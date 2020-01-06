Kellogg's Upside Potential Already Priced In

The sale of the Keebler brand was needed to sure up Kellogg's balance sheet but leverage is still an issue.

Kellogg's solid growth in flagship brands has left the market believing in the turnaround project, but this has already been priced in.

Recommendation

Kellogg (K) is trading around its intrinsic value (around $70 per share), and the market has fully priced in a successful turnaround at this point. The potential upside on Kellogg is not worth the risk as it trades around 30x earnings (TTM), and earnings are expected to be 10% lower for the current year. Even in a successful turnaround scenario I wouldn't expect to see long-term earnings growth of more than 4%, meaning the 30x multiple valuation is too high for its future growth prospects.

Company Background & Outlook

Source: Kellogg Investor Relations

Kellogg is a global consumer-packaged goods company that manufactures and sells ready to eat cereal and convenience foods to retailers. Non-US business accounted for approximately 50% of net revenues for FY18. Kellogg’s offerings include: Pringles (acquired in 2012), Cheez-It, Rice Krispies, and Frosted Flakes.

Total revenues in FY18 were $13.5B, with EBITDA of $2.2B (EBITDA Margin of 16%), and EPS of $3.84 per share. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of negative 1.8% over the last 4 years. The negative growth is due to an erosion of their brand as retailers have begun to push their own in-store (discount) brands, as well as changes in consumer preferences (consumers moving away from sugary breakfast foods which has been Kellogg's biggest revenue generator).

This has applied pressure on Kellogg as customers have comparable options for cheaper prices. In addition, consumer preferences have undergone a shift as customers have been focusing on consuming healthier foods. Kellogg has been slow to react, and this failure led to a change of leadership in 2017 (October), with John Bryant retiring and Steven Cahillane taking over as both CEO & Chairman. Mr. Cahillane had previously worked at companies such as Nature’s Bounty (a leading health & wellness business) and Coca-Cola.

Investment Thesis

Kellogg has undergone a strategic change since their change in leadership. The company has been focusing on returning to top line organic sales growth, and plans to do this by:

Relaunching its current brands

Stopping the decline in the Morning Foods category

Expanding into developing countries with higher growth potential

Ending direct store delivery (DSD)

Divesting from brands outside of its long-term strategic focus

Lowering Debt to allow for financial flexibility moving forward

Relaunching Current Brands

Kellogg has relaunched key brands within their strategic focus. For example, the 2018 Soccer World Cup saw Kellogg bring a new advertising campaign for Pringles. In addition, they have starting moving into more "on the go" type formats for the brand to tap into the individual snack market (Pringles has historically been a larger sharer size). Rice Krispies Treats and Pop-Tarts have also been relaunched with creative new promotions. These campaigns have returned double digit growth through the first half of FY19 and are expected to perform well for the rest of the year.

This performance is notable as these brands are a large part of Kellogg's snack business in the U.S., but I don't see these high growth levels continuing long-term. Expansion into on the go formats is definitely worthwhile for Pringles as it is a large part of the chips snack market, and one not previously pushed by the brand. However, this growth will not continue at this pace as they held very little of the market before this push (consumers jumped into the market fast as the offering was relatively new, and this will make it difficult to keep this growth rate so high).

Source: PRNewsWire

Stopping the decline in the Morning Foods category

Morning Foods have historically accounted for approximately 40% of Kellogg's total U.S. revenue, but this category has been in a structural decline (U.S. Morning Foods category has had 0 years of positive growth since 2014), with revenue dropping 15% from FY14 to FY18. This decline has been largely due to a change consumer preferences, with households no longer wanting sugary breakfast foods. Brands such as Frosted Flakes and Fruit Loops, which used to be staples for many U.S. households have now been removed with healthier alternatives, and Kellogg has struggled to gain as large a presence in this field.

Management has said the goal is to stop the negative revenue growth for breakfast foods moving forwards. This seems unrealistic as the structural decline looks to be permanent and will continue into the foreseeable future. Kellogg does have a presence in the healthier alternative with products such as Special K and Raisin Bran, but this presence is no where near as dominate, and the competition here is intense.

Expanding into developing countries with higher growth potential

Consolidation of Multipro due to Kellogg exercising a purchase option (May 2018) in their joint venture with Tolaram shows positive internal sentiment towards the partnership. Multipro is a large distributor in Africa, previously owned by Tolaram, and Kellogg intends to use its large distribution network to grow its presence in the region.

Organic sales growth is expected to be in the low double digits moving forward, but the Asia Pacific segment has been a small generator of operating profit in recent years (EBITDA margin of approximately 10.5% over the previous 5 years). An increase in this margin does not seem likely over the short-term, given that the stated goal is to develop and seek growth opportunities. In addition, Multipro added approximately $500M in revenue through consolidation which accounts for only 4% of Kellogg's total FY18 revenue. Even a positive outcome here will not have a significant impact on Kellogg's financial performance.

Ending DSD

In February 2017, Kellogg ended its DSD for U.S Snacks and switched to a warehouse model. The change means that Kellogg will now deliver products directly to retailer distribution centers, who will then be responsible for getting the product to their stores. The company added this cost saving initiative to their ongoing Project K savings plan (initiated in 2014). Project K was a strategy set out to optimize supply chain and reduce costs, allowing the company to become more agile and proactive in the on the go formats industry. Estimated savings from the program were estimated to be approximately $600M-$700M (annually), with restructuring costs associated with the program estimated at $1.5B.

