Dropbox: Finding Value In SaaS

From this point, there is significantly more upside than downside in the price and story behind DBX, and it is one of the few value plays in SaaS with a strong story to reach 20%+ annual returns.

In December 2019, the Company unveiled a new plan to become an agnostic collaboration platform that combines messaging and business workflow.

Investment Thesis

Dropbox (DBX) is trading at a 50% discount to peers due to increasing pressure in the file storage space and investor overreaction to a lack of fundamentals. The business is growing at ~15% on revenue and management is committed to showing profitability. Combined with a new vision for the software platform, increases in average revenue per user which have been successful, and a 600m existing user base to monetize, Dropbox is well positioned to see multiple expansion and upside of at least 50% from here. We believe the downside is already priced in.

Overview

Dropbox was an early pioneer in cloud-based online storage along with Box. As major cloud giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN) saw the value of moving to the cloud and monetizing their existing infrastructure, the cost of cloud-based storage declined. Google has famously given away storage to get users onto its collaboration platform (Google Drive) and adjacent products.

Because of this macro headwind, Dropbox as a stock has fallen into bear territory, where it has bounced around since it IPO'ed in March 2018. The stock is down ~40% since IPO.

Market Statistics

Dropbox has a market capitalization of ~$8 billion and in its most recent quarter booked ~$450 million of revenue (trading ~4x forward EV/S). It has 600 million registered users and 14 million paying customers. Each customer pays ~$120 per year (excluding churn of customers). The most surprising fact, that led me to dig deeper into the earnings power of the subscriber base, is that 80% of users use Dropbox for work.

What Has Changed

In December 2019, the Company set about a new vision for Dropbox. Management has focused on "Smart Workplace": a combination of project management, collaborative applications, and document workflow. The key differentiation from other services in the collaboration space, like Slack (WORK), Microsoft, and Google, is that Dropbox is agnostic to the services its users want.

When compared to Microsoft Teams, the Company comments that Dropbox is easier to use, especially across technical and non-technical teams. It comments that integration is not as seamless as that of Dropbox. Dropbox is focusing on bringing content together with collaboration, and having messaging adjacent to content. It claims other services are simply places to store files and versions, instead of discuss the changes.

As an investor, a question you have to ask is if collaboration is a zero-sum game. If you believe certain tools will perform better in different environments, there is an opportunity for Dropbox to see sustained growth in cross-functional teams. I believe that this is true, and that the Company is taking a logical approach to leveraging their use base and background in storage to build something valuable.

The key to this new strategy is to use its existing strength in landing new users in a cost-efficient way. Dropbox wants to land within companies and upsell through its users, a lot like Slack has done.

Here are some of the applications that Dropbox integrates with. After its recent HelloSign acquisition, management sees it as an additional driver of document collaboration. This move puts Dropbox in competition with Adobe (ADBE) and Docusign (DOCU).

To give an overview of the subscription plans, Dropbox intends to convert users from free to premium using this funnel. Eventually, it sees the enterprise as the customer.

Why This Is A Value Investment Now

1. Multiple expansion

In the near-term, the stock was punished for a guide down in 2020 free cash flow, muted subscriber growth concerns, and slowing top-line growth.

I would categorize Dropbox revenue growth as mid-growth (~20% YoY top-line growth). The interesting part is in the net income and free cash flow. The Company has guided to $1.6 billion revenue in FY19. If we apply a 20% growth rate to FY20, that would imply a ~$1.9 billion revenue. If we take management estimates of $375m of free cash flow, it would imply ~20x forward EV/FCF, below high growth profitable peers that routinely trade at 50x EV/FCF.

This would suggest a ~4x forward EV/S, in line with Box. However, peers with type of growth profile frequently trade at 6x forward EV/S. If Dropbox can achieve further growth, it could trade in between some high growth software peers (~10x EV/S) and this medium growth cohort, resulting in a blend of ~8x EV/S. This presents a major opportunity for multiple expansion and stock appreciation.

A re-rate, once the Company can do 1-2 more clean beats on its conservative FY2020 guidance, can show a multiple expansion that results in a stock appreciation of ~50% from today. I don't see much more downside from a multiple perspective in the stock.

2. Clear path to 15%+ YoY revenue growth with average revenue per user growth (APRU growth) combined with modest conversion to paid customers from the 600 million subscriber base

The Company grew APRU 4% in the most recent quarter due to an uptick in pricing across some of its plans. We believe there is an opportunity to continue growing APRU coupled with modest conversion from its 600 million subscriber base. Dropbox is also focused on converting its highest value customers to higher plans.

The Company consistently adds ~400k new subscribers per quarter, which represents ~0.6% of its total subscriber base. Assuming a flat APRU of ~$120 per year per new subscriber, and 1.2 million new subscribers per year, this opportunity alone represents $144 million in new revenue next year (~8% implied revenue growth). The Company already has half of its ~15% YoY revenue growth baked into its natural subscriber conversion. With its lower than expected churn, new conversion initiatives, growth internationally and across verticals, and modest ARPU growth, I believe it will be able to prove its story to the market.

3. Focus on profitability

The Company realizes it is not a high-flying SaaS business growing at 50%+ YoY, and it committed to a balanced growth and profitability profile. Using the rule of 40 (40% as the sum of revenue growth and profit margin), the Company has guided to maintain this number over the medium term.

Management guided to $150 million of capital expenditures in FY2019, inclusive of $120 million required for a new headquarters. $30 million recurring capital expenditures is modest for a business doing ~$1 billion of revenue this year.

With operating income hovering ~-5%, I believe there is a real chance the Company can consistently show positive margin in FY2020.

As investors rotate into profitable companies, Dropbox is a safer play that may see additional appreciation from investors who today are focused on just revenue growth.

An additional data point

Another point of confidence is insider buying. CEO Drew Houston clearly buys the multiple catalysts at play here. He bought $10 million recently of shares, raising his stake to ~23% of the Company.

Considerations

Stock-based compensation: The Company is guiding towards profitability in FY2020, but there is significant stock-based compensation (~$60m a quarter) and D&A.

Pricing durability: I would continue to watch for sustained pricing durability. The Company recently raised prices across the board and saw minimal churn. It will likely experiment with bundling and price hikes as its user growth slows amidst fierce competition with the cloud giants and players like Adobe and Docusign.

Multiple compression or range bound: Both Dropbox and Box trade at roughly ~4x EV/S, and the stock could be stuck in this range for a while if the market does not believe the story of converting from a file-storage site into a collaboration suite. I believe that the Company has to only partially execute on the three drivers mentioned above to achieve at least some multiple growth to be in line with peers.

Execution: If the Company is unable to execute on its new vision or is unable to reach profitability, it could be range bound or further deteriorate.

Conclusion

Dropbox has demonstrated a new vision for itself and a product roadmap that looks compelling. It is trading at a ~50% discount to peers in the SaaS space due to macro tailwinds of new customer acquisition and skepticism around its core offering.

If Dropbox can execute on one of the three points mentioned above, I see major upside (50%+). On the other hand, all the bad news is already priced in.

This is one of the few value plays in SaaS with 75%+ gross margins, 15%+ revenue growth, and a management team committed to profitability. There is a clear path to its next story, and once the market appreciates that story, the stock will too. I believe the next catalyst will be the FY 2019 earnings call.

