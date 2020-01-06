Better End-Market Exposures Helping Rexnord Into 2020

Rexnord's leverage to parts versus capex and its above-average exposure to water, aerospace, and food/beverage should all be helpful at this point in the industrial cycle.

I liked Rexnord (RXN) a year ago, or at least I thought the company’s valuation was curiously low on a relative basis given the company’s end-market exposures and cost-reduction efforts. Since then, Rexnord has indeed leveraged that better end-market exposure, driven more costs out of the business, and adapted quite well to tariffs. The market has noticed as well, with Rexnord’s roughly 20% move up since that last article doubling the return of its industrial peer group.

Rexnord’s relative valuation isn’t quite so appealing now, but I do still see high single-digit to low double-digit return potential that is a little better than the average industrial. Although Rexnord’s leverage/exposure to industrial production and capex is a risk, I like the company’s exposure to opportunities like non-residential construction, aerospace, and food/beverage, and I think there’s relatively little destocking risk at this point. All in all, I’d say Rexnord is straddling that buy/hold line, and I think it still offers relatively better upside than many of its peers.

Remixing The Portfolio Has Paid Off

Rexnord has been on a multiyear program of remixing its business toward what I believe will prove to be more sustainable growth. Management has steered the portfolio away from project-driven, deeply cyclical markets like mining and upstream oil/gas and toward more consumer-driven process industries like food and beverage, a move that should reduce the long-term cyclicality of the business.

Given the number of companies that have been reporting slowdowns or pushouts in project-driven business, including well-run companies like IDEX (IEX), I think Rexnord is already seeing the benefits of this shift, and the weaker outlooks for oil/gas and mining spending shouldn’t be much of a risk to the outlook.

From what I can tell, though, Rexnord has managed to reduce the long-term cyclicality of the business without overly compromising the long-term growth potential. The food and beverage industry offers a lot of attractive long-term potential for the filling/handling/processing applications that Rexnord serves, and I’d note that many other industrials (like Rockwell (ROK) ) have targeted food & beverage as a key long-term end-market.

What I wonder now is whether or not the company can leverage these capabilities into pharmaceuticals/life sciences – at least some of the filling/handling applications should be similar, and this could be an area where Rexnord grows through M&A. I’m also bullish on Rexnord’s long-term potential exposure to warehouse and logistics automation given its expertise in conveyance systems.

I also don’t think that Rexnord has cut off its opportunities in those aforementioned cyclical project-driven markets. Mining companies are increasing looking toward more automated systems (like conveyor systems) to replace trucks in ore handling at mine sites, and Rexnord still has relevant product offerings in this space. If my assessment is right (and it’ll probably take at least a full cycle to know), I think Rexnord management may have restructured this into a “heads we win, tails we don’t lose” sort of opportunity where they can leverage growth in automation but without really relying upon the business.

Water Remains A Good Place To Be

Although investors often overvalue companies serving the various water end-markets, and likewise often fail to appreciate that there’s a cyclical element to municipal budgets, this is an attractive market for Rexnord. Municipalities are in a much better position with respect to their tax revenues and budgets, and delayed infrastructure projects are getting done, not to mention projects meant to support new construction growth (though this is a more regional phenomenon).

I expect healthy municipal demand in 2020 for Rexnord. I also expect healthy ongoing demand in the non-residential market. While some segments of non-resi construction will see a slower 2020 (and I expect the sector as a whole to see slower growth), water/water management should hold up relatively well given the mix of institutional projects relative to industrial projects. Management has also indicated that they’re on the hunt for larger M&A opportunities in the water space, so inorganic growth is certainly a possibility in 2020.

The Outlook

Rexnord’s certainly still has “general industrial” exposure, and particularly exposure to discrete automation, but not really a troubling level of exposure to weak markets like autos, trucks, or heavy machinery. With general industrial markets likely rebounding in the second half of calendar 2020, I’m not troubled by that exposure. Food & beverage should be an attractive long-term market opportunity, but if I’ve learned anything over the years of covering the space, it’s that it’s difficult to predict company-by-company performance in this very idiosyncratic space. Aerospace should also remain healthy for Rexnord, though the reports of further issues with the Boeing (BA) MAX program is a concern.

Looking at things more generally, Rexnord’s Process and Motion Control business is split pretty closely to 50/50 between MRO and original equipment. MRO demand tends to correlate with industrial production, but I think destocking has gone about as far as it can go; an actual recession is certainly still a risk, but I don’t think it’s likely. On the capex side, though, I’m less bullish. Many companies have completed capex investment cycles, and I think there are still enough uncertainties regarding trade to depress capex investment. I’d also note that election years tend to depress capex investments as companies hold off on decisions until there’s more certainly on the election outcomes.

I’m still expecting long-term revenue growth around 3% from Rexnord, with the company’s ongoing cost reduction efforts helping to support better margins and FCF. I believe FCF margins can (and will) improve into the mid-teens over time, driving mid-single-digit FCF growth. I likewise believe that the company’s high teens adjusted operating margins and ROIC can support a forward EBITDA multiple over 11x.

The Bottom Line

Using discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA, I think Rexnord shares are priced for a high single-digit to low double-digit return today. That’s not so bad on a relative basis, particularly given Rexnord’s better end-market exposure and cost reduction efforts, but Rexnord also operates in a sort of “grey area” with respect to cyclical exposure. In any case, I think this is a borderline buy today, and a name worth following through this upcoming earnings cycle, particularly if the sector de-rates on lowered expectations for 2020 growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.