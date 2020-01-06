A New Decade And A Fresh Start For Inovio

Catalysts for Inovio in 2020

Inovio's flagship product (VGX-3100) for cervical dysplasia caused by HPV remains one of the primary market opportunities. Inovio expects top-line efficacy and safety data in 4th quarter 2020. This should prove to be a significant catalyst if the data is good. Investors are encouraged to watch the principal investigator for VGX-3100 phase 2 describe the results in a video entitled "Kicking Cancer's Butt" particularly from the 10-minute mark forward which is pretty powerful as an expert third party witness to how the vaccine works. Investors should also be aware that Inovio is furthering efficacy during phase 3 with an improved delivery device which automatically adjusts for body fat (BMI) that was not used in phase 2. Further, a proposed test to refine exactly who the vaccine will work for by means of biomarkers is being developed by Qiagen so that when Inovio goes to market VGX-3100 the doctors and health insurance providers can prescribe the vaccine to the population which will most benefit from its use. One of the surprises which is under the radar for investors is that Inovio performed a 200 patient unregistered trial with VGX-3100 to prove that the vaccine could be stored in a common refrigerator rather than requiring freezing. This, in turn, could reduce the cost of deploying VGX-3100 vaccine to countries where freezing vaccines may be difficult.

Inovio partnered with Medimmune/AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) on a second product (MEDI0457) which takes Inovio's flagship product (VGX-3100) and adds an immune adjuvant called IL-12 plus AstraZeneca's own product Durvalumab. That second product is used to treat HPV caused cancers especially in the head and neck area as well as a second trial in oropharynx cancer. This second product is considered part of the "cancer moonshot initiative" and is the reason why MD Anderson and the National Cancer Institute has an interest in this MEDI0457 product. Inovio expects that there will be a data readout for MEDI0457 around 2nd or 3rd quarter 2020 although the timing of that data readout is controlled by AstraZeneca who formally owns the data set for this product. The head and neck trial is expected to complete in August 2020 with a likely milestone payment in 2020. Prior to this product being partnered, Inovio did a smaller trial of this product and found that 2 patients achieved full remission with head and neck cancer such that the larger trial data could prove very exciting.

Staying on the topic of VGX-3100 there are additional indications other than cervical dysplasia and head and neck and oropharynx cancer. Specifically, there is a trial to test this product in HPV-16 or HPV-18 positive patients who have vulvar High grade Squamos Intraepithelial Lesion (HSIL) or high grade anal lesions. Inovio expects interim data for both of these indications to be released for phase 2 in 1st quarter 2020.

Inovio has been working on an HIV vaccine for years for different clades of HIV. Several years ago Inovio reported success on those results and then subsequently combined these solutions into a "universal HIV" vaccine which covers the predominate clades of HIV. This universal HIV product is called Pennvax-GP and Inovio initially reported results a bit over a year ago with nearly 100% response rates and a favorable safety profile. The Pennvax-GP product continues its study in a 60 person trial that is expected to complete in December 2020 with interim data in 2020. Investors should be aware that Inovio is potentially looking to combo the Pennvax-GP product in the future with a monoclonal antibody generated from Inovio's partner research (Wistar). The idea behind the monoclonal antibody is that it will provide fast acting therapeutics for various types of HIV whereas the Pennvax-GP will also offer the longer term protection across different clades of HIV. This theme of comboing monoclonal antibodies with longer term protection will occur again when we cover Zika in the next paragraph.

