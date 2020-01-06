Pinterest: Comparatively Overvalued

Pinterest has to improve the value proposition of its ad platform to achieve its near term growth projections.

Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB), and Snap (SNAP) have generated enough advertising data to give investors a clear picture of the monetization opportunity in the US digital ad market. Pinterest (PINS) derives the bulk of its revenue from the US with a relatively more unique audience demographics compared to other ad platforms. However, compared to Twitter and Snap, the company has a smaller average site engagement. Given its close valuation to Twitter and Snap, it's clear the stock is overvalued as the superior ad platform of its competitors suggests investors are over projecting the monetization growth of Pinterest's ad platform and inventory. As a result, investors should be wary of overheating as they accumulate shares of Pinterest.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Pinterest's revenue model is just like Snap and Twitter. Sell ad inventory to global brands on a CPM or cost per brand objective basis. The competitive moat in this space is simple. Either sell premium CPM based on your huge reach inventory like Facebook or sell on your huge ROI generating capabilities based on your rich history of deploying ML-driven campaigns like Google (GOOGL). Other players like Twitter, Snap, and Pinterest win on their niche audience and the desire for brands to diversify their digital ad inventory to avoid platform dependence. In the case of Pinterest, the value proposition is even more compelling. Pinterest has a unique gender ratio, unlike other social networks. This makes it compelling to beauty and fashion brands who sell more to the female audience. While Pinterest's near term growth factor narrative is compelling, it appears the narrative has been baked into the valuation. This is obvious when you compare Pinterest to other ad platforms in the US, which is its key revenue-generating strength from a MAU standpoint.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Pinterest's product development initiatives are compelling. The ROI-first approach to its ad inventory ramp is a great way to attract advertisers to the platform. As the company expands to other countries, being able to provide a self-serve platform with multiple value-oriented campaign objectives will make it easy for brands to reach for their wallets. This, coupled with the uniqueness of its audience, makes the platform compelling. Though I'm wary its monetizable reach is a bit skewed towards US users.

The growth pursuit has come at a huge margin sacrifice, and this is to be expected. The improving gross margin is attractive, and I expect operating margin to follow a similar trend as Pinterest scales. As it stands, there is little to read into its margins and cash flow trend besides the huge stock-based compensation driving both.

Pinterest has a solid balance sheet with cash of $1.73 billion and a current ratio of 13.7. Overall, I will take a wait and see approach to its financials and business.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Pinterest's inventory demographic is unique and compelling, so there's little to worry about from a competition standpoint. Though, in times of global macro weakness, brands rotate digital ad spend from sites with limited MAU reach to sites with a broader reach to improve marketing ROI. This favors platforms like Google, Facebook, and Instagram. As a result, I'm not too confident about Pinterest's macro and competitive positioning.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Pinterest's valuation is mirroring its solid growth factor. That's the strongest factor going for Pinterest. The near term product updates suggest the growth story will continue given the ample ad load and ARPU run rate ahead of it.

While the forward revenue projection is compelling, breaking down the expected revenue ramp suggests it will be tough to achieve.

Pinterest has to aggressively raise ARPU to achieve the forward revenue projection. Remember, the SimilarWeb chart has Twitter's site engagement at 10x that of Pinterest. Also, Twitter's MAU hasn't surpassed 400 million since 2019. For Pinterest to hit its 2020 revenue target, it has to grow to a MAU of nearly 400 million. The alternative route is to raise site engagement in other to build its ad inventory. Twitter currently has an average ARPU of roughly $10.

Given that Pinterest has 1/10 the engagement rate of Twitter, I expect Pinterest's ARPU to come in at roughly $1. Any number above that will be expensive, and advertisers will only pay if they record better ROI compared to other platforms. Pinterest is already skating where the puck will be via its focus on growing site engagement, development of better tools for ad targeting, and improvement in ad inventories with high CPMs such as video and shopping ads.

As the data above indicates, the path to a 2020 beat is not impossible; it is only tough. In involves double-digit international growth and consistent price increase in the US.

Also, unlike other competitors, Pinterest is not profitable. This makes its valuation heavily reliant on its growth factor. Any softness in revenue guidance will likely lead to a sell-off.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

Pinterest has to be pitch-perfect in its international expansion strategy. The product updates are compelling; however, it needs to improve its narrative dynamics to avoid an over-reliance on growth during soft quarters. Pinterest has already invested a lot towards achieving its projected near term growth. Its focus on SMBs means it has to score a lot of wins to meet its near term revenue target. This won't come smoothly, and I expect a few quarters of bumpy ride ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.