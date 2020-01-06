Solid Biosciences: Understand The Substantial Risks Before You Invest

SLDB's stock price has been on a wild ride, peaking at over $50 in September 2018, while currently settling around $4.30.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) is a company that has been on my radar for quite some time. After its IPO in January 2018 at an opening price of $25.50 per share, the stock has since shed nearly 85% of its value, and currently trades around $4.30. Below, I lay out my analysis of the stock, including the bull and bear cases, and conclude why I ultimately decided against initiating a position.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on developing a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“DMD”). They are located in Cambridge, MA and recently went public in January 2018. Their CEO, Ilan Ganot, founded the company after his son was diagnosed with DMD in 2012.

DMD is a rare genetic disorder that is caused by a genetic mutation preventing the body from producing dystrophin. Dystrophin is a crucial protein needed by the body’s muscles to work properly; without dystrophin, muscles become atrophied, damaged, and weak. DMD primarily affects males, with approximately 600 born per year with the disease, equating to one in every 3,500-4,000 live male births. It is estimated that there are about 7,000 cases of DMD in the U.S., a number that is expected to grow to over 10,000 by the year 2025. DMD symptom onset is in early childhood, and the disease is irreversible and progressive; average lifespan is 26 years old.

Solid Biosciences’ pipeline consists of two gene therapies aimed at treating DMD, SGT-001 and ANTI-LTBP4, as well as an assisted device called Solid Suit that is being tested to help DMD patients achieve greater mobility and preserve muscle function. They also have several exploratory programs currently in the discovery phase.

SGT-001 is SLDB’s lead product candidate and is the focus of this article.

About SGT-001

SGT-001 is a corrective gene therapy that is aimed at slowing or halting the progression of DMD in patients. SGT-001 administers a synthetic version of the dystrophin gene, called microdystrophin, which has been shown to restore muscle function. SGT-001 transfers microdystrophin through adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector and targets 100% of the DMD patient population (there are several mutations associated with the disease). It is currently being tested in the ongoing Phase I/II “IGNITE DMD” trial

SGT-001 had very strong pre-clinical results when the drug was tested on dogs and mice. The results were positive – Western Blot showed a range of 20-70% wild-type dystrophin expression depending on the dose. Several doses were used and all were well tolerated. Additionally, there was significant functional benefit demonstrated by improvement in extension torque of the canines.

However, during further testing on primates, a high dose of SGT-001 at 2E14 vg/kg caused liver enzyme elevation in three of the primates while a fourth primate was euthanized due to acute liver failure. This led to the FDA placing a partial hold on the IGNITE trial for the high dose of SGT-001.

Not So Solid: Ignite Trial, Significant Safety Issues, and Two More Clinical Holds

IGNITE is Solid’s Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of SGT-001. The patient population consists of males between the ages of 4 and 17 years. The targeted enrollment was between 16 and 32 subjects, but only 6 patients have been enrolled so far.

Due to the pre-trial clinical hold on the higher dose, Solid dosed the first cohort with a lower dose (5E13 vg/kg). After 3-months they tested three patients; the results, detected via Western Blot, showed low-levels of micro-dystrophin present in patient one, and zero microdystrophin detection in patients two and three. This very disappointing read-out led to an over 60% drop in SLDB’s share price in February 2019.

Solid then moved to testing a second cohort (consisting of only one patient in the treatment arm) at a dose 4 times higher than the first cohort - a level of 2E14 vg/kg. However, Solid again suffered a major setback when the sole patient suffered a serious adverse event in the form of a decrease in platelet count, reduction in red blood, and complement activation. The patient fully recovered after receiving treatment but the FDA consequently slapped SLDB with a clinical hold on March 2019.

In response to the hold, Solid began testing the use of a steroid prior to administration of SGT-001 in order to suppress the immune system. The FDA subsequently released their clinical hold and Solid again ramped up the IGNITE trial.

This time three patients were administered the lower dose of 5E13 vg/kg and three patients were administered the higher dose of 2E14 vg/kg along with a steroid complement. Disaster struck again when on November 12, 2019 Solid announced that one of the patients in the high-dose arm experienced a serious adverse event after being dosed in late October. They described the SAE as “complement activation, thrombocytopenia, a decrease in red blood cell count, acute kidney injury, and cardio pulmonary insufficiency”. This resulted in SGT-001’s third clinical hold and another steep drop in share price from $11 to $2.82, shedding 75% of its value.