Inovio is proud to be the first company to start and complete a human clinical trial for Zika (GLS-5700) which had phase 1 results in October 2017. There was a subsequent larger trial of 160 people in Puerto Rico that ended in 2018 which we expect to see data on in 2020. Investors have been waiting patiently for the data on the Puerto Rico trial but ultimately the data release is in the hands of Inovio partner Geneone Life Sciences. One of the reasons for the delay is that Puerto Rico was hit by a hurricane just prior to this trial ending. However, there are other theories on why data was delayed which is that there were subsequent studies for an Inovio Zika dMab (called INO-A0002). INO-A0002 has been studied as a great candidate to combo with GLS-5700 to provide both a fast acting solution (dMab) plus longer term protection (GLS-5700). The fast acting solution (dMab) is particularly important in the first trimester of a mother's pregnancy where a pregnant mother needs to protect the child from brain deformities caused by Zika. Men are also at risk from Zika as studies indicate that Zika can cause shrunken testes from this virus. It is possible that Inovio could get a stockpile order of the Zika vaccine or a priority review voucher (PRV) if it is successful.

Speaking of priority review vouchers one of the topics of the last link of the above paragraph is a rare pediatric disease. Inovio has stated that its data for INO-3106 for a condition called RRP has the potential for being a "rare pediatric disease" that could qualify. It is expected that a clinical trial for RRP will start in 2020. Further, Inovio has been given grants from a coalition called CEPI for the development of a Lassa vaccine which is also on the PRV list. And even further there is preclinical work which we discuss in the subsequent section with PRV potential including tuberculosis, malaria, filovirus (including Ebola), dengue, and chikungunya. For the sake of this article, investors should be most excited about the RRP opportunity but investors should also be aware of these other opportunities for either stockpiling or PRV's which could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars per voucher.

MERS interim data is also expected in 2020. Although MERS is not on the priority review voucher list this is an infectious disease that infects humans by way of camels. Saudi Arabia has had numerous outbreaks of MERS in the past which have been fatal in many cases. In 2015 there was also a significant outbreak of MERS in South Korea to the point where Inovio and its partner VGXi became involved. VGXi specifically setup an Advanced Biopharmaceuticals International Center of Support (aka "ABICS") centered around the South Korea MERS outbreak. An investor might speculate that South Korea does not want to repeat the events of MERS in 2015 and that South Korea would be open to stockpiling Inovio MERS vaccine after results are reported in 2020. We shall see.

Last, but certainly not least, Inovio expects to announce 12 months and 18 months overall survivor data for its Glioblastoma (GBM) product called INO-5401 in 2020. The key takeaway here for investors is that INO-5401 is deemed as a "universal cancer therapy" and could be used in far more indications other than GBM in the future. Further INO-5401 has the potential for being combined with personalized therapies such that INO-5401 can "break tolerance" of the immune system to cancer whereas personalized therapies such as neoantigens can provide a secondary punch to the cancer. Inovio has created a company that is majority-owned by Inovio to do the latter part of that last sentence (provide personalized therapies called neoantigens). That company is called Geneos Therapeutics and for the time being Geneos will not combo INO-5401 but it is speculated that such a combo would make sense in the larger scheme of things. The other key takeaway for investors is that in 2019 Inovio announced really fantastic results for 6-month progression free survival such that the 12-month and 18-month numbers should add to the excitement and be a key catalyst in 2020. Investors should also be aware that in 2009 the National Cancer Institute (NCI) prioritized antigens to go after for fighting cancer. Figure 2 of that article gives a summary of the results. INO-5401 targets the #1 antigen on that list (WT1) as well as the 11th antigen on that list (PSMA) and also the 23rd antigen on that list (hTERT). It is the combination of these 3 which Inovio's partner Wistar has identified as being the most likely to break tolerance to most types of cancers.

Platform and device opportunities for Inovio in 2020 to unlock further value

An investor should be aware that Inovio is not a one-trick pony. There are over 60 vaccine possibilities in the preclinical state which could become relevant in the new decade as Inovio makes its way forward. As part of these multiple possibilities, it is important for an investor to think of Inovio as a "platform" for cures rather than as a single product category. And to that end, Inovio has setup a "Platform Development Program" section on the company website as part of the product pipeline to address how the platform can bring forth new solutions. Long story short if an investor hears that Inovio is making an Ebola vaccine the investor should think of that as being a cause to demonstrate the technology of the platform (in the case of Ebola a demonstration of in-vivo monoclonal antibodies (dMab) was achieved) rather than it being solely about Ebola itself. As an added benefit Inovio could achieve a priority review voucher for the work on Ebola but it is more about the platform demonstration than about Ebola itself.

