I firmly believe that 2020 can be a solid year for Chevron (CVX) and its investors. Since my earlier article on Chevron in August 2019, the stock has appreciated by around 2.5%. It must be noted that the stock has appreciated by around 1% since the release of its 3Q19 earning results on November 1, 2019. Let us look at those factors that will affect Chevron's performance in 2020.

Chevron's upstream production remains solid

Looking at Chevron's 3Q19 earning results, one can find reasons to be disappointed. The company's total earnings declined from $4 billion in 3Q18 to $2.58 billion in 3Q19. In fact, Chevron's 3Q19 earnings were way less than its 2Q19 earnings of $4.3 billion. However, this was expected by investors and markets as Chevron's 3Q19 earnings were impacted by lower crude oil and natural gas realizations. Also, its 2Q19 earnings of $4.3 billion included non-cash tax benefits, Anadarko merger termination fees of $740 million and some foreign exchange effects.

Besides, Chevron's selling price per barrel of crude oil in 3Q19 was $47 as compared to $62 in 3Q18. While natural gas was priced at $0.95 per thousand cubic feet in 3Q19 compared to $1.8 per thousand cubic feet in 3Q18.

But this is not where the story ends! It is interesting to note that Chevron's upstream production increased by 3% YoY in 3Q19, at 3.03 million barrels per day. Chevron is one of the few oil majors whose financial performance largely depends upon its upstream production! As upstream segment represents more than 80% of Chevron's total earnings, a 3% YoY production growth (in challenging market conditions) was a bullish sign for investors and markets. This is the reason why Chevron's earnings per share of $1.59 was higher than the market estimate of around $1.47.

Oil prices can support Chevron's performance in 2020

It's a known fact that Chevron's financial performance is largely impacted by oil prices. The WTI has risen by 31% YoY to $63 (at the time of writing this article). In fact, oil prices have shot up after the U.S. assassinated Iran's General Soleimani this Thursday. Now, the million-dollar question is, will oil prices remain above $60 or go up even further in 2020? In my opinion, there are two major long-term factors that will impact the supply- demand re-balancing of crude oil in 2020. The first one being OPEC+'s latest production cut of 2.1 million barrels per day. If OPEC and its allies agree to stick to their revised production cut for entire 2020 (they meet again in March this year), then this will speed up the supply- demand re-balancing of crude oil and boost oil prices.

A substantial (and consistent) production cut from OPEC and its allies can definitely challenge the global oil supply growth which is predominantly driven by U.S. According to the U.S. based - Energy Information Administration's short-term energy outlook, U.S. is expected to increase its oil production by around 1 million barrels per day in 2020. And, if OPEC and its allies decide to reduce their production cuts in March 2020, it will put pressure on oil prices and affect Chevron's financial numbers.

The second factor is the U.S. - China trade deal that is currently supporting oil prices. U.S. president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. -China phase-1 trade deal will be signed on January 15th, 2020. Although this development will support oil prices in short term, the risk lies in its long-term impact that can only be gauged once the second phase of the trade deal begins. The second phase of the U.S.- China trade deal will focus on investment restrictions, sanctions and import-export controls.

Takeaway for Investors

Chevron's operating cash flows have increased substantially since 2016. Its cash flows from operations for the first nine months of 2019 were $21.7 billion, which was (slightly) higher than $21.5 billion during the first nine months of 2018. A healthy cash flow results in generous dividend. It then comes as little surprise that Chevron is expected to announce its next dividend hike later this month.

Besides this, Chevron recently announced a $20 billion capital and exploratory spending program (which includes both upstream and downstream investments) along with $10 to $11 billion tax impairment charges to be taken in its 4Q19 results. More than half of these impairment charges are related to Appalachia shale which the company picked up in 2011.

"We believe the best use of our capital is investing in our most advantaged assets. With capital discipline and a conservative outlook comes the responsibility to make the tough choices necessary to deliver higher cash returns to our shareholders over the long term", said Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth.

In my opinion, Chevron has realized that it clearly needs to stay away from big risky projects that don't give sizable cash returns. This is something that investors and markets will appreciate in long term. Looking at all the above-mentioned factors, I believe that 2020 can be a great year for Chevron and its investors. The stock has appreciated by almost 10% in last one year. I expect it to further increase by around 5% (from its current level) in 2020. Chevron was trading at $120.51 at the time of writing this article.

