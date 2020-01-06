General Electric Can Withstand The 737 MAX Production Halt

GE has also made significant progress towards fixing its balance sheet, enabling it to withstand temporary volatility in its cash flow.

Fortunately, GE's underlying cash flow performance is already starting to rebound, thanks to the leadership of new CEO Larry Culp.

The production stoppage will put further pressure on General Electric's cash flow, as CFM International, a 50/50 joint venture between GE and Safran, builds the 737 MAX's engines.

Boeing has finally suspended 737 MAX production, as the projected date for its recertification continues to slip further into the future.

Last month, Boeing (BA) announced that it would suspend 737 MAX production in January. Many analysts had expected this step due to ongoing delays in recertifying the troubled jet. Indeed, Boeing executives had hinted that a production shutdown was likely if the 737 MAX wasn't recertified by year-end.

737 MAX deliveries had already been halted last March, following the second of two fatal crashes for the type. Despite that delivery freeze, Boeing built 737s at a rate of 42/month for most of 2019 (compared to an initial plan of reaching a 57/month production rate last year).

The reduction of the 737 MAX production rate has negatively impacted General Electric (GE), which owns 50% of the CFM International joint venture that supplies the MAX's engines. A year or two ago, that would have been extremely bad news for GE shareholders. However, GE has made great strides towards fixing its balance sheet and operating its business more effectively, enabling it to navigate the temporary headwind from the 737 MAX production halt with ease.

Damage from the 737 MAX crisis grows

Last year's reduction in 737 MAX production and delivery freeze negatively impacted GE's cash flow, because CFM continued to build engines at a normal rate but hasn't received full payment for all of them yet.

In July, GE's management said that the 737 MAX crisis had reduced cash flow by $600 million in the first half of 2019. It also estimated a $400 million negative impact on quarterly cash flow in the back half of the year. GE validated that estimate three months later, saying that the year-to-date impact of the 737 MAX grounding had reached approximately $1 billion.

The complete production shutdown for the 737 MAX will likely exacerbate the near-term cash flow headwind for GE. William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann initially projected that the halt could reduce GE's quarterly cash flow by $2 billion. This assumed that CFM would continue building engines at the same rate but wouldn't be paid for any of the engines eventually destined for Boeing 737 MAX jets.

(Image source: Boeing)

However, GE and CFM will take steps to mitigate this headwind. CFM already agreed with Airbus to increase the production mix of A320neo-family jets equipped with CFM's LEAP engines to 58%, up from 50% previously. While that's only 10 or 11 extra engines per month (compared to the 100-plus CFM had intended to build for the 737 MAX), it certainly helps. CFM is also likely to temporarily slow output to limit the buildup of undelivered engines, which would further reduce the net cash flow impact.

GE has raised guidance despite the 737 MAX headwind

Even though GE didn't contemplate the 737 MAX grounding and production slowdown in its original guidance last year, the company was able to raise its full-year cash flow outlook twice during 2019.

Initially, GE projected that adjusted industrial free cash flow would wind up between $0 and negative $2 billion last year. In late July, it raised its guidance to a range of negative $1 billion to positive $1 billion. It raised its forecast by $1 billion again in late October, putting its final full-year guidance range at $0-$2 billion. That's hardly impressive, but it's far less disastrous than the initial annual projections.

Part of the improved cash flow outlook stems from timing factors that are expected to reverse in 2020. However, management has also indicated that GE's struggling power business won't burn through as much cash as initially expected in 2019. Furthermore, CEO Larry Culp has put a lot of emphasis on operating discipline since taking over in October 2018, and it appears that those efforts have started to pay off.

Even with 2019 cash flow coming in ahead of plans, GE's management is still projecting significant further improvement in 2020 and 2021. This improving underlying cash flow trajectory makes the 737 MAX production halt (and the resulting temporary cash flow headwind) less of an existential threat to GE.

GE's balance sheet is becoming healthier

Just as importantly, General Electric is making steady progress towards fixing its balance sheet. During 2018, the company sold portions of its power business for combined proceeds of $5 billion. In early 2019, it completed the divestiture of its transportation segment to Wabtec for $2.9 billion and a 24.9% stake in Wabtec, which it subsequently monetized for about $3.4 billion.

GE has also been selling off its stake in Baker Hughes at a rapid clip. Since late 2018, it has reduced its ownership stake from 62.5% to less than 40%, bringing in total proceeds of $6.7 billion. Meanwhile, it is nearing the end of a two-year plan to execute $25 billion of asset reductions at GE Capital as part of a larger initiative to downsize and reduce risk in that business.

(GE has sold a big chunk of its stake in Baker Hughes since late 2018. Image source: Baker Hughes.)

Most significantly, GE struck a deal last year to sell its high-growth biopharma business to Danaher for total consideration of $21.4 billion, including $21 billion of cash. The companies plan to close that transaction during Q1. While some bears have argued that Danaher might try to back out of the deal, there is no evidence to support this view. (Danaher has already issued common shares, preferred stock, and a ton of debt to fund the acquisition and arranged divestitures to raise additional cash and resolve antitrust concerns.)

Thanks to these moves, by the end of Q3 2019, GE's industrial segment had $54.1 billion of borrowings versus $26.1 billion of cash and securities. For comparison, as of the end of 2017, it had $81.6 billion of borrowings and just $19.4 billion of cash and securities. Including GE Capital, the company's gross debt has decreased from $134.6 billion to $93.2 billion over the same period.

GE still has a big pension deficit (although this could shrink naturally over time depending on the pension plan's long-term investment returns) and uncertain insurance liabilities at GE Capital. Nevertheless, its balance sheet is in a much better state than it was just two years ago, with substantial additional improvement on the way after the biopharma deal closes. This gives it a nice cushion to withstand any volatility in its cash flow.

This too shall pass

It still isn't clear when the 737 MAX grounding and production halt will end. FAA officials have privately said that recertification won't happen until at least February. But with some major issues still unresolved, it wouldn't be surprising if the final ungrounding order comes several months later.

On the other hand, despite all of the delays and setbacks, it still seems very unlikely that the 737 MAX would never be approved to return to service. While the delays are certainly frustrating, GE will recover all of its lost cash flow after 737 MAX deliveries restart and it gets paid for the engines it has built. For now, GE's improving financial position means that the slow process of getting the MAX approved for a return to service won't create a cash crisis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, WAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.