Risks Of A Market Correction Significantly Increased

First, we would like to wish everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!

As part of our service to our members, at High Dividend Opportunities we closely monitor both economic and market indicators in order to try as much as possible to predict both short-term and long-term movements of the equity markets. This is one of the most value-added aspects of our service because it allows us to remain fully invested during the secular bull market and to take a defensive position when the risks of a recession increase. We always like to remind our members that keeping the global economy and market conditions in check is more than 50% of the due diligence required to be a successful investor. These market outlooks are usually reserved to our members, however since it will impact most investors, including our followers, we are hereby posting our views for everyone to get prepared.

The Long-Term Outlook for Equities Remains Constructive

As most of our members and followers know, we have been vocal and very bullish on equities since October 2016, right before the U.S. elections. This was a time when investor sentiment was at its lowest in years. We have projected a strong market rally that would last several years.

Needless to mention that many (if not most) analysts and readers were very skeptical about our views on equities, as most were seeing doom and gloom. We continued to share our views projecting that the S&P 500 index will reach above the 3000 level and then the 3200 level.

Let us go back one year and have a look at what equities have achieved

This extremely negative sentiment reemerged in late 2018. Yet again, it appeared to be the point where the world was ending. The Fed had gone from being behind the curve to having raised interest rates too quickly. The slowing US economy alongside trade tensions appeared guaranteed to squash the long bull run. Panic was in the air. From Dec. 5, 2018:

It was hard to find a single optimist and the major banks were happy making calls that suggested another "2008-2009 event" was just around the corner.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) strategists said that they were heading into 2019 bearish on stocks, bonds, and the U.S. dollar, and bullish on commodities and cash.

With wildcards everywhere (trade, geopolitics, deficits, protectionism), we have decided to focus on the macro scenarios that seem most likely and most relevant for equity market performance: (1) More Fed tightening, and (2) an upward bias to volatility,” Savita Subramanian, BofAML’s equity and quant strategist, said in a research note.

Source: CNBC

Source: CNN

We stuck to our views back in December 2018 and January 2019 when we published several reports to our subscribers and also reports on the public site, most notably on Dec. 24, 2018 when the markets were in a deep correction:

Source

More On Our Long-Term View

Looking forward, we remain optimistic on the long-term prospects of the equity markets for several reasons:

Following the aggressive and coordinated quantitative easing by global central bankers in the year 2019, not only have they succeeded to avoid a recession, but they have paved the way for an accelerated economic growth in the years 2020 and 2021. The risks of a recession in the year 2020 and 2021 are very low. We project that Treasury yields in the U.S. will rise, and the 10-year Treasury yields are likely to reach as high as 2.5% by year-end 2020. Still, in the absolute, these are some of the lowest interest rates that we have had in decades. Note that the U.S. Federal Reserve took a decision to leave interest rates on hold through the year 2020, while other central bankers in Europe and Asia are still cutting interest rates to stimulate the economy. Lower interest rates tend to be very supportive to the economy and help drive equity markets higher. Inflation will stay contained for years to come due to global competitiveness and lower population growth. Economic growth is unlikely to overheat. Most equity valuations, except for the technology sector, are not excessive. In fact, there are still pockets of stocks and sectors that are trading at multi-year low valuations. There are no big asset bubbles that would result in a sharp market correction or a bear market.

The bottom line is that the longer-term outlook remains positive for most equity sectors, but as we will explain later in this report, the markets are due for a short-term correction.

The short-term outlook is negative

The reason we track investor sentiment among others is that investor sentiment tends to be inversely related to market performance. While that bull market setup was clear to us as the multiple gauges we measured were worse than what we saw at the 2009 lows (signaling the start of a strong bull market), the current environment is decidedly different. The fear and greed indicator has now gone far into the other extreme.

Source: CNN

One aspect that makes the current sentiment trend more extreme is the amount of time this indicator has spent in the stratosphere. In general, hitting 90 on this index leads to a re-balancing of sentiment and pullbacks to sub 40 levels.

