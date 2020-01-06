Puma Biotechnology: Finding Bullish Indications At The End Of 2019

At first glance, the company Q3 numbers were disappointing, however, the commercial numbers reveal some critical information that could stop the high discontinuation rate for NERLYNX.

Puma Biotechnology had a rough 2019 and the stock continues to be undervalued going into 2020. I have found several reasons why investors should be bullish at these current prices.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) reported $53.5M in product revenue for the third quarter of 2019, which was a 0.6% decline from the $53.8M in Q2. I was expecting an evisceration of the share price and strong tax-selling event leaving 2019. Remarkably, the market eventually found some positive notes and the stock ascended off its 52-week lows. Recently, PBYI has been trading sideways into 2020 but I believe this is a calm before the (positive) storm. After rereading the company’s ER and listening to the earnings call, I have found some bullish indicators for Puma investors that could trigger a resurgence in the share price.

I intend on presenting some of these bullish indicators and why investors should have some optimism as we head into 2020.

Licensing

In July, the company announced that Puma’s Canadian partner, Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF), received marketing authorization for NERLYNX. In Latin America, Pint Pharma, received approval in Argentina for NERLYNX. In Greater China, CANbridge, received approval for NERLYNX in Hong Kong. Puma will receive royalties on NERLYNX sales in those territories once it is on the market. Recently, Specialised Therapeutics received approval for NERLYNX in Singapore, and Pierre Fabre amended their agreement with Puma to cover parts of Africa.

Figure 1: Puma Partnerships (Source: PBYI)

In collaboration with Puma licensing partners, the company also anticipates announcing additional regulatory decisions on NERLYNX in additional countries outside of the United States and Europe in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020. Pierre Fabre was supposed to have launched NERLYNX in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Austria at some point in Q4 but I have yet to see any updates.

Pipeline Catalysts

Back in June of 2019, Puma filed a sNDA for NERLYNX for the treatment of third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. The sNDA was accepted with an expected PDUFA date in June (Figure 1).

Figure 2: Puma Pipeline (Source: PBYI)

Puma’s ongoing SUMMIT basket trial of NERLYNX in HER2-mutated cancers has shown some interesting results thus far.

Figure 3: SUMMIT Trial Design (Source: PBYI)

Efficacy results for the NERLYNX in combination with trastuzumab and fulvestrant arm showed that 53% of patients experienced a confirmed objective response and 59% experienced a confirmed complete response or partial response or stable disease for at least 24 weeks. In addition, the company reported the median progression-free survival was 9.8 months. The interim safety results of the study presented that 36% of patients reported grade III diarrhea but no patient permanently discontinued NERLYNX as a result of diarrhea.

Puma is looking to schedule pre-NDA meetings with the FDA to deliberate on an accelerated approval for NERLYNX monotherapy in HER2 mutated cervical cancer and ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that has a HER2 mutation. Puma expects these meetings will occur at some point between Q4 of 2020 and Q2 of 2021.

Overall, the company’s pipeline should provide several major catalysts in 2020 and 2021. I expect the stock to experience some level of “PDUFA run-up” going into April and potentially a return to the $11 handle. Unfortunately, we don’t have a specific PDUFA date, so I am going to just pencil in the third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer PDUFA for some point in April. I don’t expect an approval to double the share price, but it should inject some bullish momentum into the ticker and trigger some positive upgrades from Street analysts.

Controlling OpEx

Another bullish indicator is the fact the company anticipates that its R&D expenses should be cut as the ExteNET trial, NALA trial, and CONTROL trials are coming/come to an end. At one point in time, these three trials made up about 25% of Puma’s R&D budget. This cut in R&D will allow the company to continue forward with the HER-Seq and SUMMIT expansions without increasing cash burn.

Admittedly, this is mostly due to timing but it is critical for investors to recognize the company is not going to be incinerating cash despite conducting numerous clinical trials.