Let's take a look at the opportunities that a platform within Inovio provides:

Although these multiple platform opportunities exist for Inovio entering 2020 it is also true that Inovio requires some technology enablers for the infectious disease space to unlock the value of the platform. Specifically, items #1 thru #4 of the platform opportunities are in the infectious disease space or anti-microbial space rather than in the cancer space. For infectious disease, some patients are afraid of needles and could benefit from a needle free delivery system. To that end, Inovio purchased bioject assets for $5.5 million in 2016. As part of that buyout Inovio provided a grant to Texas Tech to study the fluid dynamics of a needle free device using bioject assets. In 2019 Inovio and Texas Tech released two science papers on what they learned from that fluid dynamics study here and here. Entering 2020 it should be expected that Inovio will further the development of this bioject needle free device for delivery of its vaccines in order to unlock the potential of platform opportunities #1 thru #4 listed above. It is also reasonable speculation that the creation of a needle free delivery device could pave the way for the Inovio universal flu vaccine which is yet another opportunity for Inovio to explore.

Country Specific opportunities for Inovio

South Korea has documented a desire to move to Vaccine 3.0 - a new era opened in vaccine research and industry. In part, this article documents "DNA vaccines, criticized to be ineffective in humans, are now under robust clinical trials in human subjects after new electroporation apparatuses were invented" as part of the vaccine 3.0 effort. The Hwasun International Vaccine Forum has shown an interest in discussing DNA vaccine technology with Inovio's scientific arm (Dr. David Weiner) which could be a part of South Korea and Inovio relations in this area. When combined with the ABICS which was discussed previously for addressing the MERS outbreak that occurred in 2015 it is quite possible that South Korea and Inovio could work together to address the vaccine 3.0 initiative. South Korea also has a company called Plumbline which Inovio has a significant shareholder stake in which sells animal vaccine products. Inovio and Plumbline are working on many products together in the animal disease space but some of the more visible efforts are the announcements in 2019 for African Swine fever vaccines and the approval of the swine immune-modulator LifeTide SW5 for use in Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand starting in 2020. Last, South Korea has Geneone Life Sciences which is a company that Inovio partners with frequently for vaccine candidates such as MERS and Zika.

The United States has long documented a desire to have "pharmacy on demand" to minitiarize mobile drug manufacturing. The DARPA partnerships with Inovio for Ebola and the development of the dMab platform appear to be a potential starting point for future consideration of Inovio in this area. In a previous article, I had documented that my guess would be that Inovio would expand upon this effort with the Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3). That speculation turned out to be initially incorrect but as mentioned in the platform section of this article, DARPA has opened up a new opportunity called the "Nucleic Acids On-Demand Worldwide" (NOW) which addresses the same topic and is an addendum to the DARPA P3 platform. To this end, it is expected that Inovio would consider such programs to further the United States interest in this area.

China has been very active in acquiring biopharmaceutical opportunities to bolster China technology to address various health issues. Along those lines, Inovio has partnered with ApolloBio to start with VGX-3100 as part of the China market in addition to other parts of the world. It is probable that there will be further developments with China as Inovio progresses with other products and other platform opportunities. Last, China is the world's largest pork consumer and yet roughly one-quarter of the world's pigs were wiped out last year due to swine flu. As mentioned two paragraphs above Inovio and Plumbline are jointly working on a vaccine for swine flu as well as an immunomodulator for pig meat called Lifetide SW5. The initial market for Lifetide SW5 is for pigs in Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand but the China market presents an opportunity for market entry for the Lifetide SW5 product given pig farm devastation over the past 6 months and given China's demand for pork. It would be very logical for Inovio and Plumbline to jointly address China's efforts to lure pig farmers back to business to make Lifetide SW5 a part of the solution.