Source: CNN

This time has been different as sentiment continues to stay buoyant at every tiny pullback. Investors kept buying each and every dip.

We use a wide variety of gauges and almost all of them are in sync with this data of market froth. We will go over one indicator below where we show the rate of change in the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) over the last 12 months.

That number stands at 46.2% and has exceeded all readings outside of the beginning of the bull market where we were coming from heavily oversold levels.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Based on this, there are few different aspects we want to cover here.

Sentiment gets bullish in bull markets... duh

While the sentiment is decidedly bullish, this is what happens in a bull market. We have had several bouts of optimism from 666 to 3,250 on the S&P 500 index (SPY). Just selling everything at the first sign of excessive optimism would mean that you would have to miss out on a huge portion of this bull market. Sure, in some cases you would get the chance to buy lower, but many times, it would just grind higher, leaving you with rather uncomfortable choices. So the first and most important aspect is that investors should embrace the fact that sentiment gets bullish in a bull market. While that sounds simple, we have several investors who try and "fade" every tick higher because "everyone is bullish." That's a recipe for disaster. Our position continues to be that this is not the end of the bull market and we have higher targets that need to be hit first.

A short-term correction appears highly probable

Here, I would like to reiterate that our longer-term views on equities remain constructive for the U.S. and some international markets. It's only the short-term outlook of equities that has changed, and that a small market correction is probably near.

We believe that a pullback (5%-10% decline), while not guaranteed, is now moving into the "highly probable" category. We say this in a way that investors can distinguish between certainties and probabilities. Our investing career has taught us that future events are possible or even probable.

While certainties do not exist in the market, it's our job to provide to our members the best of our views. We think a pullback over the next three months is highly probable, and we would like our investors to prepare for this possibility.

Preparation meets opportunity

How does one prepare for a pullback, especially if it may or may not come? Investing is first and foremost a psychological game. How investors feel makes all the difference in the actual outcome for their portfolio. Why so? Well, retail investors tend to buy heavily at the tops when they see their portfolios up 30% plus for the year and sell heavily at the bottom when they feel things will never get better. In other words, they Buy High and Sell Low. This is a very destructive habit as is obvious. A key aspect to mitigating this is knowledge and being prepared.

It's all in your head

The first step here is to accept that corrections are a normal part of any bull market and a necessary event to re-balance sentiment. Furthermore, equities during a long secular market do not go up in a straight line. On average, we tend to see a market correction once every 12 months. This is why we stress that investors should always keep a long-term view and not continuously look at short-term fluctuations.

The acceptance of a market correction should be extended to whatever value your portfolio reads on a given day. If you are extremely attached to that number, whatever that number may be, you are very likely going to get impacted by a market pullback.

Market corrections are defined by a 10% to 20% pullback. We define a pullback of 5% to 10% as a mini-market correction. An ill-prepared investor can see his/her net investments being worth 20% less than they actually are in case of a full-blown correction. If you are not prepared for a market correction and do not take appropriate action, we suggest to go ahead and try this exercise. Reduce your portfolio mentally by 20% and visualize how you would feel if you logged in to your account and saw that. Would that scare you? Would you feel that the world is ending? If so, you are definitely not mentally prepared to be in the market. This kind of mentality is likely to result in selling at bottoms and buying at tops.

To get back to reality, our view is that any market pullback is likely to be shallow and short lived. We expect a 5% to 10% pullback. Assuming a 10% pullback, the portfolio recommended to our investors would be much less impacted, because our recommended model portfolio includes a 40% allocation to the highly defensive category, and here I refer to our preferred stocks, bonds, and quality fixed income CEFs. Many fixed income products tend to have little correlation with the price of equities, and we actually have seen many of our fixed income picks go up in price when the markets pull back. Our recommended model portfolio includes a long list of preferred stocks and bonds that investors can chose from to hedge against volatility. Importantly, if you prepare for the worst, it leaves you in a position to capitalize when everyone is running for the hills.

