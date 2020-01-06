Ford: Perfect Dividend Stock For Thick-Skinned Investors

I consider sustainable capital gains to be very unlikely but expect dividend payments to be safe if the economy does not significantly worsen going forward.

I have written a number of articles covering monthly sales reports from the automotive giant Ford Motors (F) in the past. I quit doing that in 2018 as I think it did not have any value. Neither did Ford as the company quit publishing monthly sales reports. That said, Ford has been in a very tough spot since 2014. Total automotive sales are weakening and low expectations more than offset the company's strong SUV and truck performance. Nonetheless, I think investors who don't mind consumer risks might like this dividend stock. The dividend is safe, valuations are low and sales continue to do relatively well. The only problem is the lack of upside potential as investors are unwilling to give automotive stocks a higher valuation.

Source: Ford

Ford's Focus On Customers And Investors

Normally, this is the part where I briefly introduce a dividend company by explaining what the company does. I even do it when a company is well-known. In this case, I was very close to skipping this part as I think pretty much everyone knows that Ford is a producer of cars and trucks.

According to the most recent data From WorldAtlas, Ford is the fifth largest automotive company in the world with a production volume of 6.4 million vehicles in 2017. This makes the company the second-largest producer in the US with sales volume lagging a bit less than 500 million units behind General Motors (GM).

That said, this data is two years old and the fact that Ford is not the world's biggest producer does not mean anything. What matters is that its product portfolio is still excellent. In 2018, the company produced more than 900,000 F-150 models, making it the most successful vehicle of 2018 with a sales volume almost double that of the number 2 in that list (Dodge Ram). The two other models in that list are the Escape (#12) and the Explorer (#13).

Besides that, what I care most about is the company's value creation. Selling successful trucks is one thing, but generating value for shareholders is another story. Ford aims to use capital as efficiently as possible while maintaining a solid balance sheet to generate strong free cash flow, growth, and increasing margins.

Source: Ford Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

As these goals could be the goal of pretty much every company in the world, it makes sense to look at some of the results as Ford is doing a pretty good job satisfying shareholders.

Operating Cash Flow Is Doing Very Well

It's all about cash flow, dividends, margins, and economic growth. The factor, operating cash flow, is doing quite well despite being in a downtrend since 2016. The company has generated free cash flow worth $16.1 billion over the past four quarters. This is still one of the highest levels of the decade and 10% of net income (also on a TTM basis). This is the highest value since the start of the century and good news for everyone holding this stock because of its dividend.

Data by YCharts

On a GAAP basis, the company has generated operating cash flow worth $14.7 billion in the first three quarters of 2019. This is up 7.9% compared to the same period in 2018. This happens while GAAP net income is down 53.9% to $1.8 billion. During the first three quarters, Ford paid dividends worth $1.8 billion and bought back shares worth $237 million. Although these buybacks were up 44.5%, the volume is still too small to make a difference, and I will, therefore, only focus on dividends. Personally, I do not care too much about the company's focus on dividends instead of buybacks. I think it suits the company as this auto manufacturer has had a focus on dividends from the very start. Investors looking for share buybacks know they will have to look for other stocks.

That said, we are in a period of very high payout rates. The dividends I just mentioned are worth almost 15% of operating cash flow. This has been the case since 2015 and is the highest value of the current century. Note that the values below are negative as dividends paid are a negative value on the cash flow statement. -0.148, therefore, means that the current payout rate is at 14.8% of operating cash flow (repurchases excluded).

Data by YCharts

Now, let's move over to another important part.

The Balance Sheet Isn't Great, But It Does The Job

First of all, the balance sheet is nothing to get too excited about. Debt levels are high but not at unsustainable levels. First of all, the company has a current ratio of 1.17. This is slightly down from 1.20 in the prior year but still 17% above what can be considered a safe number of 1.00. The company has cash worth $20.5 billion, which technically would (almost) be enough to pay off short-term payables worth $22.2 billion.

Total assets are worth $258.2 billion. 40.6% of total assets are receivables from Ford Credit. This includes $51.2 billion short-term receivables as well as $53.5 billion long-term receivables. Net property assets are actually worth just 13.7% of total assets. So far, it makes sense as automotive companies, in general, are highly dependent on car financing like leases or extended loans up to 72 months or sometimes even longer.

What bothers me a tiny bit is that liabilities are high as well. Total liabilities are currently valued at $222.8 billion. This is up 1% from the prior year and outperforming asset growth by 40 basis points. Anyhow, slightly more than half of it is due to long-term debt. The company's total long-term debt has risen sharply over the past couple of years, breaching $150 billion in 2018. Nonetheless, total asset growth has outperformed liabilities as the company's total liabilities-to-assets ratio has fallen to a multi-year low of 0.86.

Data by YCharts

At this point, it seems we are once again at a deleveraging point like the one we saw shortly before the recession of 2008 started. The company started a somewhat sudden but rapid deleveraging cycle resulting in a long-term debt reduction of more than $60 billion. This leverage cycle started again in 2011/2012 when the US consumer really started to bottom.

I believe the current deleveraging cycle will continue as we are facing a few pretty bad macroeconomic numbers.

This Is The Part That Requires A Thick Skin (Macro)

As we just discussed the huge (but expected) debt load backed by high receivables from financing activities, we are facing two difficulties going forward. In this case, both are connected to a weak automotive market/consumer. First of all, lower sales and lower operating cash flow as a result of lower sales. The second point is pressure on receivables. Or to put it differently: customer credit quality.

