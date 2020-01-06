Why Egyptian Banks Are Appealing

This article provides an overview of an Egyptian bank that US investors can invest in, as well as an ETF that invests in banks in Egypt.

Another long-term catalyst for the growth of Egypt’s banking sector includes the current large unbanked population in the country.

Investing in Egyptian banks is one of the best ways to gain exposure to Egypt’s long-term growth narrative.

Egypt’s macroeconomic state is favorable compared to that of other MSCI frontier and emerging markets, as the economy has witnessed notable improvements since 2016.

Opportunity Overview

Egypt's macroeconomic state is favorable compared to that of other MSCI frontier and emerging markets, as the economy has witnessed notable improvements since 2016. Egypt's inflation has declined from the double-digit peaks during 2016 to the single-digit levels as of June 2019, which has supported local consumers and allowed the central bank to cut interest rates. Egypt's tourism industry has also recovered considerably, as around 9 million tourists visited Egypt last year. Notably, Egypt has successfully completed a three-year IMF program, during which the economy improved in many aspects. The economy has seen notable improvements, including an improvement in the CA deficit, reduction in inflation, increase in foreign exchange reserves, and the increased stability of the country's currency following its flotation in 2016. Economic growth is beginning to approach the 7+% levels previously seen in 2006-2007, which was driven by the reforms implemented before the GFC.

The strong performance of banking stocks in Egypt will serve as a catalyst for the favorable performance of Egypt's stock market, which trades at 9.7x PE at the moment. Egypt's current interest rate environment, coupled with the improved macroeconomic prospects, bodes well for banks in the region, which have superior long-term growth prospects. This is not to mention that Egypt has a large unbanked population and that incomes are poised to rise in the coming decades as Egypt eventually advances to become a top 10-20 economy in the coming decades (PWC even projected it would be the 7th largest economy by 2030). While Commercial International Bank Egypt (OTCQX:CIBEY) is a suitable option for investors to gain direct exposure to banks in Egypt, the Global X MSCI Egypt ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) also provides investors with exposure to banks in Egypt. The ETF's price is currently approaching a fresh three-year low, despite the plethora of macroeconomic improvements that have occurred in Egypt since 2016. Banking stocks will be one of several areas that will drive the performance of this ETF.

Interest Rates Have Declined

The benchmark interest rate in Egypt is notably higher than that of many other frontier and emerging markets (i.e. Sri Lanka and Vietnam), which allows banks in Egypt to enjoy favorable NIMs. The current interest rate environment in Egypt is still very attractive, even following the numerous rate cuts that occurred during the months when inflation reached the single-digit levels. The reduction in the cost of capital will support businesses in Egypt, which is especially supportive of Commercial International Bank Egypt, as it mainly provides loans to institutional clients.

Growth Opportunity

One key factor to note is that the market capitalization of some of the largest banks in Egypt is smaller compared to that of other more emerging market banks. For example, the market capitalization of Commercial International Bank Egypt is only $7.4 billion, while other leading banks in emerging markets such as Thailand and Malaysia have a much larger market capitalization. Moreover, Egypt's economic growth has also outpaced all of the countries below in recent years, and it has a much larger population.

Bank Country Market Cap Population Commercial International Bank Egypt Egypt $7.4 billion 97.6 million Bangkok Bank PLC (OTC:BGKKF) Thailand $10.1 billion 69.0 million Public Bank BHD (OTCPK:PBLOF) Malaysia $18.8 billion 31.6 million Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Colombia $13 billion 49.1 million Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) Chile $11 billion 18.1 million

Source: Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance/Company Data/World Bank

Another long-term catalyst for the growth of Egypt's banking sector includes the current large unbanked population in the country. Consumers are more likely to utilize banking services as their incomes rise and to also begin to use increasingly complex banking products as well. According to the World Bank, only around 32.8% of people in Egypt have a bank account, which is on par with the MENA average, but well below the averages seen in other regions such as Latin America, Europe and Central Asia.

Egypt's banking sector has witnessed robust growth during the past two years, which has been driven by the market reforms and the turnaround in tourism growth:

Loans grew by 14.2% and 13.6% during FY17/18 and FY18/19, respectively.

Deposits grew by 17.3% and 12.3% during FY17/18 and FY18/19, respectively

The total number of bank branches reached 4,298 as of June 2019, up from 3,573 in FY10/11.

Total number of debt/credit cards have nearly doubled from the levels seen in FY10/11.

Areas such as tourism and telecommunications grew by 17-20% this year, which presents an opportunity for banks that loan to these corporations.

Banks are well positioned to benefit from the broad-based economic turnaround in the country, with the tourism and telecommunications industries spearheading this growth. Banks can also expect to enjoy lower NPL ratios in subsequent years, as Egypt's macroeconomic state improves. Egypt's NPL ratio reached 4.2% as of June 2019, which is much lower than the double-digit levels seen between 2009 and 2011.

Commercial International Bank Egypt Overview

Commercial International Bank Egypt is the only option available for US investors to gain exposure to Egypt's banking sector. The bank has an exceptional retail footprint in Egypt (over 1.4 million customers), and loans to institutional customers account for around 78% of its total loan portfolio. CIBEY is the largest bank in Egypt in terms of net income and assets.

Key Indicator Growth/Note NPAT 22% YoY ROAE 27.8% in 9M 2019 compared to 31.8% during 9M 2018 ROA 3.18% during 9M 2019 compared to 3.01% during 9M 2018 NIM 6.3% in 9M 2019 compared to 6.5% in 9M18 NPL ratio 5.27% in 9M 2019 compared to 4.64% in 9M18 LDR 40% in 9M 2019 compared to 41.9% in 9M18 Assets 9% YTD growth Equity 39% YTD growth

Source: CIBEY Investor Presentation

The bank was also able to grow its bottom line by 450% during 2009-2019, while it was also able to grow its assets by 481% during the same time period. The bank's NPLs peaked at 6.7-6.95% during 2016 and 2017 and have since declined to 4.06% as of 2018 (160% direct coverage ratio). The bank only witnessed a 20 basis point decline in its NIM despite interest rates in the country dropping substantially during 2019.

One interesting factor to note is that CIBEY's stock price fared well during Egypt's previous economic downturn. Banking and healthcare have been two of the most defensive areas for investment in Egypt given that 1) Egyptian consumers have been increasingly spending money on private healthcare as incomes rise and 2) banks have been able to benefit from the higher interest rate environment. Banks are currently in a sweet spot at the moment given that the stronger economy has supported the reduction in NPLs and also because interest rates are still high based on regional standards despite the recent rate cuts experienced during 2019.

Egypt ETF is the simplest option

In my previous article, I noted how the Global X MSCI Egypt ETF was a suitable options for US investors that want broad exposure to Egypt's stock market. This ETF invests over 20% of its assets in the financial services sector in Egypt, which provides investors with exposure to banks in Egypt. The current price of this ETF is approaching a new three-year low, which makes now an interesting time to initiate a position.

Sector Weighting Financial Services 23.34% Basic Materials 18.71% Real Estate 22.90% Consumer Defensive 11.74% Healthcare 7.90%

Source: Yahoo Finance

This ETF also provides exposure to some of the top consumer and healthcare companies in the country, including Cleopatra Hospitals (leading private hospital operator), Eastern CO SAE (tobacco company), Juhayna Food Industries and Telecom Egypt SAE (OTC:TEGPY).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.