Best Course of Action

A market correction typically only lasts about four months, and we tend to see a full market recovery four months later. So market corrections are usually a temporary phenomena, and we tend to be back at the same levels 8 months from the start of the market correction. With a view that any market correction is likely to be relatively small, for investors who do not like to trade, riding out any market correction is a perfectly viable option.

For those investors who like to take action, there are several ways to protect and minimize the impact of any market correction on your portfolio. We will be addressing these tactics in more details to our investors (members of High Dividend Opportunities) in more details. These options include:

Re-allocating your portfolio to include more defensive stocks, including preferreds, bonds, and quality high-yield fixed income CEFs. Raise cash by taking partial profits on those positions that have resulted in the highest returns. We definitely do not recommend to sell all of your positions! Taking 20% to 30% off the table by trimming some of your positions would be a good way to hedge. Write covered calls on your existing positions. While many of us do not use covered calls, including myself (Rida Morwa), other HDO experts such a Trapping Value and PendragonY use them. This is why our members have a special chat room for "Options Trading" which can be used as a hedging strategy. Take a defensive action by buying a inverse ETFs such as Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares ETF (SPXS). This is a tricky defensive action because it should only be used after technical analysis confirms that a correction is underway. Taking a position too early in SPXS or TQQQ can result in unnecessary losses. I (Rida Morwa) tend to use this strategy to partially hedge my portfolio. Still, I rarely do it during a bull market. This strategy is best used during a bear market. I will be sharing my trades with our investors if I decide to do so when a market correction happens. Tighten up your buy points and spread your purchases over several months to take advantage of pullbacks. Re-invest your dividends to increase your allocation to high dividend stocks at lower prices. Most importantly, keep a long-term view on your investments. Again, corrections do not last long. Don't panic and sell low!

Again any market pullback at this point is unlikely to be a very deep one. So it's not necessary to take drastic action and sell all your income-producing assets. Our investment group, including myself, consist of income investors and retirees. We all need income in both good and bad times, and this is exactly our plan, no matter how the markets are moving. Many of us depend on the income produced by dividend stocks.

Conclusion

Market returns in the year 2020 are likely to be much lower than those seen in the year 2019. While our long-term target for the S&P 500 index is at the 4000 level, we are likely to see very limited gains in the year 2020. We are negative, and bearish, on technology and high flying stocks with enormous valuations. We also are cautious on the main indices - such as the S&P 500 index (SPY) and the Nasdaq index (QQQ) exactly because of their significant exposure to technology.

On the other hand, we are bullish on several areas of the market and we think 2020 will make us good money. Such areas include the energy sector and several stocks and sectors in the high-yield space, similar to the ones that we are currently recommending to our investors. As our members are aware, we are in the process of increasing exposure to the energy sector with more picks to come soon.

A strong out-performance in the year 2020 will heavily depend on where you place your money and how you time your purchases. While we expect flat or meager gains in the S&P 500 index for the year 2020, a well-positioned portfolio should strongly outperform all market indices, including the S&P 500 index (SPY) and the Nasdaq index (QQQ).

At the same time, we know that it's our relentless discipline that has helped us in good times and bad. Charles Dickens eloquently started A Tale of Two Cities with "It was the best of times; it was the worst of times." Investors need to embrace that phrase as well. The best of times for sentiment usually mark the worst of times for actually investing, and vice versa. Preparing for a market pullback, mentally and by taking action, will leave investor portfolios in a position to capitalize on this continued bull market that awaits us ahead. For those investors who have missed on the big rally or have cash on the sidelines, a market correction will present a good opportunity to pick up high-yield stocks on the cheap to fatten your income in 2020 and beyond. As always, our experienced team and I will remain by your side and continue to guide you to maximize the returns on your savings irrespective of market conditions.

Note: As for my personal strategy (Rida Morwa), for now I plan to raise 20% cash by selling partial positions. My plan is to remain invested with at least 75% of my investment funds. We wrote this post so that our members and followers have time to take action. We will also keep our investors up to date on the best time to pick up high dividend stocks on the cheap. More details of our plan of action will be exclusively available to our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.