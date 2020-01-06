Archer Daniels Midland: May Not Want To Plough Into This One Right Now

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is a good example of a quality holding that is nonetheless not a stock that can be bought at any time for any price. Right now is not a propitious time to purchase this dominant farm products firm, and I will explain why I believe this below.

It is not that I think that Archer Daniels Midland is an inferior company. On the contrary, this is one of the best companies in the world. From its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, Archer Daniels Midland operates 450 crop procurement locations, 330 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 62 innovation centers and the best crop transportation network in the world. It operates in 200 countries and its facilities are staffed by a workforce of over 40,000 employees. It is the foremost origination company globally, the largest corn processor globally, and the most diversified oilseeds company globally. Its size, scale, and global presence provides it with high margins and also place high barriers to entry from prospective competitors.

This competitive advantage may leave one questioning the less-than-linear nature of the revenue and net income figures which Archer Daniels Midland has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 81.31 billion 2.25 billion 2015 67.64 billion 1.85 billion 2016 62.42 billion 1.28 billion 2017 60.84 billion 1.6 billion 2018 64.3 billion 1.81 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Archer Daniels Midland's investor relations page.

The quarterly figures reported thus far in the present financial year do little to alleviate such concerns.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 15.31 billion 233 million Q2 16.3 billion 235 million Q3 16.71 billion 407 million Total 48.32 billion 875 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Archer Daniels Midland's investor relations page.

However, what must be borne in mind when looking at such figures is two factors: first, the cyclical nature of crops; and second, the numerous acquisitions and divestments in which Archer Daniels Midland has been engaged over the past few years. Acquisitions such as the Harrell Nut Company in October 2014, the Eatem Foods Company in October 2015, and Caterina Foods in September 2016 have been made to improve growth prospects, and divestments of low-growth subsidiaries such as Brazil Sugar in May 2016 and Bolivia Oilseeds in December 2017 serve the same purpose.

Such ongoing focus on improving growth, in tandem with cost-cutting measures, has ensured that Archer Daniels Midland can report a strong balance sheet to its shareholders. Long-term debt of $8.28 billion is dwarfed by a net worth of $18.94 billion, and total current liabilities of $12.02 billion is dwarfed by total current assets of $19.18 billion, cash-on-hand worth $932 million, short-term investments worth $26 million, and total accounts receivable of $4.7 billion.

With a 43-year record of paying consecutively rising dividends, farm products firm Archer Daniels Midland easily qualifies as a Dividend Aristocrat. Image provided by Income Investor.

Small wonder that Archer Daniels Midland has been able to sustain its record of rewarding shareholders with consecutively rising dividends, a record which stretches back 43 years - making Archer Daniels Midland a Dividend Aristocrat. With a tolerable payout ratio of 65.60%, there is little reason to doubt that Archer Daniels Midland will be able to sustain this record going forward. What there is plenty of reason to doubt at present is whether or not Archer Daniels Midland is worth investing in right now.

Currently, Archer Daniels Midland is trading at $46.02 per share, just shy of its 52-week high. Image provided by FinViz.

It may seem strange to question the validity of Archer Daniels Midland as a prospective investment, given all that has been outlined hitherto - the dominant market position and global presence, the focus on growth guiding acquisitions and divestments, the excellent balance sheet, the superlative dividend record - given all of that, Archer Daniels Midland seems like an easy pick. However, it seems that this is the prevailing market sentiment, given that the share price has been bid up to $46.02, just 2.50% below its 52-week high of $47.20.

This brings to light the question of valuation. After all, if you invest in a stock which is trading above fair value, you potentially get lower total return over the long-haul. Even if your holding period is forever, unless you are a genuine fortune-teller, there is no telling if circumstances arise in the future which may necessitate a sale. Consequently, paying more for an investment than what it is intrinsically worth is never a good idea.

At present, with a share price of $46.02, Archer Daniels Midland is trading with a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, which is considerably higher than the five-year average P/E of 15.67. The question of fair value must therefore be answered. In doing this, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.49 (22.41 / 15 = 1.49) and then divide this valuation ratio by the current share price to get a first estimate for fair value of $30.89 (46.02 / 1.49 = 30.89).

Next, I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.43 (22.41 / 15.67 = 1.43) and divide this valuation ratio by the current share price to get a second estimate for fair value of $32.18 (46.02 / 1.43 = 32.18). Then I divide the five-year average dividend yield of 2.85% by the current dividend yield of 3.04% to get a valuation ratio of 0.94 (2.85 / 3.04 = 0.94) and divide this valuation ratio by the current share price to get a third estimate for fair value of $48.96 (46.02 / 0.94 = 48.96).

Finally, I average these three estimates for fair value to get a final figure for fair value of $37.34 (30.89 + 32.18 + 48.96 / 3 = 37.34). On this basis, the stock is overvalued by 23%. Paying 23% above fair value for a stock is not a course of action I can recommend, even for a top-tier stock such as Archer Daniels Midland. Consequently, it is certainly a hold, but at present it is not a buy.

