Red Robin Gourmet Burgers - An Arbitrage Opportunity Worth A Bite

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers retained is place as the largest merger arbitrage spread mover this week following a SEC Form 13D filing. This is a classic case of there being no news during a prolonged rise in the stock price, a situation which in itself was "the news". We have repeatedly commented on the rise in this stock from the $26 and change region and suggested an announcement was imminent. This latest filing contains details of an additional activist investor entering the situation. In this case, VIEX Capital Advisors has disclosed a holding of 867,426 shares equating to 6.7%. This explains the rise in the stock and that the announcement is only now being made following the required official filing (as opposed to during the stock's rise).

MERGER DETAILS VALUE Acquisition Target Stock Name Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Acquisition Target Stock Ticker RRGB Acquirer Stock Name Vintage Capital Announcement Date July 18, 2019 Expected Completion Date March 31, 2020 Deal Value $517m Offer Price $40.00 Payment Method All Cash Deal Initial SEC Filing SC 13D/A Investor Relations investor@redrobin.com

How does this Affect Merger Arbitrage?

VIEX Capital Advisors issued a statement which was given in the filing stating,

"it's disappointed that Red Robin hasn't unveiled a strategic plan to generate shareholder value."

They also went on to say how the firm wants a waiver on the adoption of a poison pill by the Red Robin board. This is a takeover defense device used to dilute the holdings of an investor should their stock holding breach a certain predefined threshold. It can also act as a clear statement of intent of management's refusal to engage in merger negotiations or possibly as a bargaining chip further down the negotiating road.

"Accordingly, the Reporting Persons question whether these defensive measures are truly in the best interest of all shareholders and the best use of shareholder capital"

In this instance, it is a possibility that management may simply have been trying to buy themselves more time to implement their own turn-around plan. Using the poison pill to delay the advances of potential suitors in a takeover battle.

As the direction and benefits of this organic turn-around plan have failed to materialize, the company finds itself even more exposed. Poor performance has been followed by an insufficient strategic remedy, whilst using a corporate protection device to safeguard the interests of the entrenched management at the expense of maximizing shareholder value. This is not a sustainable situation for Red Robin and is a situation private equity firms, especially activist investors seek out.

Changing Shareholder Base

Longer-term stockholders have been repeatedly encouraged to exit this stock based on traditional metrics such as earnings prospects and revenue growth. This is certainly not an incorrect approach to investment. Although by not understanding the whole investment landscape, this may have encouraged some investors to sell AFTER the risk reward profile has already adjusted accordingly. In this case, following the recent poor results, many investors sold. Relevant to their own personal situation this could well have been done with good reason. However, this potentially ignores the impact of the ongoing takeover approach. As the stock declined, it become more than just a blip on the activist investor radar and evolved into a viable opportunity. Longer-term holders have exited the stock and have been replaced by those seeking short-term gains. Holders such as speculators, merger arbitrageurs or activist investors.

Up to this point it appears Red Robin have been in denial with regards to the company's prospects and the avenues available to them to unlock shareholder value. This approach is possible only as long as the shareholder base permits it. However, now that many existing shareholders have voted with their feet, management may not be able to exploit such shareholder complacency much longer. We are extremely encouraged by this additional pressure being placed on the board by VIEX Capital Advisors. The involvement of a second activist may encourage others to become involved and thus create a snowball effect as participants focussing on short-term gains mentioned above are stirred into action.

Stock Performance

The stock continued its upward trajectory during the week by an additional $1.67 to close at $32.70. This leaves the simple spread at 22.32%. This caps an impressive performance since the start of December when the stock dipped below $27. Our intention from early on in this deal was to trade the volatility of this spread rather than hold until deal completion. We had previously estimated an expected closing date to be towards the end of the first quarter of this year but may adjust this as new information surfaces.

Strategy

We are continuing with this strategy and indeed have sold a small portion of our position which we acquired at significantly lower levels. Now that this announcement has been made, it is possible the stock may drift as investors and traders undertake to analyse the situation in greater detail and try to figure out the next move. Should this be the case, we are in a position to buy back some stock at lower levels having recently sold some of our existing position. However, the stock may continue to move forward as the story picks up pace. Traders should be prepared for things to move quickly as we move towards the end of this saga. Should this come to pass, we will continue with the aforementioned strategy and further reduce our position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.