December 18, 2019 Update

On December 18, 2019 Solid announced an update regarding the three patients who were dosed at the 2E14 vg/kg level.

The serious adverse event that occurred in the patient has been fully resolved and the patient has resumed his normal activities. However, the FDA’s clinical hold remains in effect.

Additionally, Solid provided an update on the other two patients who were dosed at the 2E14 vg/kg level but did not experience an SAE. According to the results of a three-month muscle biopsy, one patient showed that 10-20% of microdystrophin-positive muscle fibers expressed SGT-001 microdystrophin, while the second patient showed levels of 50-70%. Using western blot, “the expression levels for the fourth patient were detectable and estimated to be near the assay’s level of quantification which is 5% of non-dystrophic control samples, with one assay replicate at 5.5%. Expression for the fifth patient was 17.5% of normal control samples.”

Finally, it is important to note that two companies are currently racing against Solid to be first to develop a gene therapy for DMD: Pfizer and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The Bear Case: SGT-001 Is Toxic and Solid Cannot Compete With Sarepta

SGT-001 IS TOXIC

The results above leading to three clinical holds are extremely worrying and points to a toxic drug. In addition to the concerning trial results, there are two other major pieces of evidences that leads me to believe this drug is bound to fail.

First, on June 28, 2019, Pfizer presented initial clinical data on their competing DMD gene therapy, PF-06939926, and reported their drug induced a similar negative immune reaction. Pfizer’s trial consisted of six participants, one of whom developed an SAE in the form of “a rapid antibody response with activation of the complement system associated with acute kidney injury, hemolysis, and reduced platelet count.” The patient was hospitalized for 11 days.

This is extremely concerning because PF-06939926, like SGT-001, uses the AAV9 vector and both treatments have induced serious adverse events after dosing only a few patients. This parallel strongly supports the argument that the method of using AAV9 as a vector for microdystrophin creates a toxic construct.

Second, shortly after going public, a member of Solid’s Scientific Advisory Board, James Wilson, a highly respected gene therapy researcher, left the company due to concerns about the toxicity of the AAV9 vector. His concern stemmed from the results of high-dose testing on primates discussed above, where three primates experienced live enzyme elevation and a fourth was euthanized. After leaving, he published a report with his team detailing these concerns, which thus far have panned out: After dosing a mere 4 total patients with SGT-001, half experienced very serious SAE’s resulting in clinical holds shortly after being dosed.

Dr. Wilson was heavily involved in the development of SGT-001 and the fact that he left the company early on and came out with such a damning report is a serious demerit to Solid and cannot be ignored. It provides further evidence that there is no balance between steroid and dosage that will circumvent SAE’s; rather, the drug’s inherently toxic construct cannot be overcome.

SGT-001 CANNOT COMPETE WITH SAREPTA'S SRP-9001

Solid’s main competitor, Sarepta Therapeutics, has seen stellar preliminary results in both efficacy and safety for its leading DMD gene therapy drug, SRP-9001. In a trial with 4 patients, the mean percentage of dystrophin-positive fibers was 81.2%.

Furthermore, the mean micro-dystrophin expression by Western Blot at Day 90 was 74.3%.

Both these measures significantly outperform the results from Solid’s most recent disclosure of trial data from 12/18 noted above. It is clear that so far the efficacy of SRP-9001 blows SGT-001 out of the water.

Additionally, there were no serious adverse events experienced by any of the patients in Sarepta’s trial. It is notable that SRP-9001 uses the AAVrh74 vector rather than the AAV9 vector used by both Solid and Pfizer, providing even further evidencing that the SAE’s related to Solid and Pfizer’s drug are due to the drugs’ respective constructs and AAV9 vector.

Finally, it is important to note that these gene-therapies for DMD are single-use drugs, so patients have one shot at choosing which drug to use. This also makes it critical to be the first to market. It is without a doubt that at this point in time Sarepta's SRP-9001 is the superior drug by far in terms of safety and efficacy, and they are also much further along with their trial.