Japan has been active with institutional holdings in Inovio recently with investments from Nikko Asset Management and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings. Dr. Kim, CEO of Inovio, mentioned Japan in a recent conference call which could point to further future interest from Japan in Inovio technology.

Partnership opportunities for Inovio

We have already gone over multiple opportunities for Inovio to partner in the platform space. However, there are additional areas where Inovio has the potential to partner. Most of this is speculation but there have been rumors that Regeneron might be interested in licensing the INO-5401 solution for Glioblastoma. Further, there have been indications that Inovio's hepatitis and prostate cancer products could be partnered. Dr. Kim, CEO of Inovio, has mentioned in recent conference calls that he has to be careful about what he says due to ongoing partner talks. However, how solid those partnership talks are a matter of speculation. Some further companies that might show an interest for partnering include AstraZeneca (a current partner that might find further interest after data for MEDI0457 is revealed), Roche (there have been rumors that there could be an interest from Roche again in the area of prostate cancer), Bristol Meyers, Merck, further partnerships with China businesses such as ApolloBio, and others.

Challenges that Inovio faces entering 2020

Inovio has had a history of dilutions when its cash levels reach about $90 million which is where Inovio's cash position is close to now. Dilution is a possibility as we enter 2020 and some might even say that it is probable. The milestone from AstraZeneca in middle 2020 for MEDI0457 should help in this regard but it is also possible that milestone payment may arrive later than desired to maintain cash position and in that case, Inovio may be forced to dilute. Inovio's price per share is low which means that a dilution of a chunk of shares would be needed at these prices to acquire the $70 or so million Inovio would need to operate for 2020 and that is certainly a risk for downward pressure on the stock as we enter 2020. A mitigating factor for this risk is that there are many opportunities for Inovio to partner or license technology or even spin-off Geneos Therapeutics to obtain a better cash position without dilution. That said, there have been similar opportunities in the past and Inovio has chosen to dilute in the past rather than to license to raise funds.

One thing that is different about the fund raise that Inovio performed in 2019 is that it was a convertible senior note creation rather than the typical dilution. The interesting part of that change in how funds were raised is that Inovio has the option of redeeming the notes on March 1, 2022, at reasonable pricing. An investor may speculate that the company may be in good financial shape in 2022 to repurchase the notes and not form a dilution out of that debt. Such financial instruments may be an interesting alternative to dilution as Inovio enters 2020 particularly if Inovio can forecast that it will receive good levels of funding in 2022.

Inovio announced in July 2019 that it intends to "sharpen focus on HPV-related diseases and fast-to-market candidates" with a cut in its workforce by 28% and reducing annual burn rate by 25%. In order to understand this challenge a bit better, it is important to understand how Inovio is organized. Inovio gets its DNA "seeds" or DNA "kernel" from VGXi which Inovio has a significant shareholder stake in. VGXi is a subsidiary of Geneone Life Sciences in South Korea which is a partner for vaccines with Inovio. Inovio gets its vaccine ideas from the Wistar Institute thru the lab of Dr. David Weiner. Meanwhile, Inovio employees perform functions such as design and manufacturing of the delivery devices as well as clinical trial management and also the integration of the vaccine ideas from Wistar into clinical product creation by Inovio. With that understanding of the organization, the 28% workforce cut impacts the latter sentence (design and manufacturing of the vaccine delivery devices, clinical trial management, and integration of vaccine ideas from Wistar into clinical product creation). What is not true, however, is that the 28% workforce cut slows down the creation of vaccine creation ideas because those ideas come from Wistar which had no workforce cuts. So did Inovio really sharpen its focus on HPV-related diseases with this move? That may be what investors want to hear but the truth is likely that delivery device creation and clinical trial management aspects were impacted more so than the vaccine idea arm of Inovio. So the real story may be closer to the "reducing annual burn rate by 25%" than it is for sharpening focus on HPV. In fact, if you study the opportunities of this article Inovio is really broadening its pipeline rather than sharpening its focus.

