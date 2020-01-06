Passive Investment Funds Will Continue To Outperform Actively Managed Funds

Furthermore, the evolution of the "new" Modern Corporation has also contributed in many ways to the stable and sustained performance of many bigger, tech related companies.

One argument in favor of passive investment funds has been the stance of Fed's monetary policy, and resultant steady growth of the economy which produced higher and higher stock prices.

The past decade or so, passive investment vehicles have drawn lots and lots of money away from actively managed funds.

Robin Wigglesworth reports in the Financial Times “active US equity funds” suffered “about $1 trillion of investor withdrawals over the past decade.”

Last year, 2019, does not look like it will be a winner for these funds.

Mr. Wigglesworth continues, “ Bank of America estimated in December that less than a third of stockpickers were ahead of their benchmarks, which would be one of the worst annual performances on record.”

And, yet the stock market had one of its best years in recent memory.

Passive investing will continue to expand relative to active investment. I believe that this will be the case, going forward, and not just because of the reasons Mr. Wigglesworth gives in his article.

To me, the most important information in the Wigglesworth article is his reference to research conducted by Hendrik Bessembinder, a professor at Arizona State University, who found that “the best-performing 4 percent of listed companies account for the entire net gain of the US stock market since 1926, with the rest collectively only matching the returns that could have been found in dowdy Treasury bills.”

Over the past decade, the decade, as mentioned above, that saw a $1 trillion in funds withdrawn from active investment funds, market performance has very definitely been dominated by a small number of companies although, in general, almost the whole stock market has been on an upward trajectory.

Some of this has been the result of the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve System. Former Fed Chair, Ben Bernanke, set out to create a wealth effect in the stock market so as to produce a sustained rise in consumption expenditures in order to underwrite the economic expansion. This has accounted for the general rise in the stock market over this time. I have often written about this effect over the past ten years.

But, this foundational support for the stock market magnified the behavior that Mr. Bessembinder identified in his basic research.

In essence, the stock market, over the past ten years, has been dominated by a relatively small percentage of stocks with the major upward force coming from what is referred to as "big tech."

The overall impact, however, must take several things into consideration.

Federal Reserve policy has provided the foundation for the steady upward movement in the stock market. The economy is in its tenth year of expansion and, yes, the compound annual rate of growth for this entire period has only been about 2.2 percent, but a lot more is happening behind these measurements that impact stock prices and these will continue to impact where the market returns are and where investors can get their best rewards.

For one, the United States economy has changed.

More and more evidence is coming out that there is a lot more happening to the economy than is picked up in the aggregate measures of economic performance that we now report.

As I discuss in a recent post, the economy is becoming more and more dependent upon human capital and the investment in intellectual property and is relatively less dependent upon physical capital and the investment in plant and equipment. Furthermore, building product platforms and networks have created an environment in which scale has become an almost overwhelming factor in the growth of the “new” Modern Corporation.

With intellectual capital as the building block of this era, time pacing has become a much more prevalent tool of business management. Companies use time pacing to bring new “capital” and new investment to their operations based upon the passage of time and not on when a new round of physical capital is needed. Thus, you don’t have the cyclical swings.

Then with so much more of business being connected by means of platforms and networks, more and more companies are in closer touch with their customers and suppliers, etc., and therefore are not subject to some of the swings in markets that they once were.

Added to this is the speed at which innovation takes place today and the need to constantly be “on top” of things. In this environment, one can’t wait to see what is going to happen. One must act, but the acting tends to be more incremental.

But, as I wrote in the post just cited above, there is so much more going on.

“Progress is a historical fact. The numbers show that over the past seven decades humans have become (on average) longer-lived, healthier, safer, richer, freer, fairer, happier, and smarter, not just in the west but worldwide.”

“But, these advancements do not get measured in our aggregate economic numbers.”

They do get measured in how companies perform and how companies perform gets translated into stock prices, and stock prices get aggregated into stock portfolios and stock market indexes.

And, the dominate performers, as Mr. Bessembinder argued, tend to dominate the markets, especially today as a lot of the dominate performers are able to reached a scale that could not be imagined before.

One final point that I would like to add to this discussion. So many of the new, dominate companies generate lots and lots of cash so that these companies develop skills in financial engineering in a way never experienced before.

With all this cash, these firms don’t really have to rely on banks or financial markets for funding investments, either physical or intellectual.

That is, many of the high performers of today can expand when they want to and, given the focus on “time pacing” mentioned above, they can continuously come to market avoiding the kinds of swings that major firms used to face in the past.

All these factors have contributed to the sustained upward movement of the stock market over the past decade. Passive investment vehicles have provided better returns with less risk than actively managed funds.

Markets have gone up and up and up. Of course, there has been some minor corrections, but, these have been minor and have not produced conditions that favor actively managed funds.

I do not see this environment changing any time soon. Therefore, I expect that investor funds will continue to flow into the passively managed portfolios from the more actively managed ones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.