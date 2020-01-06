Asian Manufacturing - The Minimal Effect Of Trade Wars

We don't which rather shows the minor effects of paying around with the terms of trade.

That is, a fall in China's production for export and the replacement of it by other East Asian nations.

If Trump's trade war is having much effect we should see substitution.

Do trade wars work?

Sure and this is more of a political question than anything else. Do trade wars work? Do they achieve the purported aim? But there's also an important point for us as investors here. If what governments do about trade don't have that much effect then we all need to be looking at deeper issues in the economy.

The issue here being that it is deeper economic issues which produce the performance of the economy that surrounds us, not the meddling with it by governments. We should, therefore, be looking at those deeper issues to decide upon our investment strategies rather than the more superficial actions by governments.

This is not an absolute, of course, a major Middle East war - definitely a government action - would change the price of oil for example. The point is rather a reminder that political policy is not the be all and end all of how things turn out.

Asian manufacturing

If the trade war against China were to be having much economic effect upon China then we would expect Chinese manufacturing to be suffering from the existence of the trade war. That is logical, no?

Equally, if production, as a result of that harm being done, was switching to other Asian countries then we should be seeing something of a boom in manufacturing in those other countries.

The point being that, from our most recent figures, we're not seeing either of those happening. Thus we're rather driven to the conclusion that the trade war isn't having the intended effect.

China manufacturing PMI

We have the Chinese figures:

The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) – a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – posted 51.5 in December, down from 51.8 in November. The latest figure remained consistent with a modest improvement in the health of the sector, with conditions now strengthening in each of the past five months.

Or:

(China PMI from IHS Markit)

That's not a sign that Chinese manufacturing has been badly damaged by any trade war now, is it?

Asean manufacturing

In fact, China's manufacturing sector seems to be doing better than that for the region as a whole:

The headline PMI rose from 49.2 in November to 49.8 in December, to signal a seventh consecutive deterioration in the health of the ASEAN manufacturing sector.

That's simply not what we would expect from actions being taken against China and not others in the same region and or general type of production.

(Asean manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Think on it a little, effective anti-China policies should affect it more than the surrounding economies. This isn't what is happening.

Other Far East economies

We're seeing much the same in the other regional economies. Myanmar, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, they just don't seem to be picking up production displaced from China.

The two economies that compete most directly with China are perhaps Thailand and Vietnam. The Thai figures:

The Thailand Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) rose to 50.1 in December, up from 49.3 in November, but nevertheless indicating a broadly stagnant manufacturing sector performance on the month.

The Vietnamese:

The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI®) posted 50.8 in December, a fraction lower than the reading of 51.0 in November and signalling a slight improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector.

These simply aren't indicating some flood of substitution of production.

Well, OK, who cares about the Far East?

Very few of us are going to be directly invested in any of these economies. So, why should we worry about them then? Because these numbers tell us something about the American manufacturing sector.

Think of what the original contention is. The Chinese are stealing American jobs by producing things more cheaply. Or perhaps they're cheating when they produce them. Thus there should be and will be trade barriers put in the way of Chinese goods.

Assume all of that is true for a moment at least. So, what would we expect to happen when such barriers are placed in the way of those exports? We should expect Chinese manufacturing to suffer from the barriers of course. Further, we should expect other, similar, economies that don't have such barriers to benefit. Finally, we should also expect the original aim of the plan to happen - more production to relocate to the US inside those trade barriers.

But here's the thing. If we don't see production moving to avoid those barriers then we'll not see production moving to avoid those barriers. That is, if we're not seeing manufacturing migrating out of China to those other similar Far East economies then we've not much evidence that it's going to do so to the US.

Thus we should not be expecting some renaissance in American manufacturing as a result of the trade war and trade barriers.

My view

Of course, as a neoliberal, I think the very idea of worrying about the location of production is ridiculous but that's, again, rather a political statement. The question for us as investors is whether the proposed policy is actually producing the intended result or not? The answer being that we can see no evidence that it is. Thus we shouldn't be investing on the basis that the renaissance in American manufacturing is about to occur.

The investor view

Yes, sure, this is a rather roundabout manner of proving it. Yet it is still true that we want to at least attempt to work out what trade policy is going to do to the US domestic economy. And the evidence we're getting is that it's not going to cause the repatriation of anything very much.

One lesson would be that policy has less effect than we might more usually assume. But the important one for us here is that there isn't about to be some surge in American domestic production as a result of these tariffs and barriers to trade with China. Simply because we see no evidence that manufacturing is moving as a result of those tariffs and barriers.

The message is then don't position ourselves for something that's not about to arrive. We're not going to get some surge in US growth as a result of all of this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.