most recent quarter, Perseus Mining produced 65,800 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $922/oz. This puts the company well on track to deliver its half-year goal (September and December quarters) of 120,000 ounces, as it's already more than halfway there. As the chart below shows, the revised mining strategy at Edikan is paying off, with the company's aim to increase cash flow given where the company sits in its growth cycle.

Despite slightly lower production since the strategy was implemented, costs have improved, with a 7% sequential decrease in costs in the September quarter to $922/oz. This resulted in a notional cash flow of $29 million for the quarter, putting the company well on track to self-funding Yaoure development costs. Currently, the company has over $120 million in cash and bullion and a net cash/bullion position of $87.8 million. This places Perseus in a comfy spot to fulfill funding requirements for Yaoure, with total development costs of $265 million, and access to an undrawn $150 million revolving credit facility.

By comparing the chart above and below, we can see how dramatic the addition of Yaoure will be for Perseus. If we look forward to FY-2022, Perseus should be able to reach its goal of consolidated annual production of over 500,000 ounces, with all-in sustaining costs (black line) trending considerably lower. This is a very positive sign, as it should allow for a minor re-rating with the company transitioning from an average cost producer, based on the industry average of near $950/oz, to an industry-leading producer, with costs more than 15% below the average. Perseus Mining's CEO, Jeff Quartermaine, noted in the most recent earnings call that their stretch target for first gold pour at Yaoure is December of 2020, with the base case being January. However, it's important to note that commercial production will likely start in Q2 2020 at the earliest.

So why would we consider taking profits on Perseus Mining here? There are two reasons. First, the stock is beginning to get a little expensive on a relative basis to its peer group, and it is also starting to get extended on its technical chart. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see in the table below, Perseus Mining was trading at a price to net asset value [P/NAV] of 1.00x as of December 6th, 2019, and a price to consensus cash flow per share ratio of over 6.0x. Since that time, Perseus Mining is up another 14%, pushing these valuations even higher. From a relative basis to its peers, the company now has the 3rd highest rank on a P/NAV basis and the top rank on a price to consensus 2020 cash-flow per share basis. This is although the company is ranked in the last place for projected all-in sustaining costs for FY-2020 based on estimates. It's important to note two things here:

1) The company has guided for all-in sustaining costs for FY-2020 at closer to $900/oz at the mid-point, and therefore these analyst estimates look a little high.

2) The company's pricey valuation on a price to cash flow per share basis is absent the addition of Yaoure, which should change these numbers significantly.

(Source: Teranga Gold Company Presentation, Author's Notes)

Having said both of those things, however, Yaoure is not online yet, we do not know if it will produce according to projections, and it will not be in commercial production for another 15 months minimum. Therefore, while it may not seem fair to value Perseus based on only Edikan and Sissingue, we would also have to adjust these tables for expansion plans at all of the peers as well if we decide to project forward what Perseus may look like as of April 2021. Therefore, as it stands, Perseus Mining is the lowest-margin producer on a relative peer basis but is being valued the highest. This will change drastically in April of 2021, but we are currently in the second week of January 2020. Therefore, as of today and what we know presently, I believe Perseus Mining is being valued generously vs. its peers.

If we take a look at the technical picture, we're also seeing some confirmation of the stock getting a little ahead of itself. As we can see below, Perseus Mining is currently trading more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), an area that has given the stock trouble in the past. The last time the stock was 50% above its 200-day moving average, Perseus's 3-month forward return was negative, and the stock saw a 25% draw-down from its highs. While this does not mean we need to see a repeat of this scenario, it does mean that this is not an ideal spot to be adding any exposure. Therefore, any further strength from here has a good shot at being retraced over the short-term.

(Source: TC2000.com)Based on the fact that Perseus Mining is getting a little expensive compared to its peer group and the stock is also getting extended on a technical basis, I believe this is an opportune time for traders to book some profits above C$1.03. While the stock could easily finish 2020 above C$1.30 if the price of gold (GLD) closes the year over $1,625/oz, I would argue that it's unlikely Perseus will head there in a straight line. Therefore, I believe traders would be wise not to chase the stock here, and instead look to re-balance their positions a little with the stock coming off a strong quarter.

