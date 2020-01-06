Magellan Midstream Partners: Secure Dividend With Low Risk

The company is continuing to invest in its business while issuing minimal equity, and I'm expecting that trend of success to continue.

Magellan Midstream has a lower dividend yield than its peers, but that's because its dividend is incredibly secure.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is a more than $14 billion midstream oil company with a market cap of 6.5%. The company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and owns a variety of major pipelines across the region. As we'll see throughout this article, despite the lower dividend versus many midstream companies, due to its relative investment strength, the company still has significant potential.

Magellan Midstream Partners - Magellan LP

Investor Strength

The major reason for Magellan Midstream Partners' low dividend isn't the company's lack of compassion for shareholders, but instead its strong financial position.

Magellan Overview - Magellan Investor Presentation

The company has a U.S. midstream portfolio that contains essential U.S. midstream infrastructure. These are the portfolio of assets that move the products that are essential to our day-to-day lives. At the same time, the company's cash flow is impressive and secure. The security of the company's cash flow comes from its primarily fee-based business model.

The company has a proven history of strong returns on invested cash flow and cash flow growth. This translates to a target dividend coverage of 1.2x and projected coverage of 1.35x. On the 6.5% dividend, that means that the company can pay a dividend of almost 8.5% should it choose too. At the same time, the investment-grade balance sheet helps highlight its strength.

The market isn't expected to do great in 2020. Magellan Midstream Partners offers a secure 6.5% dividend yield it can grow and an impressive management team that has a history of executing for shareholders. Magellan Midstream Partners is an investment-grade MLP with no incentive distribution rights. At the same time, all board members are elected by the public and 8 of the 9 are independent.

Segment Overview

Now that we understand the company's overall strength, namely its strong cash flow backed up by fee-based cash along with a strong management team, let's take a detailed look at the segments.

Magellan Midstream Refined Pipeline - Magellan Midstream Investor Presentation

The refined products segment is the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the United States. This system is used primarily to transport gasoline and diesel fuel and the system is enormous - the company has 9,700 miles of pipelines, 53 barrels, and 45 million barrels of storage. That is a large amount of assets that move through here and MMP gets paid for each barrel.

The refined products asset base defines the company's strong competitive position and its independent model and access to existing refining capacity mean strong demand for its assets. This refined petroleum product relies on continued demand for gasoline and diesel which will exist as long as there exists cars or trucks. That's a reliable business.

Magellan Midstream Crude Pipelines - Magellan Midstream Investor Presentation

The crude oil pipeline segment consists of one of the smaller networks among midstream producers. Here, the company has 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines, however, these are substantially backed by long-term throughput commitments. The company, past this, has an additional 33 million barrels of total crude oil storage, making it one of the largest storage providers in Cushing, OK.

Cushing, OK, is one of the most important oil distribution centers in the United States, so having an impressive asset base here is essential. The company's overall crude oil infrastructure is across the Midwest with MMP joining other companies to also build up infrastructure in the Permian Basin. That infrastructure will enable the company to address one of the largest producing fields in the United States.

Magellan Midstream Marine Storage - Magellan Midstream Investor Presentation

The last aspect of the company's infrastructure is its marine storage segment. Here the company has 27 million barrels of storage across six facilities along with 1.8 million barrels per day of dock capacity. The company has had an average utilization of more than 90% and demand for its dock capacity will remain strong as long as shipping continues.

As we can see above, the company has an impressive portfolio distribution of assets that will continue to generate respectable revenue.

Growth Capital

Magellan Midstream Partners remains committed to investors and its individual segment assets are impressive and well built. Going forward, the company plans to continue investing in growth inside its various segments.

Magellan Midstream Growth Investments - Magellan Midstream Investor Presentation

Over the past 10 years, the company invested $5.8 billion in expansion projects at the same time as when the company's market cap has grown by almost 2x as much. That has combined with continued significant rewards for shareholders through dividends. The company started by making several strategic acquisitions to serve as platforms for future growth, but it remains focused on organic growth.

The company expects to spend $1.4 billion in 2019-2020 growth projects, making these two of the largest growth project years in its history. The company here is focused significantly on refined production spending. At the same time, it is targeting a 6-8x EBITDA multiple on its projects, a respectable multiple that will generate strong cash flow.

One of the company's major projects is the Pasadena Marine Terminal Joint Venture which is $410 million, backed by long-term customer contracts, with a 9x EV/EBITDA multiple. The company is pursuing additional commitments to more than double the size of the facility, which will cost $700 million and have an even better 8x EV/EBITDA multiple.

Overall, the company should average ~$500 million/year in potential growth projects going forward at a very impressive 6-8x EV/EBITDA ratio. That cash investments will result in roughly $70 million/year in additional EBITDA.

Shareholder Returns

The company is turning all of these growth projects into shareholder returns that will be generated going forward.

Magellan Midstream Dividend Growth - Magellan Midstream Investor Presentation

The company has a proven history of distribution growth due to strong returns on invested capital. At the same time, the company has very limited equity issuance - which is very exciting and important from an MLP investor point of view. Each equity issuance hurts a successful company; the growth is spread out across the investors.

The company is on track for a 5% annual distribution growth for 2019 and expects distribution coverage of 1.2x for the foreseeable future with a 1.35x coverage for 2019. This enables the company to retain more than $300 million of cash flow allowing it to finance its significant growth projects for both 2019 and 2020. The company is assessing various options to enhance unitholder return going forward.

Magellan Midstream Financing - Magellan Midstream Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company's financing mix and its ability to invest without issuing additional new equity. The company has a long history of investing in new projects without issuing new equity, and these ideas result in growing and affordable cash flow. That cash flow, as the share count doesn't increase, can be turned into more cash flow per share.

That cash flow can be returned to shareholders and result in increasing dividends.

Conclusion

Magellan Midstream Partners has an incredibly strong portfolio of well distributed assets. These assets are respectable and significant and the company has these assets centered around long-term fee-centered contracts. MMP will continue to move volume through these assets and generate money each and every time oil and gas are moved around as a result of these long-term contracts.

Going forward, the company will continue to invest heavily in its businesses. It has a long history of investing in projects with a high return and funding that investment from a mixture of debt and retained cash. I expect that to continue going forward, providing the company with new cash flow it can use to grow its dividend. That growing dividend can reward shareholders going forward.