Unfortunately, in September of 2019, Moody's did what every CFO fears the most. The rating agency cut the company's rating from Baa3 to Ba1. This means it does not regard Ford's credit quality as investment-grade debt anymore and could make borrowing more difficult as especially large credit providers are looking for investment-grade investment opportunities (generally speaking).

Source: CNBC

This is due to a likely more expensive than anticipated turnaround which could cost up to $11 billion and last throughout 2020/2021. Below is a part from the article.

The ratings service said Ford's outlook remains stable, but its cash flow and profit margins are below expectations and the performance of peer companies in the auto industry. "These measures are likely to remain weak through the 2020/2021 period including a lengthy period of negative cash flow from the restructuring programs," Moody's Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance Bruce Clark wrote in a note to investors Monday.

If these problems are indeed due to the restructuring, I think we can and should expect a higher credit rating in about 2 to 3 years if the company is indeed able to executive well. What bothers me at the moment is the rising number of delinquencies with regard to auto credit.

Starting a few months ago, S&P Global (among others) reported a soaring number of 90+ days delinquencies. At this point, we are roughly 50 basis points away from hitting 2010-peak levels. Interestingly enough, we are seeing a lot of similarities between the graph below and key consumer data. For example, the retail ETF (XRT) has gone sideways since 2015 and even Ford's stock price peaked in 2014.

Source: S&P Global

I am mentioning this because this graph is the core of automotive expectations. See, in 2010, when the graph above peaked, Ford and its peers started to leverage their business again as the consumer was stabilizing along with the economy and ready to buy cars/trucks again. This hype peaked in 2014 along with the economy. Fortunately, for the economy, momentum returned in 2016 while credit quality further deteriorated. This has resulted in Ford selling a record number of trucks but a very low valuation as traders were simply not betting on a renewed (what I like to call) 'consumer cycle'.

Below, you see this 'consumer cycle' displayed by the total number of vehicles sold. Total sales peaked in 2015, which at this point, should not surprise anyone. And just to talk about valuation again, as long as this sales trend is sideways, we are dealing with a company (in this case Ford), that performs well and is able to generate income. However, it is not subject to speculation of a stronger consumer and is, therefore, trading at just 7.2x next year's earnings.

Note that despite all of this bad news, Ford's credit continues to be in a good place. LTR (loss-to-receivables) rose from 0.39% in Q2 of 2019 to 0.51% in Q3 of 2019. Nonetheless, the trend continues to be sideways and saying the trend is up would be solely based on the assumption that the Q3 increase will follow the broader trend of the industry as the S&P Global chart displayed so well.

Source: Ford Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Before I move over, I need to show you another piece of bad news. The just released ISM manufacturing index showed another decline to 47.2. This is a new cycle-low and at 2009 levels. Unfortunately, this means that key economic numbers that have supported the economy so well are weakening as well. For example, the number of businesses that report lower employment. This number is currently at a multi-year high and one of the many indicators showing that the economy is developing serious cracks.

Source: Twitter (@EPBResearch)

Personally, I have been on top of this slowing trend since 2018 and have called for a growth bottom in Q1 of 2020. However, this does not mean that credit quality is about to improve, and in all honesty, I doubt this will turn the delinquency trend around. I just hope it is enough to keep sales up as margins have been in a downtrend for many years. Entering a scenario of both falling sales and lower margins could do serious damage to the bottom line.

Data by YCharts

With that said, I think the dividend is relatively safe for the time being. Yes, the dividend is at one of the highest levels of the century and the stock price is a mess, but things could be a lot worse. Ford continues to be in a tricky situation. Vehicle sales are weak, credit quality is worsening, and the general long-term outlook of the automotive industry is uncertain. Nonetheless, I think the dividend will be kept stable for the time being and we might even get a credit upgrade in 2022.

Data by YCharts

So, as we get closer to the end of the article, I think this is a very good stock for thick-skinned dividend investors. You get a very high dividend and are buying into a stock that has a declining automotive industry largely priced in as the stock has anticipated the current troubles since 2015. However, keep in mind that quick and sustainable capital gains are very unlikely and a further deterioration of the US consumer will almost certainly hurt the stock price.

And speaking of expectations, below you can see a comparison between the Ford stock price (black line) and the ratio between retail stocks (XRT) and long-term government bonds (TLT). I started using this indicator two years ago as it turned out to be a very good indicator for high-ticket consumer item stocks like Ford. As long as this ratio refrains from breaking down, I am fairly certain Ford's stock price will remain somewhat stable as well. Meaning we won't get the ugly breakdown bears have been waiting for since 2015.

Source: TradingView

Takeaway

Ford is an incredibly tricky stock. The company is doing relatively well as sales and customer credit quality are holding up well in a difficult market environment. Nonetheless, this is not the right stock if you are looking for quick capital gains. Ford is a different stock and should be treated that way. I quit analyzing monthly sales reports a while ago as this is a long-term stock only. Investors are unwilling to bet on a sustainable consumer recovery, resulting in a low valuation for Ford. The good news is that this won't ruin the fun for dividend investors as the company is likely to continue to pay a high dividend going forward. I do not expect steep cuts despite the troubles surrounding the company's turnaround measures. I even expect the stock price to somewhat stabilize at current prices on the mid-term.

Long story short, if you are looking for dividends and don't mind having to wait (a long time) for sustainable capital gains while having to deal with elevated market risks, I think Ford is the perfect stock. Adding to that, keep your position small if you are buying. There are plenty of stocks with a good yield and more upside risk. Adding Ford is certainly no mistake, but going overweight Ford might be too much risk.