Despite The Negatives, A Bull Case Still Remains

While this article notes the various risks associated with an investment in SLDB, there is also a bull case to be made, albeit not nearly as strong as the bearish theory presented above. It also relies on a series of unlikely "ifs".

The market potential for a successful DMD gene therapy is undoubtedly large and seems sure to reward the ‘first to market’ participant with blockbuster status ($1B + in revenues). In a bullish, best-case scenario for Solid: (1) the FDA removes the hold from SGT-001; (2) Solid finds an ideal balance between dosing and steroid that solves the SAE issue; (3) this ideal balance leads to SRP-001 showing micro-dystrophin expression better than Sarepta’s treatment; and (4) Sarepta’s SRP-001 experiences an unforeseen negative result in their current trial, such as a serious adverse event or a substantial drop in micro-dystrophin expression, stopping their momentum and giving Solid a chance to take the lead.

Assuming all of the events described above were to occur, and SRP-001 were to be approved, Solid would be the first gene-therapy to market for DMD. Market size estimates for DMD over the next five years range from $2B all the way up to $4B.

Assuming SRP-001 reaches blockbuster status: valuing future sales of $1B at a multiple of 3.5X, and 45.99M shares currently outstanding, gives a price target of $76.10 for SLDB's stock. This equates to over 1600% upside in a best-case scenario.

During Solid's most recent capital raise, they issued just under 11M shares. Being conservative by taking into account two more capital raises over the next two years, and diluting share count to a total of 67.99 shares outstanding, still drives a substantial price target of $51.47, or 1064% upside.

Additionally, even if Solid is not first to market, and assuming SGT-001 were to be approved, there is still significant upside as long as SGT-001 shows some type of benefit over the first to market drug. Even if Solid were to capture only 15% of the $2B estimated market size, or $300MM in future revenues, at a 3.5X multiple the price per share is $22.83 at the current share count, representing a substantial 438% increase to the current stock price (or $15.44 assuming the diluted count noted above at a 250% increase). Future revenues as low as $100MM still equates to a $7.61 price target, nearly double today's share price (or $5.14 price target assuming diluted count).

This analysis shows that the market is expecting the worst with regard to SLDB. Any positive news, and especially a release of the current hold, is likely to spark a rally in the share price.

Possibility of Total Loss

There certainly is an opportunity to reap substantial returns by investing in Solid's stock. However, keep in mind the plethora of risks noted throughout this article that not only would result in a substantial loss, but likely a total investment loss - which would likely occur if the FDA does not remove their clinical hold, or if the hold is removed but patients continue experiencing SAE's, leading to a discontinuation of SGT-001.

Because all signs lead me to believe that SGT-001 does in fact have a toxic construct that cannot be overcome with any balance of steroid vs dosage, I feel there is a high probability for total loss should you invest.

Financials

Solid’s most recent capital raise closed earlier this year, when they raised $60MM in July. As of September 2019, they have $94.7MM in cash.

Solid's current burn rate is around $20MM per quarter. Assuming their burn rate remains consistent, they appear to be in good shape to fund operations through 2020.

Conclusion

The prospect of initiating a position in SLDB on the cheap, with potentially large future revenues from SRP-001, is enticing. However, after taking a deep dive into the company, I decided to take a pass at this time.

I believe the bear case significantly outweighs the bull case, and the evidence that SGT-001 is a toxic drug is overwhelming. Even if the current clinical hold is removed, the evidence suggests that patients will continue experiencing SAE’s, leading to a fourth clinical hold and a likely discontinuation of the IGNITE trial.

The final nail in the coffin is the extremely stiff competition from Sarepta. SRP-001 is much further along in its trial, and showcases a much better efficacy and safety profile. Sarepta maintains a sizable lead over Solid, and it will be very difficult for Solid to bridge the gap unless Sarepta faces a substantial set-back.

However, despite all of the headwinds, I do not recommending short selling shares of SLDB. The share price has already dropped significantly, and there remains the possibility of positive catalysts; any positive news such as the removal of the clinical hold, is likely to send SLDB's share price soaring, causing steep losses for any recent short positions. Furthermore, if Solid was able to prove that SGT-001's construct was not toxic or they could figure out a balance between steroid and dosage that prevented SAE's, I would revisit my analysis and consider purchasing shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.