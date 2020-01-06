Fortinet: Near-Term Risk Overview

Source: The Voyantist

A robust risk analysis framework can help investors understand a sector, subsector, cohort, and peer group of stocks. I will be sharing a risk framework for assessing Fortinet's (FTNT) risk. At the end of the exercise, we will have a better handle on how to calibrate our risk appetite when buying shares of Fortinet in 2020.

The bionic framework above highlights the four risk factors that you need to examine before investing in a security. The analysis of the risk factors can help investors calibrate their risk appetite while improving their response and strategies to changes in price action.

The four are regulators, investors, consumers, and management. They are all carbon-based lifeforms, including yourself.

Investors

Investors play a significant role in the risk profile of a business. There is a saying that talent is evenly distributed while opportunity isn't. Nothing puts the role of investors in a stronger perspective more than this saying. Starting from early-stage funding to post IPO valuation, investors decide how much financing (valuation multiple) a company should receive. Even if management is firing on all cylinders, if investors aren't convinced about the direction of a business, value creation and sustainability will be tough. The most significant tools I deploy towards understanding investors' sentiment are the daily standard deviation in returns and the value at risk. As always, a sound risk analysis is best performed on a peer of highly correlated stocks since they attract investors, talents, regulators, and consumers with a higher correlation in real life preferences and biases.

In the case of Fortinet, the VaR and daily standard deviation in returns indicate that investors have been more confident in their conviction towards holding the stock compared to its peers. Also, the little variance in daily return volatility and VaR indicates Fortinet attracted investors with a similar risk appetite alongside its peers. The only outlier in the analysis is Check Point Software (CHKP). This is because its talent and management blend is tilted towards the EMEA region.

Going forward, investors have a tough stock market to beat this year, given that 2019 was a great market for stocks. Also, the rise of cloud plays like Zscaler (ZS), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Okta (OKTA) mean tougher competition for incremental market share. Therefore, I expect more volatility in 2020 when you throw in the risk of another SaaS correction.

Consumers

The second element is the consumers. Consumers determine the amount of growth and market share a company can capture. This is where they exercise the most power, whether B2B or B2C. A strong record of quarterly revenue growth suggests strong demand and consumer affinity for a brand. This is often driven by the company deploying a great product, investments in marketing and sales activities, or urgency in demand. In the case of Fortinet, the fear of getting breached or hacked by bad actors has created a strong demand for its products. This, coupled with the superior capabilities of its products, has driven strong demand over the years. If the industry dynamics in the cybersecurity space doesn't change, Fortinet will continue to enjoy subdued consumer-driven risk sentiments. Though, as explained in the investors' section, consumers now have the upper hand as they have more options to choose from. SMBs can easily make the switch to a cloud model with cost-competitive small players who are hungry for market share since the bulk of their workload doesn't require massive on-prem data centers or hardware infrastructure. As a result, I expect 2020 to be a year of more sales and marketing spend to gain market share.

Management

Management is the pivot upon which other risk factors rest. Management's ability to manage the expectations of investors, consumers, regulators, competitors, and suppliers can make or mar any business. Also, management's approach to capital allocation determines how fast and how big value will be unlocked. In the case of Fortinet, management was initially focused on product value proposition. This has led to its high rank on third-party product evaluation sites like Gartner and NSS. The idea is that if we focus on optimizing our products, eventually, everyone will realize that we are the best player out there. Fortinet's second place by revenue in the firewall market has been achieved due to this strategy. However, excessive focus on products isn't enough.

Creating a great brand has a magical effect on investors. It sends the word out there that management believes it has the best sales and marketing team to fight for market share. Investors, in turn, reward these companies with a lofty valuation multiple. Essentially, valuation leads growth because investors kept faith in management. If management outperforms, everyone is handsomely rewarded. In terms of managing expectations, Fortinet has improved its ability to forecast its future growth and earnings. Also, management has succeeded in unlocking value by a balanced pursuit of growing and profitability. ROIC has improved drastically, and the company has made strategic acquisitions to expand its reach and capabilities. This has filtered into its brand advantage, and it has driven its benefits from the network effect as it can drive more value from its offerings by taking advantage of data and ML models specific to its platform to make better decisions for its customers.

Going forward, management's capital allocation savvy will be tested. There will be a bifurcation between maximizing shareholder return and investing to win the cloud and IoT space given the rise of cloud security plays. It will be important that management is ahead of the narrative when a soft quarter of heavy investment for future returns is interpreted as signs of slowing growth. Palo Alto's management is brilliant at doing this, and I expect Fortinet to follow suit.

Macro/Regulators

This rears its head in the form of trade wars, tariffs, data privacy laws, industry-specific regulations, and global business growth. Management often has little say in this. Most SaaS companies manage to evade inter-country trade wars since they don't ship physical products or source for raw materials from affected countries. However, data privacy risks sit with them. The cybersecurity market is sensitive to data privacy risks. It's bad PR to learn that a cyber play spilled your data. Though it's also a tailwind for them as companies need their services to stay compliant to the latest data privacy standards and laws. In the absence of a global downturn in business sentiment, this area has been a benign risk factor for Fortinet. As the Sharpe Ratio above indicates, Fortinet has fared better than its competitors. While past performance is no predictor of future success, the data gives us an excellent understanding of the correlation between the macro environment and Fortinet's performance with the conclusion that a favorable macro risk factor gives management the laxity to maximize total shareholder returns regardless of the level of competition in the cybersecurity space.

Conclusion

All carbon-based lifeforms have contributed favorably to Fortinet's risk posture in the past three years. Consumers have ramped up demand, management has hit its growth and profitability target, investors have lowered their risk premium while regulators have not found a reason to pick a fight with the company.

Also, Fortinet has been able to dilute its risk factors due to its rapid market share acquisition success. This has led to immense benefits from the networking effect and its brand. In the absence of a shift in the market landscape, Fortinet will continue to have relatively lower risk factors compared to its competitors. The biggest risk factor will come from management's ability to put competitors in check while communicating the impact of investments in SDN and cloud security to investors. If the narrative is positively digested, 2020 will be a great year for Fortinet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.