Berkshire Hathaway Q4 2019 Earnings And Book Value Estimates - Buy Back Shares Please

Berkshire remains a great buy at these prices, and I reiterate my call for them to launch a repurchase tender at a small premium to current levels.

Even after rising from $206 to $226 in Q4, Berkshire's price/book value remains near the lows of its historical range because of the strength of its equity book and continued operating earnings.

Berkshire's cash has grown to $128 billion, representing 23% of its current market value. The Apple stake has grown to $70 billion, representing 13% of the market value.

Berkshire's equity book rose an eye popping 14.6% in Q4 and is up 38% for 2019, significantly beating the S&P500's 29% return.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is wrapping up another strong year. Berkshire's equity book significantly outperformed the S&P500, largely on strength from its largest holding, Apple (AAPL). The operating businesses have performed well and look positioned to post a 8-9% increase in operating earnings over 2018. Despite this strength, Berkshire itself badly under performed the S&P by almost 18%.

Q4 Holdings Update

The value of Berkshire's Investments in equity securities (excluding Kraft Heinz) rose 14.6% to $237.7 billion from $207.5 billion last quarter, driven by strength in Apple and Bank of America (BAC).

Of the ~$30.2 billion gain, after subtracting 21% for income taxes - not actually paid but on the balance sheet as "Income taxes, principally deferred" we see a book value gain of $23.9 billion for Q4.

Q4 Operating Earnings

Insurance-underwriting I expect a gain of $500 million. Always a rough guess, but the Atlantic Hurricane season did not have any mega-Cat events, and California wildfires were not as widespread this year. In Q3, all of Berkshire's insurance segments posted an underwriting profit.

Insurance-investment income should come in around $1.5-1.6 billion, higher than last quarter because of payments from Berkshire's 8% preferred share investment in Occidental (OXY) which closed in August. Berkshire's Q3 holdings of cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills stood at $124.4 Billion, up $5.3 Billion sequentially. Lower short term interest rates should offset much of the gains from higher cash balances.

Railroad, utilities and energy should come in slightly down to flat with last quarter.

For the railroad BNSF, competitor Union Pacific (UNP) already warned railroad volumes will be down 10% from the prior year. In Q3, revenue at BNSF was down 2% but earnings increased 5.2% driven by higher rates per car/unit and cost containment. I'm hopeful to see the operating earnings for this business flat to down low single digits year over year.

After-tax earnings of the utilities and energy businesses increased 8.0% in the third quarter, and I'm hopeful we see continued strength from these businesses again in Q4.

I think we will see a slight decrease from last quarter and I'll estimate we see $2.5 billion in earnings from this group.

Other businesses Containing dozens of companies like Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Marmon, and more, it's difficult to estimate with precision. This basket of businesses has been stable over the past 7 quarters, coming in at ~$2.4 billion plus or minus $200 million every quarter in that timeframe. I'll be an optimist and estimate this at $2.5 billion as well.

"Other" should come in around $500 million, down from Q3. This section includes the equity method earnings from Kraft Heinz (KHC). Because of an accounting delay at Kraft Heinz, Berkshire received the statements from Q1-Q2 during Q3 and accounted for all 3 quarters in Q3, so this number was stronger than normal because of this.

In total, I expect Q4 operating earnings to come in around $7.5 billion.

Current Book Value

As reported in Berkshire's Q3-2019 10-Q, book value as of September 30th was $397.6 billion.

Adding a gain of $23.9 billion from the change in equity values and $7.5 billion in operating earnings, I project Q4-19 book value at $429 billion.

Berkshire's market cap as of December 31th was $556 billion. Dividing this by $429 billion yields a Price/Book Value of 1.30x for Q4. Despite Berkshire's share price advancing from $206 to $226 this quarter, the price/book moved very little and is still near lows of its historical range.

Berkshire's 2019 Performance

Over the past year, Berkshire's equity book advanced from $172.5 billion to a $237.7 billion, a gain of 38%, significantly outpacing the S&P 500's return of 29%. For the year, Berkshire beat the market handily, with most of the thanks going to Apple for that. Berkshire's Apple stake is now worth over $73 billion and represents roughly 13% of Berkshire's market value.

Repurchases continue to be anemic. Berkshire repurchased just $700 million of shares in Q3 despite the stock dipping under $200 for much of August.

Operating performance has been good, with Q3 being particularly strong. If my estimates prove correct for Q4, Berkshire's businesses will earn ~$2 billion more than in 2018, a 9% increase.

Cash has now risen to $128 Billion, an amount described as "obscene" by one analyst and equal to 23% of Berkshire's market value. Berkshire was a net seller of stock in Q3, adding to the cash pile.

Despite the outstanding investment results and solid operating performance, Berkshire itself only rose 11.6% on the year, going from $202.8 to $226.50, significantly under performing the S&P500.

2020 Outlook and Recommendations

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, and despite my frustrations with Berkshire's (lack of) use of cash, I still believe Berkshire remains an outstanding value in today's market. Berkshire's businesses and investments continue to perform well and generate significant amounts of cash.

Data by YCharts

I see no reason why Berkshire's stock should have under performed the S&P500 by such a large margin in 2019, and I would not be surprised to see it mean revert and outperform in 2020, especially if Berkshire can articulate a plan for its massive and growing cash pile.

I remain an advocate for Berkshire taking advantage of this under performance in its shares and launch a repurchase tender offer for 10% of the outstanding shares at a small ( 5-10%) premium. I think everyone wins with this. Long term owners like me are happy because, even at the small premium, this creates long term value, especially compared to earning 2% in treasuries. Forced sellers like the Gates foundation win because it gives them a better price to sell at.

Ultimately, I believe Berkshire remains a compelling value at the current price and is a great "set it and forget it" type of investment that will do well over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.