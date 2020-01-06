Why Cracker Barrel Isn't Worth Your Time (Or Money)

Image source

Seemingly ubiquitous restaurant and retail chain Cracker Barrel (CBRL) has seen its stock spend the last few years bouncing around, but not making any sort of meaningful progress. Indeed, as we can see below, shares are beginning 2020 in almost exactly the same place they began 2018, highlighting the futility of owning the stock over this period. Cracker Barrel has tried to stay relevant with menu enhancements and it remains very popular with high profit margins. However, the stock is pricing in a large measure of growth at this point, growth that I don't believe is coming. To that end, I think now is an opportune time to unload Cracker Barrel if you own it and wait for a pullback to repurchase.

Maturity brings slower growth

Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time and its scale is already huge. It operates 660 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states, plus the much smaller Holler & Dash and Maple Street Biscuit Company chains. It produces more than $3 billion in annual revenue, so it is a very large restaurant chain. However, with that size and scale comes the added difficulty of moving the needle on top line growth. As we can see below, with revenue charted in millions of dollars, that is exactly what Cracker Barrel has run into.

Revenue growth was just 2% in fiscal 2016, flat the next year, followed by a 4% gain, and then a year of just 1% growth in fiscal 2019. These are not good numbers if your aim is to own a growth stock because Cracker Barrel isn't - and won't be - one of those.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, for example, revenue was up 2.1% on a 2.1% gain in comparable sales. Average check was up 3.6%, but that was partially offset by a 1.5% decline in traffic. While the gain in average check is nice, the fact that traffic declined isn't. We've seen a lot of restaurants in recent quarters report negative traffic growth, and it is concerning for investors given prices can only be raised so much. At some point, you need people in the stores. Cracker Barrel is able to overcome with check increases for now, but it is something to keep an eye on in the coming quarters.

In addition, the retail stores produced a -0.9% comparable sales number for FQ1, so that didn't help the cause, offsetting some of the gain made by the food business.

Even with the strong gain in average check, revenue growth was just 2%, so it isn't like the company has some massive growth catalyst coming. Cracker Barrel purchased Maple Street Biscuit Company recently with plans to convert all of its Holler & Dash locations to Maple Street locations, specifically because management knows Cracker Barrel itself is not the path to growth. I like the willingness to purchase a concept that works and scale it, but keep in mind that Cracker Barrel will continue to be the overwhelming majority of revenue, so progress - if any - will be slightly on a consolidated basis.

Analysts see the Maple Street acquisition adding a couple of percentage points of growth for this fiscal year and next, with Cracker Barrel expected to hit ~4% top-line expansion for both years. However, after that, growth should return to more normalized levels lower than that, as the acquisition and the converted Holler & Dash stores become part of the comparable base. The point being that Cracker Barrel will see a small blip higher in growth, but that's probably it.

Cracker Barrel has always enjoyed strong profit margins, as we can see below, with gross margins, SG&A costs, and resulting operating margins from the past five fiscal years.

Gross margins have ticked higher over time, but so have SG&A costs, outpacing the gains in gross margins of late. That has seen operating margins decline from 11% of revenue in fiscal 2017 to 9% last year. While 9% is still a decent showing for a restaurant/retail combination, it is a significant departure from 11%, which has the obvious impact of producing an EPS growth headwind.

Margins for FQ1 were fractionally higher than the same period a year ago, so it appears Cracker Barrel may have to stop the bleeding in terms of profitability. However, with a nearly-4% gain in average check, one would expect the company to see some margin leverage. That, however, wasn't the case and I think it highlights the low-growth situation Cracker Barrel finds itself in today.

The problem is that commodity prices continue to rise steadily for all restaurant operators and ditto with respect to hourly wages. These pressures are being felt by every player in the sector, but that doesn't make it less impactful for Cracker Barrel.

Despite my groaning about a lack of growth, Cracker Barrel has a lot going for it when it comes to capital returns. Below, we can see the company's spending on dividends for the past five fiscal years in millions of dollars.

The company spends well in excess of $100 million annually on the regular quarterly dividend, which is currently yielding a strong 3.3%, and nearly the same amount on special dividends. The special dividend has been at least $3 per share every year since 2015, so the total yield has generally been around 5% or so. Depending upon what the company comes up with for its special dividend this year, we should see a similar total yield, considering where the quarterly dividend is today at $5.20 per share. That is a robust level of income for any stock, and Cracker Barrel deserves credit where it is due.

Capital returns aren't enough

Despite the warm and fuzzy feelings, one gets when considering a ~5% total yield, Cracker Barrel looks like a sell to me. We've established that store growth and comparable sales growth won't be any sort of meaningful catalyst for growth in the coming years. In addition, while it has plans to scale Maple Street over time, it will be many years before that chain is anything but a tiny sliver of overall revenue.

With weak revenue growth prospects and margins that have stagnated at lower levels, there isn't a lot to fuel growth. Indeed, below, we can see that I'm not the only one that thinks this to be the case.

The analyst community has the company hitting close to $9.60 in EPS for this year and next year, followed by a decline into fiscal 2022. I'm not sure I agree with the marked drop into 2022, as I think Cracker Barrel can at least maintain ~$9.50 in EPS as Maple Street begins to scale. However, I'm certainly not bullish and I think there is a distinct possibility that EPS will have peaked by the end of fiscal 2021.

With weak revenue growth prospects and margins that are suffering from strong headwinds (labor and commodity costs, respectively), I have a hard time being bullish. The yield is superb, provided we get another special dividend of $3 or so, but the valuation is too steep for a company with essentially no growth.

At 16 times earnings, I'd expect Cracker Barrel to have some semblance of growth, but it doesn't, and I, therefore, believe it should trade for a lower multiple. For that reason, and despite the yield, I think it is a sell and if you really want to own it, you can buy it lower.