There could be a further challenge hidden within the Inovio organization which is only visible by reading glassdoor employee reviews. In those reviews, it states that there was a historical challenge with VPs and directors potentially ignoring feedback and constructive criticism from employees doing the work. That culture may have improved recently as Inovio has made significant changes to its VP and directorship but it is unclear to what extent this challenge remains.

Talent retention within Inovio has had a historical challenge which we will present first followed by a brighter side for more recent history which we present in the next paragraph. If we look at scientists who once worked for the vaccine idea creation arm of Inovio under Dr. David Weiner (at Wistar) who then transferred to Inovio to work there has been attrition for several of these talented scientists who have left for other company opportunities seemingly unrelated to Inovio. That attrition is a bit of a disappointment as the future of the company depends on retaining talent developed by the vaccine creation arm at Wistar. On the bright side of talent retention, Wistar itself has done a seemingly excellent job of recruiting and maintaining key talent over the more recent past few years. This growth of new talent can be seen by looking at the new names of scientists added to scientific papers posted to pubmed as well as looking at the awards presented to these new scientists for vaccine ideas presented in this article. There are several on Dr. David Weiner's team at Wistar currently who have excelled in creating some of the vaccine ideas of this article including several of the platform technologies. And to that extent, this is good news for Inovio that younger talent is being trained and are contributing outstanding results. It is now up to Inovio and Wistar to make sure that this younger talent pool is retained.

On January 2nd, 2020 Inovio filed a form 8-K with the SEC related to a roughly $4 million convertible bond subscription agreement with a Korea based institutional investor. That, by itself, is not a surprise. However, what could be a surprise to some investors is that within that form 8-K it was mentioned under item 8.01 that the biologics license application ("BLA") for VGX-3100 was to be delayed 12 to 18 months from its most recent guidance. Inovio previous guidance from 2019 was to file the BLA in 2021. Therefore a 12- to 18-month delay would seem to suggest a BLA filing in 2022 rather than 2021. That additional year of delay could be a potential challenge for Inovio since it would mean that Inovio would need to fund its lead product for an additional 12 to 18 months before getting licensing approval to sell the product. If that delay is true it represents time and money to the company and is a topic that investors should monitor going forward.

Last, investors should be aware that there is litigation between Inovio's "kernel" company (VGXi) and Aldevron. This case could have implications as to how many customers and partners VGXi and Inovio attract. At issue is that VGXi spent two decades developing its technology whereas Aldevron developed its technology in a couple of years which VGXi argues could not have occurred if Aldevron had not stolen VGXi trade secrets thru previous dealings between Aldevron and VGXi plus Aldevron acquiring a former key VGXi employee who knew the trade secrets of VGXi. If VGXi does not win this litigation then Aldevron will be a direct competitor with VGXi in the plasmid space which may open the door for Inovio's competition to choose alternative means of obtaining its solutions which could detract from Inovio's partnership opportunities. On the flip side if VGXi wins the litigation more opportunities may present themselves to Inovio.

Interesting Chart Setup for Inovio

As of January 1st, 2020 Inovio stock price currently trades near the upper trend line of the 10-year chart. Further, Inovio's stock has some momentum after it recently bounced on higher than average volume and snapped out of a 1+ year downtrend channel. The setup is discussed further in my blog entry with conclusion no later than end of March 2020 in likelihood.

Summary

Inovio has many catalysts in 2020 including multiple data readout and platform opportunities. Those opportunities have the potential for further partnerships and priority review vouchers (PRV's).

Inovio also has a set of challenges to overcome as it enters into 2020 in the areas of cash management, employee talent retention, getting the biologics license application for VGX-3100 filed in a timely fashion, and ongoing litigation from an important company to Inovio's success (VGXi).