Pending Commercial Progress?

Puma did record a 0.6% decline in net product revenue in Q3 despite new prescriptions grew 4%.

Figure 4: Quarterly Revenues (Source: PBYI)

The company believes that patient discontinuations are occurring early in the treatment course which greatly decreases the potential revenue per patient. Unfortunately, NERLYNX’s label only contains data from the loperamide-alone arm of control, which had a 44.5% discontinuation rate, whereas loperamide plus budesonide arm only had a 20.3% discontinuation rate. Luckily, the loperamide plus budesonide label expansion is now approved and providers can use that combination to help prevent patients from ditching NERLYNX in the first month of treatment.

The company did note that some of the new prescriptions are starting with a lower dose of NERLYNX which that the dose-escalation protocol is starting to be implemented (Figure 5). It is important to note that the dose-escalation arm of the CONTROL trial showed a 13.3% discontinuation rate.

Figure 5: Low-Dose NERLYNX Starts (Source: PBYI)

The company believes that the 2% decline in bottles sold was a combination of discontinuations new patients who started NERLYNX at a lower dose, and consequently requiring fewer refills in the quarter.

Figure 6: NERLYNX Bottles Sold (Source: PBYI)

If a patient uses this dose-escalation protocol, the first prescription will last longer than a month whereas the full-dosage will be once per month. Hopefully, the loss of refills in the first month should help decrease the discontinuation rate.

Investors need to be prepared for the company’s Q4/2019 earnings report and be on the lookout for net revenue, bottles sold, and what percentage of the bottle sold were refills. I am not expecting a huge boost in numbers but I want to see if the numbers match up with the company’s observations and opinions. At the time of the Q3 earnings report, the company reported that October's bottle sold exhibited an increase in the average monthly bottle sold in Q3. So, it looks as if there is a chance we see an improvement over Q3, which should reinstall some positive sentiment around NERLYNX and the ticker.

Charts

Another bullish indicator is the daily chart (Figure 7). The stock has found a home around in the $8.00 area and has coasted out of the long term downtrend. Admittedly, it's not very bullish to see a stock just rolling around just above its 52-week low, but the fact it didn't show a high volume of tax selling tells me that most of the weak hands are gone.

Figure 7: PBYI Daily (Source: Trendspider)

It looks as if the Bollinger bands are beginning to squeeze and the stock is closing in on the 20-day moving average. Any positive update could cause a strong technical breakout above the $11.00 resistance line and an establishment of a new trading range.

Valuation

The last bullish indicator is the company’s discounted valuation with a market cap of only ~$325M. The Street expects the company’s 2019 revenue to be ~$269M, which would equal ~1.2x price-to-sales. Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is about 5x, we can say PBYI is discount compared to its peers. Looking at figure 8, we can see the Street expects Puma to record a small amount of revenue growth in the coming years.

Figure 8: PBYI Earnings Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Indeed, little-to-no revenue growth doesn’t exactly generate strong optimism but the market has already destroyed all the positive sentiment. In fact, the ticker is trading as if NERLYNX has already hit its peak sales and is now on the decline with generic encroachment eating up its market share. If PBYI was priced in line with the industry, we would see over a billion-dollar market cap and a share price of ~$34. I understand that NERLYNX is not going to be a billion-dollar a year drug, but the market has taken the selling too far and for too long.

Conclusion

Investors should not be pleased with Puma’s third-quarter revenues and NERLYNX sales growth. However, investors ought to consider my bullish points when deciding to buy, sell, or hold PBYI. 2020 is going to be loaded with several pipeline catalysts, partner launches, and earnings reports that could inject some positive momentum into this dormant stock. However, I believe the primary cause for being bullish on PBYI is its excessively discounted valuation. As a result, I am making PBYI my first buy of 2020. If the company hits or beats their Q4 earnings, I will start accumulating larger lots and will continue to add around earnings and catalysts until I leave 2020 with a full position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.