The 'Don't Fight The Fed' Mantra Continues To Dominate Trading, But Earnings And Dividends Might Be The Icing On The (Monetary) Cake

Having said that, monetary policy was, is, and will remain the single most important factor, and surely, the most significant driver, determining the direction of stocks, and consequently, our overall stance.

This is the first of a three-part series of articles aiming at showing that while we focus on monetary policy, there're many other things we look at and count on.

The main ones are the earnings growth, which is expected to improve in 2020 following a rough couple of years, and the dividend growth, which is perfectly fine as is.

Nonetheless, even if we turn our head away from the weak economic data, it's not all dark out there, and there are few things to hang onto if you're bullish.

Some people think that basing an investment strategy on the Fed's monetary policy is crazy/irresponsible. We disagree, simply because we look at the past 11 years.

It's not easy to be super optimistic about the stock market (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) at the start of 2020, due to both weak economic data as well as the recent geopolitical tension.

Goldman Sachs (GS) just said that the US economy is virtually recession-proof.

As ISM manufacturing production and orders sink to the April 2009 lows (!), it's clear how difficult it is to adjust the macro narrative to the fumes in/of a liquidity-orchestrated financial mania.

In a recent article that we wrote, there were few commentators that couldn't believe we have currently based our bullish stance solely on the Fed's monetary policy.

In a series of articles this week, with this being the first one, we wish to elaborate on this aspect/question: Is it crazy, irresponsible, and pure gambling (to quote the term used by one of these commentators) to count on the Fed these days, or is it actually the most sensible thing to do?

Perhaps acting in a "crazy and irresponsible" manner actually relates to those ignoring the Fed, not to those who keep following the central bank's actions, and shaping their investment strategy accordingly, almost blindly?

In this opening piece (for the series), we are going to show that in-spite of macroeconomic data remaining weak - and actually keeps weakening - there are few reasons to be bullish based on some positive spotlights that have nothing to do (at least not directly) with the monetary policy.

Putting it differently, in this article, we wish to, first and foremost, calm down those concerned commentators, and show that while we certainly view the Fed as (by far) being the number one, key, driver in our current investment strategy, there are few more things to look at and get encouraged by.

Economic Data Continues To Disappoint

US December ISM Factory Index came in at an extremely low level of 47.2, which signals quite a severe contractionary pace.

How weak is this level? It's the weakest reading since June 2009!

True, there's never a single indicator that tells the entire story, however, this ISM report can't be interpreted in any other way but as a very negative signal.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Indicator is now negative Y/Y, without the hand-holding of the liquidity/momentum-driven stock market.

The (already wide) disconnection between the financial economy, i.e. stocks trading near all-time highs, to the real economy, i.e. real growth at only ~1% (and slowing), just keep widening.

This is a pretty significant and incredible (disconnection) how the markets are completely ignoring any bad economic data solely on the heels of the "don't fight the Fed" mantra.

Truth is, we can't blame anybody for doing so, as we are on the same boat.

Economic Growth Vs. Budget Deficit

Economic growth is expected to keep slowing, continuing the 2018-2019 trend. So much so, that if current estimates are accurate, 2020-2021 would be the first back-to-back years with a GDP growth of less than 2% over the past 12 years (since the 2008-2009 subprime crisis recession).

Problem is, that while the economic growth is expected to continue to slow down into 2020, the budget deficit is projected to keep widening.

If the projection for a 4.8% budget deficit as a percentage of GDP comes true, that would be exactly twice as much as the level we've seen in 2015.

A budget deficit doubling in a matter of five years is a sign of anything but a responsible fiscal policy.

Unemployment And Manufacturing Output

While unemployment remains at 50-year lows, the four-week moving average of initial claims rose to 233,250 last week.

That's the highest level in two years (since January 2018), and another sign for a weakening job market, as we already pointed out recently.

One of the possible reasons behind this weakness is that the manufacturing output has fallen and, as a result, factory jobs - that were a key driver in job growth over recent years - have flattened.

Having said that, it's important to note that they remain at a near-expansion record high, so we're talking about a relative, not absolute, weakness here.

Earnings Growth Is Very Much Welcome And Needed

Assuming the number and magnitude of positive EPS surprises reported by the S&P 500 (SPY) companies continue to hover around average levels, these companies are likely to report earnings growth of 2% in Q4/2019.

If and when (this materializes), and while this would still be way below the historical norms, this would also be the best quarter of fiscal year 2019, from an earnings growth perspective.

The stock market is looking for a new catalyst, especially post the events of the past few days, and therefore an earnings growth would be more than welcome.

The good news is that at the moment, earnings growth in 2020 is expected to grow quite dramatically, especially compared to the last couple of years.

It's not only earnings that investors should be encouraged by. Distributions - both the amount paid as well as the dividend yields - are also making stocks look more attractive, on a relative basis, than ever before.

S&P 500 Dividends Is The Icing On The Cake

S&P 500 companies are now paying a dividend (per share) equal to $15.21, based on Q4/2019 numbers. This is now only a new all-time high, but it's also a significant rise of 7.2% Y/Y!

Surprisingly, this 7.2% Y/Y dividend growth is not that special when you look at the past decade, which has been characterized by S&P 500 companies giving money back to their shareholders in the two forms of buybacks and distributions.

However, if we split the past 30 years into three separate decades and look at the annualized dividend growth rate that each decade has recorded, the past decade is standing out big time:

1990-1999: +3.5%

2000-2009: +3.4%

2010-2019: +10.4%

We can only wish that earnings would have increased by that much... or will increase by even half of that phenomenal growth rate in 2020.

Bottom Line

The ratio of consumer expectations to present financial conditions is akin to a "book to bill" ratio for semiconductors' (SOXX, SMH) inventories/shipments for the ISM manufacturing index.

In more simple words, that's a pretty reliable momentum barometer of what investors should embrace for to come (in the not too far ahead future).

Therefore, from a pure economic data standpoint, the picture looks pretty bleak. However, if earnings growth turns positive, and if the dividend growth rate may keep up with the current pace - this alone might be enough for investors to hold onto the micro (company-centric) positives and dismiss the macro (economy-centric) negatives.

2019 was solely about multiple expansion, as earnings fell, consequently contributing nothing to the rise of the main stock indices.

Nevertheless, in 2020, a return to earnings growth is not only projected, but it's essential to keep this bull run going.