Ending DSD has been a good strategic move for Kellogg. Delivering products to stores was costly and outside of Kellogg's core competencies. Removing this allowed them to focus on their core offerings and reduce overhead costs. As Project K comes to an end we'll start to see if the expected cost savings begin to increase margins going forward.

Divesting from brands outside of its long-term strategic focus

In July 2019, Kellogg agreed to sell their Keebler business to Ferrero Rocher for $1.3B (all cash deal). The divesture will remove $900M in annual sales (this won’t all be in the FY19 as the sale was in July) and $75M in operating profit (multiple of 17x pre-tax profit). The proceeds from the sale will be utilized to reduce debt and leverage to more manageable levels.

The sale price of Keebler appears to be a fair price and allows Kellogg to get a slower growing business off the books and focus on their faster growing product offerings. The all cash deal will be used to reduce debt (see below for more) but does remove a significant amount of consistent sales moving forward ($900M).

Lowering Debt to allow for financial flexibility moving forward

Kellogg has been using a large amount of financial leverage over the past 5 years, averaging a leverage factor of 3.1 (debt/equity). However, the company has shown an ability to generate consistent earnings to service this debt (chart below shows they have earned on average 3.6x interest expense since 2008). Management is planning to deleverage over the next few years as they transition from their investment phase, and have taken steps towards this by planning to use the proceeds from the Keebler acquisition to pay down debt and increase the company’s financial flexibility moving forward.

Source: Created by user using data from model

Kellogg’s most recent debt issuance yielded 4.3%, and in March 2019 Moddy’s affirmed the company’s Baa2 rating as a long-term issuer (2 steps above “non-investment grade”). There is a real risk to Kellogg’s current financial situation, and a deleveraging is a necessity, rather than a strategic move, that will allow the Kellogg to keep its investment grade rating moving forward.

Catalysts

Main catalysts for the stock over the next 6-18 months are:

Positive

Investment in the brands and new strategy start translating to top line growth as predicted by management. This, along with the end of their investment phase produces expanded margins and excess FCF to be used to pay down more debt and deleverage the capital structure.

Kellogg's growing presence in developing countries such as Africa and Latin America accelerate growth, with the consolidation of Multipro leading the way. Even though these two segments make up under 20% of total revenues, if management can produce consistent growth above 10% here it can look to be a big driver of organic sales growth moving forward.

Negative

The brand erosion suffered over the last five years accelerates as Kellogg’s long-term brands: Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops etc. continue to lose market share to healthier breakfast alternatives. Morning foods is a significant portion of Kellogg's total revenue across all geographic area, and a continued decline here will weigh on financial performance going forward.

Management’s investment phase does not accelerate top line growth or reduce costs as expected and FCF generation stagnates. Generating FCF is essential for Kellogg as they aim to reduce the leverage of their capital structure. Any difficulties with this could lead to their credit rating coming under pressure and increase their cost of raising additional capital.

Valuation

Kellogg has been valued using a DCF with a forecast period of six years before calculating a terminal value. The following assumptions have been made for the base case:

Average top line growth of 2.4% throughout the forecast period (through FY24). This average considers the loss of revenue from the Keebler divesture in 2019 (growth in 2019 is around 1.2%). Growing around long-term GDP appears reasonable based on the industries prospects and Kellogg’s current positioning.

Average EBITDA margin of 18% throughout the forecast period. Margins have averaged 14% from FY14-FY18, but consistently increased the due to the Project K savings initiative. As the investment phase ends in 2019 (projected margins are 16% for FY19, and then rise to 18% for the rest of the forecast period).

Debt has been forecast as a % of sales throughout the forecast period. Debt/Sales has increased from 45% to 65% from FY14-FY18. This increase is due to sales growth stagnating and Kellogg taking on more debt as it re-positioned itself strategically. Proceeds from the Keebler divesture will be used to pay down debt, and moving forward debt/sales has been forecast at 50-55%.

Discount rate used for the model is 7.5%. The 10-year U.S Treasuries yield is around 2%. This represents a 5.5% premium, and I believe this is justified as free cash flow generated by Kellogg over the forecast period is uncertain due to their; change in strategy, switch in focus on product offerings, high leverage, and increased presence in developing countries.

Terminal growth rate used is 2%. Given the consistent growth in the Consumer-Packaged Goods industry and Kellogg’s strong brand, I believe a 2% terminal growth is a fair reflection of terminal growth value.

The model is highly sensitive to both the discount rate used and the terminal growth rate used. A sensitivity analysis is shown below for both inputs:

Source: Created by user using data from model

The range highlighted blue shows the range fair value most likely falls. Based on this analysis it appears Kellogg is reasonably priced (maybe even slightly over priced).

Conclusion

Kellogg stock is not worth the risk at this point in time. The analysis shows the expected return to steady top and bottom line growth is already priced in. Even the potential for faster growth due to investment in developing countries comes with a lot of risk, and success will still lead to low margins for the foreseeable future. In addition, I'd argue the deterioration of the cereal brands is not over and we can expect to see a continued decline in this area over the next five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.